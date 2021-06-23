Metros sending the most people to Wichita

Our city is home to over a thousand restaurants. Talking about the dining scene here is a conversation everyone has probably had at least once in the past week. When talking about places though, there are restaurants that are truly polarizing. The sheer mention of their name will draw strong and differing opinions immediately. The debate could bring up so much love, but also so much hate. People think their opinion is gospel and will argue it to the death on why they believe you should frequent or avoid the eateries. These are Wichita’s Most Polarizing Restaurants.