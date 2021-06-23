Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Wichita

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qsg3e_0actkQys00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Wichita using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Wichita from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28G20x_0actkQys00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#50. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 71 (#133 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Wichita to Las Vegas: 91 (#44 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 20 to Las Vegas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTgJT_0actkQys00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#49. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 73 (#179 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Wichita to Philadelphia: 97 (#41 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 24 to Philadelphia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRXMw_0actkQys00
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Joplin, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Joplin in 2014-2018: 75 (#15 most common destination from Joplin)
- Migration from Wichita to Joplin: 33 (#86 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 42 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41D4jg_0actkQys00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Boston in 2014-2018: 77 (#150 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Wichita to Boston: 13 (#130 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 64 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nikEz_0actkQys00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 78 (#47 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from Wichita to Des Moines: 171 (#25 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 93 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJi96_0actkQys00
skeeze // Pixabay

#45. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Houston in 2014-2018: 81 (#194 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Wichita to Houston: 667 (#7 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 586 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rYhyh_0actkQys00
Inkknife_2000//WikiCommons

#44. Grand Junction, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Grand Junction in 2014-2018: 87 (#12 most common destination from Grand Junction)
- Migration from Wichita to Grand Junction: 0 (#197 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 87 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tk2Kz_0actkQys00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#43. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 87 (#57 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Wichita to Little Rock: 19 (#109 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 68 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4dYd_0actkQys00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Logan in 2014-2018: 89 (#15 most common destination from Logan)
- Migration from Wichita to Logan: 0 (#197 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 89 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWpXR_0actkQys00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Columbus in 2014-2018: 90 (#98 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Wichita to Columbus: 2 (#167 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 88 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZ5Nm_0actkQys00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 90 (#57 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Wichita to Oxnard: 19 (#109 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 71 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WTYPQ_0actkQys00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Ogden in 2014-2018: 91 (#38 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Wichita to Ogden: 0 (#197 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 91 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dnwi3_0actkQys00
Pixabay

#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 100 (#121 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Wichita to San Antonio: 105 (#38 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 5 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0exoZL_0actkQys00
Robert Lawton // Wikimedia

#37. Peoria, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Peoria in 2014-2018: 103 (#28 most common destination from Peoria)
- Migration from Wichita to Peoria: 0 (#197 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 103 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MFlHe_0actkQys00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#36. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Davenport in 2014-2018: 107 (#24 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Wichita to Davenport: 0 (#197 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 107 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMyfV_0actkQys00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#35. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Portland in 2014-2018: 114 (#101 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Wichita to Portland: 186 (#22 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 72 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qZXYH_0actkQys00
Public Domain

#34. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Seattle in 2014-2018: 116 (#143 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Wichita to Seattle: 169 (#26 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 53 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GPtw_0actkQys00
David Wilson // Flickr

#33. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 117 (#43 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Wichita to Knoxville: 11 (#136 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 106 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYFcv_0actkQys00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#32. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Hartford in 2014-2018: 119 (#61 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Wichita to Hartford: 18 (#114 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 101 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=269J25_0actkQys00
Pixabay

#31. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Austin in 2014-2018: 121 (#96 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Wichita to Austin: 202 (#20 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 81 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V9VgY_0actkQys00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#30. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Lake Havasu City in 2014-2018: 126 (#17 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Migration from Wichita to Lake Havasu City: 0 (#197 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 126 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u7RlO_0actkQys00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 132 (#158 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Wichita to Atlanta: 259 (#15 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 127 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FzDA1_0actkQys00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#28. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 133 (#25 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Wichita to Fort Collins: 12 (#133 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 121 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEcJV_0actkQys00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 136 (#56 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Wichita to Pensacola: 50 (#58 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 86 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkUdG_0actkQys00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#26. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 142 (#16 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Migration from Wichita to Wichita Falls: 45 (#66 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 97 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6D6x_0actkQys00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#25. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 142 (#98 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Wichita to St. Louis: 173 (#23 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 31 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trsos_0actkQys00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#24. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 142 (#22 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Wichita to Fayetteville: 220 (#18 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 78 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1drpBR_0actkQys00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#23. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from San Diego in 2014-2018: 153 (#127 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Wichita to San Diego: 135 (#34 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 18 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OG1ly_0actkQys00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#22. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Tampa in 2014-2018: 165 (#106 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Wichita to Tampa: 235 (#16 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 70 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwlzx_0actkQys00
Pixabay

#21. Columbia, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Columbia in 2014-2018: 174 (#12 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Wichita to Columbia: 6 (#149 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 168 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCPAG_0actkQys00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Washington in 2014-2018: 175 (#169 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Wichita to Washington: 19 (#109 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 156 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ut19_0actkQys00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 186 (#34 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Wichita to Jacksonville: 59 (#54 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 127 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1viTE1_0actkQys00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia

#18. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 224 (#6 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Migration from Wichita to St. Joseph: 36 (#79 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 188 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vkh63_0actkQys00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 235 (#89 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Wichita to Phoenix: 376 (#12 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 141 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjvpq_0actkQys00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#16. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 249 (#18 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Wichita to Baton Rouge: 5 (#155 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 244 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14GEV8_0actkQys00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Miami in 2014-2018: 293 (#85 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Wichita to Miami: 0 (#197 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 293 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UIC5u_0actkQys00
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#14. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 345 (#9 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Wichita to Corpus Christi: 49 (#60 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 296 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JxtFW_0actkQys00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Dallas in 2014-2018: 405 (#78 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Wichita to Dallas: 666 (#8 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 261 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G4Iqo_0actkQys00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#12. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Riverside in 2014-2018: 406 (#59 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Wichita to Riverside: 173 (#23 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 233 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nh6zD_0actkQys00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Denver in 2014-2018: 434 (#49 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Wichita to Denver: 285 (#13 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 149 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AVIxW_0actkQys00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#10. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Chicago in 2014-2018: 448 (#108 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Wichita to Chicago: 406 (#11 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 42 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEg5j_0actkQys00
Quasselkasper // Wikimedia

#9. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Lawrence in 2014-2018: 481 (#3 most common destination from Lawrence)
- Migration from Wichita to Lawrence: 832 (#6 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 351 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ELbSZ_0actkQys00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from New York in 2014-2018: 523 (#120 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Wichita to New York: 106 (#37 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 417 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H8Tjf_0actkQys00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 581 (#19 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Wichita to Colorado Springs: 281 (#14 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 300 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wtK3D_0actkQys00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 584 (#80 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Wichita to Los Angeles: 204 (#19 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 380 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbIqY_0actkQys00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#5. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Topeka in 2014-2018: 651 (#4 most common destination from Topeka)
- Migration from Wichita to Topeka: 1,024 (#3 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 373 to Topeka https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8d5i_0actkQys00
Wikimedia

#4. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 663 (#8 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Wichita to Oklahoma City: 1,070 (#2 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 407 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05wotV_0actkQys00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#3. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 737 (#8 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Wichita to Tulsa: 458 (#9 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 279 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbUKD_0actkQys00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Manhattan in 2014-2018: 844 (#2 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Migration from Wichita to Manhattan: 850 (#5 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 6 to Manhattan https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZ5gm_0actkQys00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 1,601 (#7 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Wichita to Kansas City: 2,563 (#1 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 962 to Kansas City
