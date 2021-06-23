Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Seattle

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

Public Domain

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Seattle using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Seattle from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#50. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Durham in 2014-2018: 617 (#11 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Seattle to Durham: 107 (#151 most common destination from Seattle)
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#49. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from El Paso in 2014-2018: 619 (#13 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Seattle to El Paso: 117 (#142 most common destination from Seattle)
Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

#48. Boulder, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Boulder in 2014-2018: 654 (#5 most common destination from Boulder)
- Migration from Seattle to Boulder: 530 (#55 most common destination from Seattle)
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#47. Eugene, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Eugene in 2014-2018: 688 (#5 most common destination from Eugene)
- Migration from Seattle to Eugene: 736 (#41 most common destination from Seattle)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#46. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Salem in 2014-2018: 692 (#5 most common destination from Salem)

- Migration from Seattle to Salem: 516 (#56 most common destination from Seattle)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#45. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Killeen in 2014-2018: 719 (#8 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Seattle to Killeen: 1,279 (#27 most common destination from Seattle)

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#44. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Detroit in 2014-2018: 729 (#29 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Seattle to Detroit: 663 (#46 most common destination from Seattle)
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Miami in 2014-2018: 750 (#41 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Seattle to Miami: 610 (#48 most common destination from Seattle)
Canva

#42. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 763 (#13 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Seattle to Cincinnati: 265 (#89 most common destination from Seattle)
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 773 (#20 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Seattle to Kansas City: 765 (#40 most common destination from Seattle)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 831 (#22 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Seattle to Virginia Beach: 471 (#57 most common destination from Seattle)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 834 (#18 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Seattle to St. Louis: 563 (#52 most common destination from Seattle)
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#38. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Tucson in 2014-2018: 984 (#5 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Seattle to Tucson: 1,328 (#25 most common destination from Seattle)
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#37. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,006 (#5 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Seattle to Fayetteville: 337 (#73 most common destination from Seattle)
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#36. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,024 (#21 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Seattle to Tampa: 560 (#53 most common destination from Seattle)
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#35. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Wenatchee in 2014-2018: 1,067 (#1 most common destination from Wenatchee)
- Migration from Seattle to Wenatchee: 1,215 (#28 most common destination from Seattle)
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#34. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Boise City in 2014-2018: 1,068 (#3 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Seattle to Boise City: 1,001 (#33 most common destination from Seattle)
adambarhan // Flickr

#33. Longview, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Longview in 2014-2018: 1,130 (#2 most common destination from Longview)
- Migration from Seattle to Longview: 220 (#95 most common destination from Seattle)
Famartin // Wikicommons

#32. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 1,157 (#16 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Seattle to Baltimore: 807 (#39 most common destination from Seattle)
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 1,197 (#4 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Seattle to Colorado Springs: 1,514 (#23 most common destination from Seattle)
Pixabay

#30. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,198 (#16 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Seattle to Sacramento: 1,013 (#31 most common destination from Seattle)
randy andy // Shutterstock

#29. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,241 (#11 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Seattle to Las Vegas: 1,902 (#14 most common destination from Seattle)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,443 (#32 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Seattle to Philadelphia: 1,000 (#35 most common destination from Seattle)
Pixabay

#27. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,500 (#9 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Seattle to Austin: 1,179 (#29 most common destination from Seattle)
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#26. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 1,537 (#1 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Seattle to Anchorage: 934 (#37 most common destination from Seattle)
Public Domain

#25. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 1,559 (#1 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Migration from Seattle to Kennewick: 1,854 (#15 most common destination from Seattle)
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Yakima in 2014-2018: 1,646 (#1 most common destination from Yakima)
- Migration from Seattle to Yakima: 1,526 (#22 most common destination from Seattle)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#23. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,755 (#12 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Seattle to Minneapolis: 1,617 (#19 most common destination from Seattle)
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#22. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 1,781 (#4 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Seattle to Salt Lake City: 1,668 (#18 most common destination from Seattle)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#21. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 1,799 (#5 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Seattle to Urban Honolulu: 1,571 (#21 most common destination from Seattle)
skeeze // Pixabay

#20. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,852 (#16 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Seattle to Houston: 1,010 (#32 most common destination from Seattle)
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,910 (#22 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Seattle to Atlanta: 1,071 (#30 most common destination from Seattle)
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#18. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Mount Vernon in 2014-2018: 2,080 (#1 most common destination from Mount Vernon)
- Migration from Seattle to Mount Vernon: 2,776 (#10 most common destination from Seattle)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#17. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Riverside in 2014-2018: 2,321 (#8 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Seattle to Riverside: 1,760 (#17 most common destination from Seattle)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#16. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Boston in 2014-2018: 2,358 (#14 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Seattle to Boston: 1,001 (#33 most common destination from Seattle)
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#15. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Bellingham in 2014-2018: 2,517 (#1 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Migration from Seattle to Bellingham: 4,292 (#7 most common destination from Seattle)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,617 (#16 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Seattle to Dallas: 1,436 (#24 most common destination from Seattle)
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#13. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from San Jose in 2014-2018: 2,672 (#7 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Seattle to San Jose: 1,972 (#13 most common destination from Seattle)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,996 (#7 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Seattle to San Diego: 2,194 (#11 most common destination from Seattle)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Washington in 2014-2018: 3,106 (#20 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Seattle to Washington: 1,973 (#12 most common destination from Seattle)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Denver in 2014-2018: 3,116 (#6 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Seattle to Denver: 1,807 (#16 most common destination from Seattle)
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#9. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Spokane in 2014-2018: 3,250 (#1 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Seattle to Spokane: 6,639 (#1 most common destination from Seattle)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Chicago in 2014-2018: 3,744 (#17 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Seattle to Chicago: 1,607 (#20 most common destination from Seattle)
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#7. Olympia-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Olympia in 2014-2018: 4,403 (#1 most common destination from Olympia)
- Migration from Seattle to Olympia: 6,626 (#2 most common destination from Seattle)
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#6. Bremerton-Silverdale, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Bremerton in 2014-2018: 4,537 (#1 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Migration from Seattle to Bremerton: 6,201 (#4 most common destination from Seattle)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 4,569 (#5 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Seattle to Phoenix: 5,145 (#5 most common destination from Seattle)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#4. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 5,032 (#8 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Seattle to San Francisco: 3,538 (#8 most common destination from Seattle)
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from New York in 2014-2018: 5,112 (#22 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Seattle to New York: 2,953 (#9 most common destination from Seattle)
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#2. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Portland in 2014-2018: 8,177 (#1 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Seattle to Portland: 6,296 (#3 most common destination from Seattle)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 8,210 (#11 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Seattle to Los Angeles: 5,135 (#6 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 3,075 to Seattle
