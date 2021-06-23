Metros sending the most people to Seattle

During June, renters in Bellevue on average paid the most for housing compared to other tenants in the Seattle metro area, according to a new report by Zumper. The report analyzed active listings for one- and two-bedroom apartments posted last month to see which cities charged the most for rent. It found that, on average, renters in Bellevue paid $2,010 a month for a one-bedroom apartment. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Washington last month was $1,400, the report said.