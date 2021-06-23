Metros sending the most people to Jacksonville
Metros sending the most people to JacksonvilleStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Jacksonville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Jacksonville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Rapid City, SD Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Rapid City in 2014-2018: 349 (#2 most common destination from Rapid City)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Rapid City: 0 (#284 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 349 to Jacksonville
#49. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 351 (#18 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Anchorage: 34 (#172 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 317 to Jacksonville
#48. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 357 (#52 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Minneapolis: 136 (#78 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 221 to Jacksonville
#47. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 367 (#48 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Charlotte: 1,020 (#12 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 653 to Charlotte
#46. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Providence in 2014-2018: 371 (#24 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Providence: 274 (#50 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 97 to Jacksonville
#45. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Worcester in 2014-2018: 373 (#21 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Worcester: 248 (#56 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 125 to Jacksonville
#44. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Memphis in 2014-2018: 380 (#21 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Memphis: 84 (#111 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 296 to Jacksonville
#43. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Seattle in 2014-2018: 387 (#67 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Seattle: 546 (#23 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 159 to Seattle
#42. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Savannah in 2014-2018: 391 (#9 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Savannah: 214 (#59 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 177 to Jacksonville
#41. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 403 (#8 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Gulfport: 375 (#37 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 28 to Jacksonville
#40. California-Lexington Park, MD Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from California in 2014-2018: 407 (#2 most common destination from California)
- Migration from Jacksonville to California: 45 (#151 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 362 to Jacksonville
#39. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 410 (#28 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Urban Honolulu: 384 (#35 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 26 to Jacksonville
#38. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Greenville in 2014-2018: 422 (#11 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Greenville: 258 (#53 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 164 to Jacksonville
#37. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Nashville in 2014-2018: 438 (#31 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Nashville: 222 (#58 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 216 to Jacksonville
#36. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Boston in 2014-2018: 441 (#58 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Boston: 302 (#44 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 139 to Jacksonville
#35. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Punta Gorda in 2014-2018: 448 (#3 most common destination from Punta Gorda)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Punta Gorda: 132 (#81 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 316 to Jacksonville
#34. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Richmond in 2014-2018: 476 (#18 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Richmond: 355 (#38 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 121 to Jacksonville
#33. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Detroit in 2014-2018: 492 (#42 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Detroit: 536 (#24 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 44 to Detroit
#32. Valdosta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Valdosta in 2014-2018: 546 (#2 most common destination from Valdosta)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Valdosta: 483 (#28 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 63 to Jacksonville
#31. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 552 (#36 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Jacksonville to St. Louis: 526 (#25 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 26 to Jacksonville
#30. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from North Port in 2014-2018: 570 (#9 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Jacksonville to North Port: 431 (#34 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 139 to Jacksonville
#29. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Denver in 2014-2018: 572 (#39 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Denver: 705 (#18 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 133 to Denver
#28. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 598 (#27 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Pittsburgh: 287 (#49 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 311 to Jacksonville
#27. Ocala, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Ocala in 2014-2018: 601 (#6 most common destination from Ocala)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Ocala: 767 (#15 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 166 to Ocala
#26. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Houston in 2014-2018: 621 (#49 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Houston: 293 (#45 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 328 to Jacksonville
#25. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Crestview in 2014-2018: 641 (#6 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Crestview: 458 (#33 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 183 to Jacksonville
#24. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 661 (#74 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Los Angeles: 323 (#41 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 338 to Jacksonville
#23. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 672 (#57 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Dallas: 728 (#17 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 56 to Dallas
#22. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 684 (#8 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Cape Coral: 559 (#22 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 125 to Jacksonville
#21. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Charleston in 2014-2018: 729 (#11 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Charleston: 588 (#21 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 141 to Jacksonville
#20. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 763 (#28 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Baltimore: 459 (#32 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 304 to Jacksonville
#19. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Homosassa Springs in 2014-2018: 781 (#2 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Homosassa Springs: 71 (#126 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 710 to Jacksonville
#18. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 781 (#12 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Cincinnati: 203 (#61 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 578 to Jacksonville
#17. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 873 (#6 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Pensacola: 1,608 (#9 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 735 to Pensacola
#16. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 880 (#36 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Jacksonville to San Diego: 1,089 (#11 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 209 to San Diego
#15. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 1,024 (#4 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Palm Bay: 522 (#26 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 502 to Jacksonville
#14. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 1,123 (#4 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Lakeland: 483 (#28 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 640 to Jacksonville
#13. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Naples in 2014-2018: 1,319 (#3 most common destination from Naples)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Naples: 927 (#13 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 392 to Jacksonville
#12. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,514 (#46 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Chicago: 659 (#19 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 855 to Jacksonville
#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,546 (#30 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Philadelphia: 289 (#48 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 1,257 to Jacksonville
#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Washington in 2014-2018: 1,664 (#33 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Washington: 1,369 (#10 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 295 to Jacksonville
#9. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Tallahassee in 2014-2018: 1,846 (#2 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Tallahassee: 1,819 (#6 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 27 to Jacksonville
#8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 1,922 (#12 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Tampa: 2,152 (#3 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 230 to Tampa
#7. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 2,167 (#1 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Gainesville: 1,901 (#5 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 266 to Jacksonville
#6. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Deltona in 2014-2018: 2,272 (#2 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Deltona: 1,669 (#8 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 603 to Jacksonville
#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 2,647 (#3 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Virginia Beach: 1,782 (#7 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 865 to Jacksonville
#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from New York in 2014-2018: 2,658 (#41 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Jacksonville to New York: 756 (#16 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 1,902 to Jacksonville
#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 2,848 (#14 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Atlanta: 1,907 (#4 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 941 to Jacksonville
#2. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Orlando in 2014-2018: 4,032 (#5 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Orlando: 2,821 (#2 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 1,211 to Jacksonville
#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville from Miami in 2014-2018: 5,658 (#6 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Jacksonville to Miami: 3,201 (#1 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 2,457 to Jacksonville