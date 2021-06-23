Metros sending the most people to Naples
Metros sending the most people to NaplesStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Naples using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Naples from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 92 (#77 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Naples to Anchorage: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 92 to Naples
#49. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Ocean City in 2014-2018: 92 (#9 most common destination from Ocean City)
- Migration from Naples to Ocean City: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 92 to Naples
#48. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 96 (#52 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Naples to Grand Rapids: 44 (#62 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 52 to Naples
#47. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Naples from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 97 (#127 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Naples to San Francisco: 8 (#125 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 89 to Naples
#46. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Richmond in 2014-2018: 99 (#78 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Naples to Richmond: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 99 to Naples
#45. Raleigh, NC Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 100 (#67 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Naples to Raleigh: 48 (#57 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 52 to Naples
#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 104 (#121 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Naples to Virginia Beach: 8 (#125 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 96 to Naples
#43. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 113 (#85 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Naples to Sacramento: 53 (#54 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 60 to Naples
#42. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 116 (#170 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Naples to Atlanta: 277 (#9 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 161 to Atlanta
#41. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Panama City in 2014-2018: 120 (#24 most common destination from Panama City)
- Migration from Naples to Panama City: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 120 to Naples
#40. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 120 (#94 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Naples to Pittsburgh: 7 (#133 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 113 to Naples
#39. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Columbus in 2014-2018: 121 (#41 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Naples to Columbus: 6 (#140 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 115 to Naples
#38. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 125 (#53 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Naples to Buffalo: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 125 to Naples
#37. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Albany in 2014-2018: 134 (#52 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Naples to Albany: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 134 to Naples
#36. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Portland in 2014-2018: 135 (#28 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Naples to Portland: 20 (#88 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 115 to Naples
#35. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Worcester in 2014-2018: 136 (#42 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Naples to Worcester: 14 (#110 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 122 to Naples
#34. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 138 (#27 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Naples to Gainesville: 238 (#14 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 100 to Gainesville
#33. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Flagstaff in 2014-2018: 145 (#12 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Migration from Naples to Flagstaff: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 145 to Naples
#32. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 147 (#27 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Migration from Naples to Port St. Lucie: 22 (#82 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 125 to Naples
#31. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 152 (#87 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Naples to Kansas City: 30 (#75 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 122 to Naples
#30. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 152 (#95 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Naples to Baltimore: 82 (#37 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 70 to Naples
#29. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Hartford in 2014-2018: 154 (#53 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Naples to Hartford: 77 (#41 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 77 to Naples
#28. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 160 (#58 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Naples to Cleveland: 119 (#31 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 41 to Naples
#27. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Rochester in 2014-2018: 162 (#37 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Naples to Rochester: 21 (#85 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 141 to Naples
#26. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Manchester in 2014-2018: 169 (#13 most common destination from Manchester)
- Migration from Naples to Manchester: 17 (#102 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 152 to Naples
#25. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Naples from New Haven in 2014-2018: 178 (#32 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Naples to New Haven: 130 (#27 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 48 to Naples
#24. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 196 (#25 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Naples to Lakeland: 220 (#15 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 24 to Lakeland
#23. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 200 (#59 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Naples to Cincinnati: 155 (#20 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 45 to Naples
#22. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 202 (#80 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Naples to St. Louis: 84 (#35 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 118 to Naples
#21. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 215 (#71 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Naples to Minneapolis: 41 (#66 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 174 to Naples
#20. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 239 (#62 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Naples to Las Vegas: 7 (#133 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 232 to Naples
#19. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to Naples from St. George in 2014-2018: 266 (#10 most common destination from St. George)
- Migration from Naples to St. George: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 266 to Naples
#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Houston in 2014-2018: 272 (#93 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Naples to Houston: 239 (#13 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 33 to Naples
#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 295 (#58 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Naples to Charlotte: 66 (#46 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 229 to Naples
#16. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Akron in 2014-2018: 301 (#13 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Naples to Akron: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 301 to Naples
#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 307 (#112 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Naples to Los Angeles: 130 (#27 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 177 to Naples
#14. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Nashville in 2014-2018: 315 (#43 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Naples to Nashville: 29 (#76 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 286 to Naples
#13. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Providence in 2014-2018: 316 (#29 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Naples to Providence: 56 (#51 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 260 to Naples
#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Washington in 2014-2018: 417 (#102 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Naples to Washington: 243 (#12 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 174 to Naples
#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 435 (#73 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Naples to Philadelphia: 149 (#22 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 286 to Naples
#10. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from North Port in 2014-2018: 515 (#14 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Naples to North Port: 387 (#8 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 128 to Naples
#9. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Orlando in 2014-2018: 549 (#32 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Naples to Orlando: 455 (#6 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 94 to Naples
#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Chicago in 2014-2018: 576 (#90 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Naples to Chicago: 393 (#7 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 183 to Naples
#7. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Detroit in 2014-2018: 628 (#32 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Naples to Detroit: 140 (#25 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 488 to Naples
#6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Boston in 2014-2018: 695 (#40 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Naples to Boston: 220 (#15 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 475 to Naples
#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Tampa in 2014-2018: 775 (#29 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Naples to Tampa: 987 (#4 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 212 to Tampa
#4. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 927 (#13 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Naples to Jacksonville: 1,319 (#3 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 392 to Jacksonville
#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Naples from New York in 2014-2018: 1,490 (#67 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Naples to New York: 609 (#5 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 881 to Naples
#2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 2,093 (#3 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Naples to Cape Coral: 3,012 (#1 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 919 to Cape Coral
#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Naples from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,247 (#18 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Naples to Miami: 1,365 (#2 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 882 to Naples