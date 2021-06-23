Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Naples

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PX84F_0actk30e00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

Metros sending the most people to Naples

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Naples using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Naples from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JsUBF_0actk30e00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#50. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 92 (#77 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Naples to Anchorage: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 92 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5wvw_0actk30e00
JoshE3 // Wikicommons

#49. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Ocean City in 2014-2018: 92 (#9 most common destination from Ocean City)
- Migration from Naples to Ocean City: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 92 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDMwj_0actk30e00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 96 (#52 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Naples to Grand Rapids: 44 (#62 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 52 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3ETV_0actk30e00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#47. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 97 (#127 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Naples to San Francisco: 8 (#125 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 89 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mUHJc_0actk30e00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#46. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Richmond in 2014-2018: 99 (#78 most common destination from Richmond)

- Migration from Naples to Richmond: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 99 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihVUU_0actk30e00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#45. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 100 (#67 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Naples to Raleigh: 48 (#57 most common destination from Naples)

- Net migration: 52 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12JdCH_0actk30e00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 104 (#121 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Naples to Virginia Beach: 8 (#125 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 96 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6qqF_0actk30e00
Pixabay

#43. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 113 (#85 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Naples to Sacramento: 53 (#54 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 60 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jf9xg_0actk30e00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 116 (#170 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Naples to Atlanta: 277 (#9 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 161 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mLfA_0actk30e00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Panama City in 2014-2018: 120 (#24 most common destination from Panama City)
- Migration from Naples to Panama City: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 120 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kM8ep_0actk30e00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#40. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 120 (#94 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Naples to Pittsburgh: 7 (#133 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 113 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gubrc_0actk30e00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Columbus in 2014-2018: 121 (#41 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Naples to Columbus: 6 (#140 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 115 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C02Uv_0actk30e00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 125 (#53 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Naples to Buffalo: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 125 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y6HN7_0actk30e00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#37. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Albany in 2014-2018: 134 (#52 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Naples to Albany: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 134 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oA1cw_0actk30e00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#36. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Portland in 2014-2018: 135 (#28 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Naples to Portland: 20 (#88 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 115 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A5EKT_0actk30e00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#35. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Worcester in 2014-2018: 136 (#42 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Naples to Worcester: 14 (#110 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 122 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eng75_0actk30e00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#34. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 138 (#27 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Naples to Gainesville: 238 (#14 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 100 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Fk4Z_0actk30e00
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#33. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Flagstaff in 2014-2018: 145 (#12 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Migration from Naples to Flagstaff: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 145 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CEf5y_0actk30e00
Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#32. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 147 (#27 most common destination from Port St. Lucie)
- Migration from Naples to Port St. Lucie: 22 (#82 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 125 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HPCK_0actk30e00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#31. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 152 (#87 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Naples to Kansas City: 30 (#75 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 122 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIymC_0actk30e00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#30. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 152 (#95 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Naples to Baltimore: 82 (#37 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 70 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hQwRl_0actk30e00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#29. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Hartford in 2014-2018: 154 (#53 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Naples to Hartford: 77 (#41 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 77 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHwxq_0actk30e00
Canva

#28. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 160 (#58 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Naples to Cleveland: 119 (#31 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 41 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5qfE_0actk30e00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Rochester in 2014-2018: 162 (#37 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Naples to Rochester: 21 (#85 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 141 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ACu2m_0actk30e00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#26. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Manchester in 2014-2018: 169 (#13 most common destination from Manchester)
- Migration from Naples to Manchester: 17 (#102 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 152 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EY7TH_0actk30e00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#25. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from New Haven in 2014-2018: 178 (#32 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Naples to New Haven: 130 (#27 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 48 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYF8I_0actk30e00
VisitCentralFL // Flickr

#24. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Lakeland in 2014-2018: 196 (#25 most common destination from Lakeland)
- Migration from Naples to Lakeland: 220 (#15 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 24 to Lakeland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqeJG_0actk30e00
Canva

#23. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 200 (#59 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Naples to Cincinnati: 155 (#20 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 45 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OTHEI_0actk30e00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 202 (#80 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Naples to St. Louis: 84 (#35 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 118 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxLeB_0actk30e00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#21. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 215 (#71 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Naples to Minneapolis: 41 (#66 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 174 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8jCx_0actk30e00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#20. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 239 (#62 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Naples to Las Vegas: 7 (#133 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 232 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rCTDX_0actk30e00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#19. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from St. George in 2014-2018: 266 (#10 most common destination from St. George)
- Migration from Naples to St. George: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 266 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzeoX_0actk30e00
skeeze // Pixabay

#18. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Houston in 2014-2018: 272 (#93 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Naples to Houston: 239 (#13 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 33 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00YN4k_0actk30e00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 295 (#58 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Naples to Charlotte: 66 (#46 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 229 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsJjr_0actk30e00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#16. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Akron in 2014-2018: 301 (#13 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Naples to Akron: 0 (#181 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 301 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VI6X8_0actk30e00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#15. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 307 (#112 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Naples to Los Angeles: 130 (#27 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 177 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dA5Up_0actk30e00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#14. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Nashville in 2014-2018: 315 (#43 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Naples to Nashville: 29 (#76 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 286 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2alM9l_0actk30e00
spablab // Flickr

#13. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Providence in 2014-2018: 316 (#29 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Naples to Providence: 56 (#51 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 260 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sf0wz_0actk30e00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Washington in 2014-2018: 417 (#102 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Naples to Washington: 243 (#12 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 174 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pXFq5_0actk30e00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 435 (#73 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Naples to Philadelphia: 149 (#22 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 286 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wNglT_0actk30e00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#10. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from North Port in 2014-2018: 515 (#14 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Naples to North Port: 387 (#8 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 128 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6qGu_0actk30e00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#9. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Orlando in 2014-2018: 549 (#32 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Naples to Orlando: 455 (#6 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 94 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DPllW_0actk30e00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#8. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Chicago in 2014-2018: 576 (#90 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Naples to Chicago: 393 (#7 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 183 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmVPI_0actk30e00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#7. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Detroit in 2014-2018: 628 (#32 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Naples to Detroit: 140 (#25 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 488 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJnFC_0actk30e00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Boston in 2014-2018: 695 (#40 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Naples to Boston: 220 (#15 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 475 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e97Xd_0actk30e00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#5. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Tampa in 2014-2018: 775 (#29 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Naples to Tampa: 987 (#4 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 212 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbzvg_0actk30e00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#4. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 927 (#13 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Naples to Jacksonville: 1,319 (#3 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 392 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wxgl1_0actk30e00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from New York in 2014-2018: 1,490 (#67 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Naples to New York: 609 (#5 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 881 to Naples https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDs42_0actk30e00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#2. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 2,093 (#3 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Naples to Cape Coral: 3,012 (#1 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 919 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27l1mu_0actk30e00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples from Miami in 2014-2018: 2,247 (#18 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Naples to Miami: 1,365 (#2 most common destination from Naples)
- Net migration: 882 to Naples
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Sugar#Ct#Panama City#Floridastock#Naples Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Wikimedia Commons#Naples Ron Cogswell#Naples Sharkshock#Raleigh#Naples Sherry V Smith#Naples Pixabay#Arden Arcade#Naples Keizers#Atlanta J S Clark#Naples Pghphxnfk#Ga Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
UPI News

Atlanta woman wakes to find African serval on her bed

July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said they are trying to locate a loose African serval after the large cat woke a sleeping woman by jumping onto her bed. Kristine Frank said she was asleep at her home in the Historic Bookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was awakened by an unusual presence in her bed.