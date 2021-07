Founded in 2002 by former Detroit Tigers catcher and current radio voice Jim Price and his wife, Lisa, Jack’s Place for Autism Foundation serves as the support, education, and referral services point for families affected by Autism. After visiting many doctors, the Price family finally received the diagnosis of autism for their son, Jack. They found few support services were offered and there was a stigma about people with autism, and the those impacted by it. Jack’s Dollars Scholarships are available to families who want to get their children on the Autism spectrum into community programs. Money can be granted for arts and crafts, dance, hobbies, music, recreation, and sports.