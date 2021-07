Metros sending the most people to Minneapolis

Susannah Scaroni looks on after competing at U.S. Paralympic Team Trials - Track & Field on June 18, 2020 in Minneapolis. The U.S. Paralympic Team Trials in Minneapolis over the weekend are already guaranteed to be the most-watched in event history, as for the first time ever they were live streamed across NBC’s Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports App platforms. Trials in all three sports — cycling, swimming and track and field — were shown live.