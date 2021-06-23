Cancel
‘Thelma & Louise’ Screenwriter Developing Musical Based on 1991 Film With Neko Case

By Chris Gardner
Billboard
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOscar winner Callie Khouri is collaborating with theater director Trip Cullman, Case and writer Halley Feiffer on a Broadway musical. With an army of police officers over their shoulders, guns drawn and sirens blazing, and dust from the Grand Canyon swirling throughout their 1966 Ford Thunderbird convertible, Thelma offers a shocking suggestion to literal partner in crime Louise. “Let’s keep going,” says a breathless Thelma, played by Geena Davis, in the final seconds of Ridley Scott’s 1991 film Thelma & Louise.

