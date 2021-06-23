transparent rotating walls + exposed pipes assemble LUO studio's flexible bookstore space
‘mumokuteki concept bookstore’ by LUO studio emerges as a distinctive bookshop in the underground space of a shopping mall in beijing. due to different area requirements of various tenants that could occupy the space in the future, the volume of the large commercial building was divided unevenly, and the walls and columns were separated and arranged disorderly. the overall interior design of the project is not conventional, as all strategies taken are aimed to return the architectural space to its original state.www.designboom.com