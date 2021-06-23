transparent rotating walls + exposed pipes assemble LUO studio's flexible bookstore space

Staircases have a very interesting duality associated with them. On one hand, they have a well-defined functionality, being meant to connect spaces positioned on different height levels. On the other hand they’ve developed a strong aesthetic and we have many different types of staircases and lots of different styles that they can be associated with. Staircases have become statement pieces thanks to their sculptural and architectural nature. Today we’re going to be checking out black stairs specifically and seeing all the interesting ways in which they stand out.