Interior Design

transparent rotating walls + exposed pipes assemble LUO studio's flexible bookstore space

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘mumokuteki concept bookstore’ by LUO studio emerges as a distinctive bookshop in the underground space of a shopping mall in beijing. due to different area requirements of various tenants that could occupy the space in the future, the volume of the large commercial building was divided unevenly, and the walls and columns were separated and arranged disorderly. the overall interior design of the project is not conventional, as all strategies taken are aimed to return the architectural space to its original state.

Beijing, CN
Home & Garden
Interior Design
Interior Design

interlocking cave-like spaces form wutopia lab's 'toyou bookstore' in shanghai

Wutopia lab has designed ‘toyou bookstore‘ in the newly designed red-brick building by jean nouvel in huangpu district, china. based on traditional chinese garden-design techniques, the architects spatialize two abstract and symbolic mountains, ‘big you’ and ‘little you’, into the structure. the interior includes interlocking cave-like spaces that generate a rich spatial experience in a small place while blooming flowers, burgundy perforated panels and reading corners add a metaphorical touch.
Visual Art

lazerian's otherworldly aluminum pods occupy an art gallery-cum-bar in manchester

Creative studio lazerian unveils a hybrid space with an otherworldly atmosphere in the city center of manchester, the UK. part art gallery, part café-bar, ‘lazerian space’ is a concept that merges it all. the interior features six of lazerian’s walk-in-pods, each of which invites visitors to unwind inside a different chromatic experience.
Home & Garden

These Hidden Retreats Blend Seamlessly With The Mallorcan Landscape

Project description provided by the architects. Up on an isolated redoubt of the Tramuntana mountains, The Olive Houses stand in the company of millenary olive trees and massive rock formations. Designed by Mar Plus Ask to blend seamlessly with the landscape, the stone terrace walls and gentle trimming of the olive trees are the sole sign of human intervention.
Visual Art

a transforming display of natural light, liz west shows 'hymn to the big wheel' in london

British light artist liz west creates a ‘hymn to the big wheel’ for the dazzling natural light exhibition ‘summer lights’ at london’s canary wharf. the luminous installation stands as an immersive architectural pavilion which explores the illusion and physicality of color and natural light within the urban space. the occupiable artwork takes shape as one multi-colored octagon nested within an larger octagonal structure and encourage the viewer to reorient and align themselves with the changing color-ways. as the viewer moves within the ‘big wheel,’ they are immersed within a continually transforming scope of colors.
Design

vertical screens clad pimont arquitetura's house in brazil to achieve privacy + permeability

Located on a tiny corner lot at the heart of florianópolis city, brazil, ‘casa luís delfino’ by pimont arquitetura explores privacy, verticality and permeability. in an attempt to achieve this combination, the architects utilized pivoting panels coated with perforated aluminum sheets. opening towards the vegetation and facing the sun, the metal screens guarantee the desired level of shadow and privacy at any time during the day.
Interior Design
Daily Herald

Paint is the best decorating tool to transform a room

• Joseph Pubillones is taking some time off. This column originally published in 2017. Have you ever come up with a decorating idea for your home and then been able to see it through completion? If you have, certainly you are have experienced that sensation of satisfaction, the sheer pleasure derived from the process of change.
Interior Design

Brynwood design introduced by decorative gables, custom stone masonry

Soaring arches blend with custom stone masonry in the Brynwood, creating a visually intriguing front facade. Decorative gable supports and Craftsman-style windows add to the allure. Bright and spacious gathering spaces fill most of the ground floor in this estate-size, three-level plan. Bedrooms are upstairs, and a three-car garage, plus...
Entertainment

bright interiors and movable street furniture complete poznań city hall refurb

Atelier starzak strebicki has completed its six year long project to revitalize poznań city hall in the historical center of poznań, poland. the renovation was undertaken in several stages, the first of which began in 2015 with the transformation of the inner courtyard. once a parking lot, the polish architecture studio turned the space into a meeting place with the introduction of movable street furniture. the following stages included the reconstruction of historic building ‘C’, which faces the courtyard, and the renovation of the city office for urban planning, architecture, and monument conservation.
Visual Art

historic japanese house transformed into quite hotel that connects guests with nature

Atelier satoshi takijiri architects and OHArchitecture have transformed a historic japanese house into ‘ume, yamazoe’, a quite hotel that takes in the rich natural surroundings. located in yamazoe village, nara prefecture, the renovated property offers expansive views of the rural landscape and blurs the boundaries between inside and outside. it consists of three wooden buildings perched on a hill: the main one, which contains the reception, kitchen and one room; and two additional lodges.
Interior Design

How To Mix Colors And Materials Without Overdoing It

Sometimes the craving for intense color or a bold pattern takes over and literally becomes an obsession. But it is with great apprehension that we dare to take the plunge, for fear of getting bored or making a mistake. An interior that is both daring and elegant. In this spacious...
Interior Design

Black Staircase Iterations And Their Magnificent Designs

Staircases have a very interesting duality associated with them. On one hand, they have a well-defined functionality, being meant to connect spaces positioned on different height levels. On the other hand they’ve developed a strong aesthetic and we have many different types of staircases and lots of different styles that they can be associated with. Staircases have become statement pieces thanks to their sculptural and architectural nature. Today we’re going to be checking out black stairs specifically and seeing all the interesting ways in which they stand out.
Interior Design

Rockwell tile collection by Saloni

Dezeen Showroom: Saloni has launched the Rockwell tile collection, which features textures and colours inspired by French stone, and includes relief-based designs. Capable of creating both classic and contemporary looks, the Rockwell range of porcelain and ceramic tiles all feature natural hues ranging from the the cool-toned Blanco and Gris to the warm Beige and Marfil.
Zeeland, MI

GR coworking space Little Space Studio expanding with Zeeland location

ZEELAND — Coworking space Little Space Studio LLC recently reopened its downtown Grand Rapids location after delays from COVID-19, and is now expanding with another facility in Zeeland. The company’s Grand Rapids location at 111 S. Division Ave. launched in a testing phase in 2019 and shifted to a more...
Grand Rapids, MI

Little Space Studio celebrates official opening with ribbon cutting

Little Space Studio officially opened with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting event at its location at The Harris Building, 111 S. Division Ave. in Grand Rapids. The first floor of the studio is 2,300 square feet and includes workstations, a multimedia studio with live streaming capabilities, a sound recording booth, conference rooms and The Mortals Cafe, a coffee shop by local entrepreneur Abbey Hunter.
Markets
TheStreet

Global Flexible Space Market Outlook Report 2021-2028 - Growing Trends Of 'Space-as-a-Service' And The Rising Costs Of Commercial Spaces In Major Metropolitan Cities

DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Flexible Space Market Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global flexible space market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 16.76% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2028. The market, which registered a revenue of around USD 28000...
Workouts

Cycling gym Boho Studios moving to bigger space in Museum District

A local cycling gym’s Museum District studio is rolling into a larger space across the street. Boho Studios expects to relocate from its original location at 714 N. Sheppard St. to 709-711 N. Sheppard St. this fall. Owner AnnMarie Grohs, who founded Boho in 2013, is betting on a bump...
Workouts

Home Gym – Finished Colorful Gradient Vertical Stripe Walls

At long last, my colorful gradient vertical striped walls in the home gym are finished! I painted the final stripe and peeled the last piece of tape off the walls at 11:35 last night, and was so exhausted that I made absolutely no attempt to clean up the mess in the center of the room. Please be so kind as to over look that for now. 🙂