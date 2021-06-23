Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Knoxville

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XeOJp_0actjeQN00
David Wilson // Flickr

Metros sending the most people to Knoxville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047mXI_0actjeQN00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

#50. Jackson, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Jackson in 2014-2018: 125 (#28 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Knoxville to Jackson: 0 (#225 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 125 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnV7I_0actjeQN00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#49. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Augusta in 2014-2018: 128 (#41 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Knoxville to Augusta: 148 (#36 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 20 to Augusta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qBz9P_0actjeQN00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#48. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 131 (#101 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Knoxville to Virginia Beach: 68 (#71 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 63 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jUQjr_0actjeQN00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 132 (#103 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Knoxville to St. Louis: 35 (#113 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 97 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SSTUO_0actjeQN00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#46. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from New Haven in 2014-2018: 134 (#42 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Knoxville to New Haven: 18 (#147 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 116 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EynRn_0actjeQN00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#45. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Richmond in 2014-2018: 136 (#64 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Knoxville to Richmond: 63 (#74 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 73 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTZ4t_0actjeQN00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#44. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 147 (#92 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Knoxville to Minneapolis: 38 (#107 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 109 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vM13W_0actjeQN00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#43. Mobile, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Mobile in 2014-2018: 155 (#23 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from Knoxville to Mobile: 38 (#107 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 117 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkVq7_0actjeQN00
Pixabay

#42. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Austin in 2014-2018: 155 (#84 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Knoxville to Austin: 54 (#82 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 101 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1222zu_0actjeQN00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#41. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Denver in 2014-2018: 157 (#99 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Knoxville to Denver: 256 (#22 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 99 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRpkf_0actjeQN00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#40. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from North Port in 2014-2018: 172 (#35 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Knoxville to North Port: 173 (#31 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 1 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZOjTY_0actjeQN00
M Floyd // Flickr

#39. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 172 (#37 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Knoxville to Birmingham: 232 (#24 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 60 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V7Ub9_0actjeQN00
Pixabay

#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 181 (#82 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Knoxville to San Antonio: 191 (#27 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 10 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P2hoD_0actjeQN00
Canva

#37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 182 (#63 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Knoxville to Cincinnati: 328 (#16 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 146 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07oGTU_0actjeQN00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#36. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from New Bern in 2014-2018: 190 (#16 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Knoxville to New Bern: 0 (#225 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 190 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XO3Wo_0actjeQN00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 193 (#116 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Knoxville to Philadelphia: 108 (#44 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 85 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45419Y_0actjeQN00
Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#34. Odessa, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Odessa in 2014-2018: 194 (#9 most common destination from Odessa)
- Migration from Knoxville to Odessa: 41 (#101 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 153 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xNFAi_0actjeQN00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#33. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from York in 2014-2018: 196 (#11 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Knoxville to York: 73 (#67 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 123 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OqykA_0actjeQN00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#32. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Charleston in 2014-2018: 197 (#35 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Knoxville to Charleston: 71 (#69 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 126 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14R8Er_0actjeQN00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#31. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 198 (#17 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Knoxville to Myrtle Beach: 73 (#67 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 125 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8TCI_0actjeQN00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 198 (#99 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Knoxville to Phoenix: 183 (#28 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 15 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZYxeY_0actjeQN00
Pixabay

#29. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 216 (#14 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Huntsville: 41 (#101 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 175 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hrx5r_0actjeQN00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 219 (#27 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Clarksville: 394 (#12 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 175 to Clarksville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YJy3_0actjeQN00
Canva

#27. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 223 (#43 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Knoxville to Cleveland: 94 (#50 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 129 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jt95H_0actjeQN00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#26. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 226 (#95 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Knoxville to San Diego: 216 (#25 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 10 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I9mST_0actjeQN00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#25. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 238 (#57 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Jacksonville: 135 (#37 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 103 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNGcJ_0actjeQN00
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 251 (#12 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Migration from Knoxville to Roanoke: 11 (#170 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 240 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zYh1_0actjeQN00
UrbanTallahassee// Wikimedia

#23. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Tallahassee in 2014-2018: 282 (#14 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Migration from Knoxville to Tallahassee: 57 (#78 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 225 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1mqc_0actjeQN00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#22. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 283 (#17 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Knoxville to Palm Bay: 33 (#120 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 250 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOM9T_0actjeQN00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#21. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Asheville in 2014-2018: 297 (#11 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Asheville: 89 (#51 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 208 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZCu5t_0actjeQN00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 366 (#49 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Knoxville to Charlotte: 619 (#7 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 253 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p70zU_0actjeQN00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#19. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Orlando in 2014-2018: 374 (#46 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Knoxville to Orlando: 175 (#30 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 199 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8T5R_0actjeQN00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#18. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Detroit in 2014-2018: 438 (#47 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Knoxville to Detroit: 317 (#17 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 121 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuzAd_0actjeQN00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 441 (#72 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Knoxville to Dallas: 448 (#11 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 7 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbsob_0actjeQN00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#16. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Worcester in 2014-2018: 449 (#13 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Knoxville to Worcester: 16 (#154 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 433 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HmN7f_0actjeQN00
skeeze // Pixabay

#15. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Houston in 2014-2018: 450 (#66 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Knoxville to Houston: 88 (#52 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 362 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lZpk9_0actjeQN00
Brian Stansberry // Wikicommons

#14. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 486 (#3 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Knoxville to Cleveland: 510 (#8 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 24 to Cleveland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yXFAP_0actjeQN00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Kingsport in 2014-2018: 541 (#3 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Migration from Knoxville to Kingsport: 469 (#10 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 72 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GXgih_0actjeQN00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#12. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 564 (#26 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Knoxville to Indianapolis: 260 (#20 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 304 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpvvn_0actjeQN00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#11. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from New York in 2014-2018: 569 (#115 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Knoxville to New York: 233 (#23 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 336 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2motZW_0actjeQN00
Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Johnson City in 2014-2018: 635 (#3 most common destination from Johnson City)
- Migration from Knoxville to Johnson City: 709 (#6 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 74 to Johnson City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsvf3_0actjeQN00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 673 (#33 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Knoxville to Tampa: 366 (#14 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 307 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRzkI_0actjeQN00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Miami in 2014-2018: 754 (#40 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Knoxville to Miami: 263 (#19 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 491 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T3nfb_0actjeQN00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 761 (#73 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Knoxville to Chicago: 384 (#13 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 377 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioH4F_0actjeQN00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Washington in 2014-2018: 769 (#65 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Knoxville to Washington: 505 (#9 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 264 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IApmQ_0actjeQN00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 933 (#48 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Knoxville to Atlanta: 1,392 (#2 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 459 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bno52_0actjeQN00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#4. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Memphis in 2014-2018: 1,003 (#4 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Knoxville to Memphis: 1,016 (#5 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 13 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B4BjO_0actjeQN00
Home4tnindustry // Wikimedia

#3. Morristown, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Morristown in 2014-2018: 1,083 (#1 most common destination from Morristown)
- Migration from Knoxville to Morristown: 1,316 (#3 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 233 to Morristown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z3AC5_0actjeQN00
Imilious // Wikicommons

#2. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 1,422 (#3 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Knoxville to Chattanooga: 1,054 (#4 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 368 to Knoxville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7ikj_0actjeQN00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville from Nashville in 2014-2018: 4,133 (#1 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Nashville: 3,901 (#1 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 232 to Knoxville
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#U S Census Bureau#Birmingham#Flickr Metros#Knoxville Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Michlaovic Wikimedia#Knoxville Sean Pavone#Wikimedia Commons#Knoxville Altairisfar#Knoxville Pixabay#Cincinnati Tradewinds#Nc Metro Area Migration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Over Half A Million People Have Entered The Michigan Vaccine Lottery In One Day

In less than 24 hours after the Michigan vaccine lottery was announced, nearly 500,000 people in Michigan have registered to win the cash prizes valued up to $2 million. The lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships clocked in the entries on the first day that the website was up. The website, www.MIShotToWin.com, lets those who've gotten at least one vaccination dose register for cash prizes for those 18+ and scholarships for those 12+.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
UPI News

Atlanta woman wakes to find African serval on her bed

July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said they are trying to locate a loose African serval after the large cat woke a sleeping woman by jumping onto her bed. Kristine Frank said she was asleep at her home in the Historic Bookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was awakened by an unusual presence in her bed.