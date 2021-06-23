Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Jackson, MS Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Jackson in 2014-2018: 125 (#28 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Knoxville to Jackson: 0 (#225 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 125 to Knoxville
#49. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Augusta in 2014-2018: 128 (#41 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Knoxville to Augusta: 148 (#36 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 20 to Augusta
#48. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 131 (#101 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Knoxville to Virginia Beach: 68 (#71 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 63 to Knoxville
#47. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 132 (#103 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Knoxville to St. Louis: 35 (#113 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 97 to Knoxville
#46. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from New Haven in 2014-2018: 134 (#42 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Knoxville to New Haven: 18 (#147 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 116 to Knoxville
#45. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Richmond in 2014-2018: 136 (#64 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Knoxville to Richmond: 63 (#74 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 73 to Knoxville
#44. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 147 (#92 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Knoxville to Minneapolis: 38 (#107 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 109 to Knoxville
#43. Mobile, AL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Mobile in 2014-2018: 155 (#23 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from Knoxville to Mobile: 38 (#107 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 117 to Knoxville
#42. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Austin in 2014-2018: 155 (#84 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Knoxville to Austin: 54 (#82 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 101 to Knoxville
#41. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Denver in 2014-2018: 157 (#99 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Knoxville to Denver: 256 (#22 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 99 to Denver
#40. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from North Port in 2014-2018: 172 (#35 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Knoxville to North Port: 173 (#31 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 1 to North Port
#39. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 172 (#37 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Knoxville to Birmingham: 232 (#24 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 60 to Birmingham
#38. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 181 (#82 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Knoxville to San Antonio: 191 (#27 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 10 to San Antonio
#37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 182 (#63 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Knoxville to Cincinnati: 328 (#16 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 146 to Cincinnati
#36. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from New Bern in 2014-2018: 190 (#16 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Knoxville to New Bern: 0 (#225 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 190 to Knoxville
#35. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 193 (#116 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Knoxville to Philadelphia: 108 (#44 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 85 to Knoxville
#34. Odessa, TX Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Odessa in 2014-2018: 194 (#9 most common destination from Odessa)
- Migration from Knoxville to Odessa: 41 (#101 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 153 to Knoxville
#33. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from York in 2014-2018: 196 (#11 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Knoxville to York: 73 (#67 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 123 to Knoxville
#32. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Charleston in 2014-2018: 197 (#35 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Knoxville to Charleston: 71 (#69 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 126 to Knoxville
#31. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 198 (#17 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Knoxville to Myrtle Beach: 73 (#67 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 125 to Knoxville
#30. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 198 (#99 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Knoxville to Phoenix: 183 (#28 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 15 to Knoxville
#29. Huntsville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 216 (#14 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Huntsville: 41 (#101 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 175 to Knoxville
#28. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 219 (#27 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Clarksville: 394 (#12 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 175 to Clarksville
#27. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 223 (#43 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Knoxville to Cleveland: 94 (#50 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 129 to Knoxville
#26. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 226 (#95 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Knoxville to San Diego: 216 (#25 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 10 to Knoxville
#25. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 238 (#57 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Jacksonville: 135 (#37 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 103 to Knoxville
#24. Roanoke, VA Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 251 (#12 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Migration from Knoxville to Roanoke: 11 (#170 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 240 to Knoxville
#23. Tallahassee, FL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Tallahassee in 2014-2018: 282 (#14 most common destination from Tallahassee)
- Migration from Knoxville to Tallahassee: 57 (#78 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 225 to Knoxville
#22. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 283 (#17 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Knoxville to Palm Bay: 33 (#120 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 250 to Knoxville
#21. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Asheville in 2014-2018: 297 (#11 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Asheville: 89 (#51 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 208 to Knoxville
#20. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 366 (#49 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Knoxville to Charlotte: 619 (#7 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 253 to Charlotte
#19. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Orlando in 2014-2018: 374 (#46 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Knoxville to Orlando: 175 (#30 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 199 to Knoxville
#18. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Detroit in 2014-2018: 438 (#47 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Knoxville to Detroit: 317 (#17 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 121 to Knoxville
#17. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 441 (#72 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Knoxville to Dallas: 448 (#11 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 7 to Dallas
#16. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Worcester in 2014-2018: 449 (#13 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Knoxville to Worcester: 16 (#154 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 433 to Knoxville
#15. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Houston in 2014-2018: 450 (#66 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Knoxville to Houston: 88 (#52 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 362 to Knoxville
#14. Cleveland, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 486 (#3 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Knoxville to Cleveland: 510 (#8 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 24 to Cleveland
#13. Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Kingsport in 2014-2018: 541 (#3 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Migration from Knoxville to Kingsport: 469 (#10 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 72 to Knoxville
#12. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 564 (#26 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Knoxville to Indianapolis: 260 (#20 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 304 to Knoxville
#11. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from New York in 2014-2018: 569 (#115 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Knoxville to New York: 233 (#23 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 336 to Knoxville
#10. Johnson City, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Johnson City in 2014-2018: 635 (#3 most common destination from Johnson City)
- Migration from Knoxville to Johnson City: 709 (#6 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 74 to Johnson City
#9. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 673 (#33 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Knoxville to Tampa: 366 (#14 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 307 to Knoxville
#8. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Miami in 2014-2018: 754 (#40 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Knoxville to Miami: 263 (#19 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 491 to Knoxville
#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 761 (#73 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Knoxville to Chicago: 384 (#13 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 377 to Knoxville
#6. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Washington in 2014-2018: 769 (#65 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Knoxville to Washington: 505 (#9 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 264 to Knoxville
#5. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 933 (#48 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Knoxville to Atlanta: 1,392 (#2 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 459 to Atlanta
#4. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Memphis in 2014-2018: 1,003 (#4 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Knoxville to Memphis: 1,016 (#5 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 13 to Memphis
#3. Morristown, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Morristown in 2014-2018: 1,083 (#1 most common destination from Morristown)
- Migration from Knoxville to Morristown: 1,316 (#3 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 233 to Morristown
#2. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 1,422 (#3 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Knoxville to Chattanooga: 1,054 (#4 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 368 to Knoxville
#1. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Knoxville from Nashville in 2014-2018: 4,133 (#1 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Knoxville to Nashville: 3,901 (#1 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Net migration: 232 to Knoxville