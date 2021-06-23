Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Las Vegas

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLxqQ_0actjbmC00
randy andy // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Las Vegas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Las Vegas from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlhCT_0actjbmC00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#50. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 340 (#24 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Bridgeport: 55 (#154 most common destination from Las Vegas)

- Net migration: 285 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32smus_0actjbmC00
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#49. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Spokane in 2014-2018: 341 (#9 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Spokane: 227 (#69 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 114 to Las Vegas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqDla_0actjbmC00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#48. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Twin Falls in 2014-2018: 342 (#2 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Twin Falls: 71 (#133 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 271 to Las Vegas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JcSbc_0actjbmC00
Pixabay

#47. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 349 (#45 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Antonio: 949 (#16 most common destination from Las Vegas)

- Net migration: 600 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3ViC_0actjbmC00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 381 (#14 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Clarksville: 235 (#66 most common destination from Las Vegas)

- Net migration: 146 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Gndw_0actjbmC00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#45. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Crestview in 2014-2018: 391 (#11 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Crestview: 69 (#136 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 322 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mTUeh_0actjbmC00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#44. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Omaha in 2014-2018: 391 (#17 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Omaha: 267 (#56 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 124 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Kend_0actjbmC00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

#43. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Stockton in 2014-2018: 396 (#13 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Stockton: 246 (#60 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 150 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GXO5S_0actjbmC00
Wikimedia

#42. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 421 (#18 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City: 287 (#51 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 134 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbRuw_0actjbmC00
Canva

#41. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 437 (#26 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Cleveland: 252 (#59 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 185 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBA3g_0actjbmC00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#40. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Fresno in 2014-2018: 451 (#16 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Fresno: 267 (#56 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 184 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TBeBZ_0actjbmC00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 480 (#37 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Charlotte: 572 (#30 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 92 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSdrz_0actjbmC00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#38. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Boston in 2014-2018: 482 (#56 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Boston: 473 (#35 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 9 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBPhU_0actjbmC00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#37. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 492 (#35 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh: 89 (#114 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 403 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKXTY_0actjbmC00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#36. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 552 (#9 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Anchorage: 776 (#19 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 224 to Anchorage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9vFC_0actjbmC00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 570 (#31 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Las Vegas to St. Louis: 557 (#31 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 13 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FyWve_0actjbmC00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Provo in 2014-2018: 619 (#9 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Provo: 1,028 (#15 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 409 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ls9j_0actjbmC00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#33. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Orlando in 2014-2018: 658 (#26 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Orlando: 519 (#33 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 139 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtR3o_0actjbmC00
MojaveNC // Wikimedia

#32. St. George, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from St. George in 2014-2018: 667 (#4 most common destination from St. George)
- Migration from Las Vegas to St. George: 750 (#21 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 83 to St. George https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMyri_0actjbmC00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#31. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Tucson in 2014-2018: 675 (#12 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Tucson: 696 (#23 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 21 to Tucson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PJ99U_0actjbmC00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Dallas in 2014-2018: 749 (#53 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Dallas: 1,592 (#6 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 843 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=111n8T_0actjbmC00
skeeze // Pixabay

#29. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Houston in 2014-2018: 777 (#42 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Houston: 1,289 (#9 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 512 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bu9hI_0actjbmC00
ideatrendz //Wikicommons

#28. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Kahului in 2014-2018: 784 (#2 most common destination from Kahului)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Kahului: 311 (#47 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 473 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Harf7_0actjbmC00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Tampa in 2014-2018: 804 (#26 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Tampa: 272 (#53 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 532 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVZIH_0actjbmC00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 826 (#55 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Atlanta: 551 (#32 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 275 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vbd8B_0actjbmC00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 840 (#7 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Albuquerque: 447 (#38 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 393 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bBDYq_0actjbmC00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 841 (#9 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Oxnard: 194 (#76 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 647 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRNGe_0actjbmC00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#23. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Detroit in 2014-2018: 845 (#24 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Detroit: 653 (#24 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 192 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssCUp_0actjbmC00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 850 (#38 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Philadelphia: 493 (#34 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 357 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaY5h_0actjbmC00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Ogden in 2014-2018: 854 (#6 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Ogden: 436 (#39 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 418 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47M1Ch_0actjbmC00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Washington in 2014-2018: 867 (#61 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Washington: 767 (#20 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 100 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jBmo_0actjbmC00
Pixabay

#19. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 928 (#22 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Sacramento: 1,037 (#14 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 109 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5p5J_0actjbmC00
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#18. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Lake Havasu City in 2014-2018: 997 (#3 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Lake Havasu City: 1,444 (#8 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 447 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a202B_0actjbmC00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#17. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,021 (#17 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Portland: 938 (#17 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 83 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhsHS_0actjbmC00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#16. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 1,051 (#8 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Bakersfield: 269 (#54 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 782 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tr2qR_0actjbmC00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#15. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 1,121 (#8 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City: 1,264 (#10 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 143 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8niz_0actjbmC00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,132 (#30 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Miami: 414 (#41 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 718 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPgaV_0actjbmC00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,214 (#17 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Minneapolis: 581 (#28 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 633 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OW5Yu_0actjbmC00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#12. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,349 (#17 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Jose: 327 (#46 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,022 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9xdE_0actjbmC00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#11. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Reno in 2014-2018: 1,696 (#1 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Reno: 3,398 (#2 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,702 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wZEjF_0actjbmC00
Public Domain

#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,902 (#14 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Seattle: 1,241 (#11 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 661 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17wX4x_0actjbmC00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,972 (#11 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Denver: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 453 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bhBNX_0actjbmC00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#8. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,165 (#21 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Francisco: 1,209 (#12 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 956 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BvDzC_0actjbmC00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Chicago in 2014-2018: 2,441 (#30 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Chicago: 1,133 (#13 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,308 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCFvp_0actjbmC00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#6. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 2,450 (#1 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Urban Honolulu: 644 (#26 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,806 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35RfHK_0actjbmC00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from New York in 2014-2018: 2,639 (#43 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Las Vegas to New York: 630 (#27 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 2,009 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXie7_0actjbmC00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,742 (#11 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Phoenix: 2,785 (#4 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 43 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qThtI_0actjbmC00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#3. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,852 (#8 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Diego: 1,783 (#5 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,069 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lTWk1_0actjbmC00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Riverside in 2014-2018: 4,899 (#3 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Riverside: 3,287 (#3 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,612 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVCXk_0actjbmC00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 15,720 (#4 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Los Angeles: 5,786 (#1 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 9,934 to Las Vegas
