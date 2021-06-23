Metros sending the most people to Las Vegas
randy andy // Shutterstock
Metros sending the most people to Las VegasStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Las Vegas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Las Vegas from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#50. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 340 (#24 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Bridgeport: 55 (#154 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 285 to Las Vegas
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
#49. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Spokane in 2014-2018: 341 (#9 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Spokane: 227 (#69 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 114 to Las Vegas
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons
#48. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Twin Falls in 2014-2018: 342 (#2 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Twin Falls: 71 (#133 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 271 to Las Vegas
Pixabay
#47. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 349 (#45 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Antonio: 949 (#16 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 600 to San Antonio
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 381 (#14 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Clarksville: 235 (#66 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 146 to Las Vegas
Ebyabe // Wikicommons
#45. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Crestview in 2014-2018: 391 (#11 most common destination from Crestview)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Crestview: 69 (#136 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 322 to Las Vegas
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#44. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Omaha in 2014-2018: 391 (#17 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Omaha: 267 (#56 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 124 to Las Vegas
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
#43. Stockton-Lodi, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Stockton in 2014-2018: 396 (#13 most common destination from Stockton)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Stockton: 246 (#60 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 150 to Las Vegas
Wikimedia
#42. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 421 (#18 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Oklahoma City: 287 (#51 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 134 to Las Vegas
Canva
#41. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 437 (#26 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Cleveland: 252 (#59 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 185 to Las Vegas
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#40. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Fresno in 2014-2018: 451 (#16 most common destination from Fresno)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Fresno: 267 (#56 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 184 to Las Vegas
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 480 (#37 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Charlotte: 572 (#30 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 92 to Charlotte
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#38. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Boston in 2014-2018: 482 (#56 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Boston: 473 (#35 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 9 to Las Vegas
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#37. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 492 (#35 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh: 89 (#114 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 403 to Las Vegas
Frank K. // Wikicommons
#36. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 552 (#9 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Anchorage: 776 (#19 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 224 to Anchorage
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#35. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 570 (#31 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Las Vegas to St. Louis: 557 (#31 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 13 to Las Vegas
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Provo in 2014-2018: 619 (#9 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Provo: 1,028 (#15 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 409 to Provo
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#33. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Orlando in 2014-2018: 658 (#26 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Orlando: 519 (#33 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 139 to Las Vegas
MojaveNC // Wikimedia
#32. St. George, UT Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from St. George in 2014-2018: 667 (#4 most common destination from St. George)
- Migration from Las Vegas to St. George: 750 (#21 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 83 to St. George
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#31. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Tucson in 2014-2018: 675 (#12 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Tucson: 696 (#23 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 21 to Tucson
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Dallas in 2014-2018: 749 (#53 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Dallas: 1,592 (#6 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 843 to Dallas
skeeze // Pixabay
#29. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Houston in 2014-2018: 777 (#42 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Houston: 1,289 (#9 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 512 to Houston
ideatrendz //Wikicommons
#28. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Kahului in 2014-2018: 784 (#2 most common destination from Kahului)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Kahului: 311 (#47 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 473 to Las Vegas
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#27. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Tampa in 2014-2018: 804 (#26 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Tampa: 272 (#53 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 532 to Las Vegas
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 826 (#55 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Atlanta: 551 (#32 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 275 to Las Vegas
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 840 (#7 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Albuquerque: 447 (#38 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 393 to Las Vegas
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 841 (#9 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Oxnard: 194 (#76 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 647 to Las Vegas
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#23. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Detroit in 2014-2018: 845 (#24 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Detroit: 653 (#24 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 192 to Las Vegas
f11photo // Shutterstock
#22. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 850 (#38 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Philadelphia: 493 (#34 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 357 to Las Vegas
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Ogden in 2014-2018: 854 (#6 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Ogden: 436 (#39 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 418 to Las Vegas
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Washington in 2014-2018: 867 (#61 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Washington: 767 (#20 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 100 to Las Vegas
Pixabay
#19. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 928 (#22 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Sacramento: 1,037 (#14 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 109 to Sacramento
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons
#18. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Lake Havasu City in 2014-2018: 997 (#3 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Lake Havasu City: 1,444 (#8 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 447 to Lake Havasu City
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#17. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Portland in 2014-2018: 1,021 (#17 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Portland: 938 (#17 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 83 to Las Vegas
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#16. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 1,051 (#8 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Bakersfield: 269 (#54 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 782 to Las Vegas
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#15. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 1,121 (#8 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Salt Lake City: 1,264 (#10 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 143 to Salt Lake City
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,132 (#30 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Miami: 414 (#41 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 718 to Las Vegas
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#13. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 1,214 (#17 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Minneapolis: 581 (#28 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 633 to Las Vegas
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#12. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,349 (#17 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Jose: 327 (#46 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,022 to Las Vegas
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#11. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Reno in 2014-2018: 1,696 (#1 most common destination from Reno)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Reno: 3,398 (#2 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,702 to Reno
Public Domain
#10. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,902 (#14 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Seattle: 1,241 (#11 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 661 to Las Vegas
f11photo // Shutterstock
#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Denver in 2014-2018: 1,972 (#11 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Denver: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 453 to Las Vegas
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#8. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,165 (#21 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Francisco: 1,209 (#12 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 956 to Las Vegas
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Chicago in 2014-2018: 2,441 (#30 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Chicago: 1,133 (#13 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,308 to Las Vegas
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#6. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 2,450 (#1 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Urban Honolulu: 644 (#26 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,806 to Las Vegas
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from New York in 2014-2018: 2,639 (#43 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Las Vegas to New York: 630 (#27 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 2,009 to Las Vegas
DPPed// Wikimedia
#4. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 2,742 (#11 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Phoenix: 2,785 (#4 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 43 to Phoenix
SD Dirk // Flickr
#3. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from San Diego in 2014-2018: 2,852 (#8 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Las Vegas to San Diego: 1,783 (#5 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,069 to Las Vegas
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#2. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Riverside in 2014-2018: 4,899 (#3 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Riverside: 3,287 (#3 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 1,612 to Las Vegas
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 15,720 (#4 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Las Vegas to Los Angeles: 5,786 (#1 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 9,934 to Las Vegas