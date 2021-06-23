Lehigh Valley weather: It’s cold, sure, but is it a record?

The climate station at Lehigh Valley International Airport fell to 46 degrees early Wednesday, tying a record low temperature for June 23 set back in 1992. “Who’s enjoying the cool air?” the National Weather Service in Mount Holly asked on Twitter. “We had a low of 50 at the office, the coldest since the 1st of the month. The low temperature at Allentown dropped to 46, tying a record for today’s date! Some of our other climate sites were within a few degrees of records.”