At this point, it seems like virtually anything and everything can be turned into an NFT, and — given enough time — perhaps everything will. I’m not sure if that will signal the beginning of the Singularity, the culmination of the Human Instrumentality Project or a tipping point in climate change. It could be all of these things; it could be none of them. The latest high-profile NFT plan involves selling Jay-Z’s album Reasonable Doubt as an NFT — but, according to a new report, that recently hit a few snags.