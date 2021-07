“We must remain as close to the flowers, the grass, and the butterflies as the child is who is not yet so much taller than they are.” — Friedrich Nietzsche. Last week I wrote about the proper way to water your garden and now I am listening blissfully to a nice gentle rain as I write this article. Maybe I should have written about watering earlier. At least with some rain, I won’t have to use my gardening time to water. Instead, I will get to work on some much-needed gardening tasks.