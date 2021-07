More than a week after an argument led to a fatal shooting at a Peoplestown apartment complex, Atlanta police have arrested the woman accused of pulling the trigger. Sequoyah Howard, 32, was charged with murder Tuesday in the June 24 shooting of Mario Peterson, authorities said. Police were called to the apartment complex along Vanira Avenue in southwest Atlanta shortly after midnight and found Peterson lying in the middle of the courtyard with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to an incident report.