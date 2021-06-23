red bricks and glass windows characterize the façade of viseo landmark building in france
Completed by the french studio RAUM architecture, viseo, one of the new landmark buildings in the neighborhood of nantes eurogare, france, stands out from the local architecture by using red bricks and red concrete. with its 17 floors, the viseo building fits perfectly into the urban environment of the new euronantes gare district. it is composed of 75 residential units, from one-bedroom to five-bedroom apartments, and 2200 square meters of office spaces.www.designboom.com