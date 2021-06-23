Cancel
Woman goes to ATM to withdraw $20, discovers almost $1 billion in account

By Tarrah Gibbons
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 11 days ago

A woman from Florida apparently wanted to take out $20 from an ATM, but she was surprised about what happened next. She discovered almost $1B in her account.

KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
814K+
Views
All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

