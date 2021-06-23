Cancel
Health

Study involving virtual patients is as effective as traditional clinical trials

News-Medical.net
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study involving virtual rather than real patients was as effective as traditional clinical trials in evaluating a medical device used to treat brain aneurysms, according to new research. The findings are proof of concept for what are called in-silico trials, where instead of recruiting people to a real-life clinical...

www.news-medical.net
Health
Technology
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Initial treatment strategy and clinical outcomes in Finnish MS patients: a propensity-matched study

J Neurol. 2021 Jun 25. doi: 10.1007/s00415-021-10673-9. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The optimal treatment strategy with disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) remains uncertain. OBJECTIVE: To compare outcomes of initial treatment with infusion therapies and starting therapy with medium efficacy therapy in a propensity-matched cohort of Finnish...
Healtharxiv.org

Optimal personalised treatment computation through in silico clinical trials on patient digital twins

In Silico Clinical Trials (ISTC), i.e., clinical experimental campaigns carried out by means of computer simulations, hold the promise to decrease time and cost for the safety and efficacy assessment of pharmacological treatments, reduce the need for animal and human testing, and enable precision medicine. In this paper we present methods and an algorithm that, by means of extensive computer simulation--based experimental campaigns (ISTC) guided by intelligent search, optimise a pharmacological treatment for an individual patient (precision medicine). e show the effectiveness of our approach on a case study involving a real pharmacological treatment, namely the downregulation phase of a complex clinical protocol for assisted reproduction in humans.
TheStreet

Keros Therapeutics Announces Preliminary Results From Its Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating KER-050 In Patients With Myelodysplastic Syndromes

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. ("Keros") (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need, today announced preliminary results from Cohorts 1 and 2 of its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050 for the treatment of anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes ("MDS") who either have ring sideroblasts ("RS positive") or do not have ring sideroblasts ("non-RS") and who either have or have not previously received treatment with an erythroid stimulating agent.
The Associated Press

Lightship Announces Partnership with Castor to Scale Virtual Clinical Trials Worldwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. & HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 23, 2021-- Lightship and Castor, leading providers of decentralized clinical trial solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to run direct-to-patient (hybrid) clinical trials at scale. The partnership combines operational excellence in clinical studies and technology that delivers for the most complex clinical trials.
Healthgreenmedinfo.com

The Effect of Combined Vitamin C and Vitamin E Supplementation on Oxidative Stress Markers in Women with Endometriosis: A Randomized, Triple-Blind Placebo-Controlled Clinical Trial.

Leila Amini, Razieh Chekini, Mohammad Reza Nateghi, Hamid Haghani, Tannaz Jamialahmadi, Thozhukat Sathyapalan, Amirhossein Sahebkar. Background: Endometriosis is a chronic and estrogen-dependent pelvic inflammatory disease, which may have various causes, such as oxidative stress. Dysmenorrhea, dyspareunia, and pelvic pain are well-known symptoms of endometriosis. The present clinical trial assessed the role of supplementation with antioxidant vitamins on the indices of oxidative stress as well as the severity of pain in women with endometriosis.
Technologytechnologynetworks.com

Trialbee and uMotif Simplify and Expand Patient Access to Global Clinical Trials

The increasing need for speed and efficiency in clinical research has created more urgency to streamline and simplify the patient journey. Trialbee, a patient matching and enrolment platform, and uMotif, a patient-centric data capture provider, are partnering to improve the patient experience and improve trial accessibility globally. The new partnership...
TheStreet

Asieris Announces First Patient Treated In Europe In APRICITY, The Multinational Phase III Clinical Trial Of APL-1702, Cevira®

SHANGHAI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asieris Pharmaceuticals (Asieris) today announced dosing of the first patient in Europe in its multinational, multicenter, Phase III clinical trial (APRICITY) of its photodynamic drug-device combination product APL-1702, Cevira® which is being developed for a novel non-surgical treatment of cervical high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions (HSIL).
TheStreet

BioVie Announces First Patient Enrolled In BIV201 Phase 2b Clinical Trial For Ascites

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc. (BIVI) ("BioVie" or "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease and neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and certain cancers, today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company's Phase 2b trial of BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin) for the treatment of refractory ascites. The trial— A Study for Evaluation of BIV201 to Reduce Ascites and Complications in Patients with Cirrhosis and Refractory Ascites —is being conducted at nine prestigious research centers in the U.S. (NCT04112199). Two additional patients have consented to the pre-randomization observation period, and 7 more potential participants have been identified through pre-screening.
ScienceEurekAlert

Study shows registry data could support clinical trials

Data captured in NCDR registries is similar in quality, depth and granularity when compared to data captured through clinical trials, according to research in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions that compared data from the DAPT Study to NCDR CathPCI Registry data. This is good news for streamlining data collection and supports recent efforts to standardize data elements and definitions used in clinical trials and registries.
Healthdallassun.com

Medicuro Virtual Health Clinic Adopts Cloud DX for Remote Patient Monitoring

Medicuro Virtual Health Clinic Adopts Cloud DX for Remote Patient Monitoring. WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX), a leading Canadian-based, North American provider of virtual care and remote patient monitoring solutions is pleased to announce a new 36-month Canadian contract for their award-winning Connected Health platform.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

The effects of combination ofand Echinacea on alleviation of clinical symptoms and hospitalization rate of suspected COVID-19 outpatients: a randomized controlled trial.

Mehdi Mesri, Seied Saeid Esmaeili Saber, Mohammadreza Godazi, Aboulfazl Roustaei Shirdel, Reza Montazer, Hamid Reza Koohestani, Nayereh Baghcheghi, Mahmood Karimy, Nemat Azizi. OBJECTIVES: Herbal medicines, as a treatment method, have received a great deal of attention. The effects of two herbal medicines namelyand Echinacea on alleviation of clinical symptoms and hospitalization rate of suspected COVID-19 outpatients were examined.
TheStreet

IGC Completes The Final Cohort Of Its Phase 1 Clinical Trial On Alzheimer's Patients

India Globalization Capital, Inc. ("IGC" or the "Company") (NYSE American: IGC) announces today it has completed Cohort 3 of its Phase 1 clinical trial on IGC's tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC")-based investigational new drug, IGC-AD1, intended to alleviate the symptoms of individuals suffering from Alzheimer's disease. As previously disclosed, IGC submitted IGC-AD1, its investigational drug candidate for Alzheimer's, to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") under Section 505(i) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. IGC received approval to proceed with the Phase 1 trial, on Alzheimer's patients, from the FDA on July 30, 2020. Cohort 3 is the final cohort in IGC's Alzheimer's Phase 1 trial. The Data and Safety Monitoring Committee ("DSMC") for IGC's clinical trial will review the data from Cohort 3, and IGC will report its findings from all three Cohorts to the FDA.
Public HealthWDSU

Participant in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial describes ongoing study

Video above: Doctor discusses COVID-19 booster shot trial in Massachusetts. Yasir Batalvi enrolled in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trial last July and received his first shot last September. He's now on the front lines of testing to determine if and when a booster shot is needed. "They're doing physicals, they're going...
Cancergreenmedinfo.com

Prophylactic and Therapeutic Effects of Curcumin on Treatment-Induced Oral Mucositis in Patients with Head and Neck Cancer: A Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials.

OBJECTIVE: Clinical trials have explored the role of curcumin in the prevention and treatment of oral mucositis (OM) in head and neck cancer patients. To provide evidence for curcumin management of OM for clinicians, a comprehensive meta-analysis of these findings is necessary. This meta-analysis aimed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of curcumin for OM caused by radiotherapy (RT) and/or chemotherapy (CT) for head and neck cancer.
CancerU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA In Brief: FDA Encourages Inclusion of Patients with Incurable Cancers in Oncology Clinical Trials Regardless of Prior Therapies

The following quote is attributed to Richard Pazdur, M.D., director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence and acting director of the Office of Oncologic Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “Today, the FDA issued a draft guidance encouraging industry to include patients with incurable cancers...
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

The effects of garlic (Allium sativum) supplementation on inflammatory biomarkers, fatigue, and clinical symptoms in patients with active rheumatoid arthritis: A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

Seyedeh Parisa Moosavian, Zamzam Paknahad, Zahra Habibagahi, Mohammadreza Maracy. Based on the antiinflammatory properties of garlic, current study was conducted to evaluate the garlic supplement effects on serum levels of some inflammatory biomarkers, clinical symptoms, and fatigue in women with active rheumatoid arthritis. In this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial study, 70 women with RA were randomly divided into two groups: The intervention group was supplemented with 1,000 mg of garlic, and the control group received placebo for 8 weeks. At baseline and at the end of the study, clinical symptoms, fatigue, serum level of C-reactive protein (CRP), tumor necrosis factor-a (TNF-a), and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) were determined. After intervention, serum levels of CRP (p = .018) and TNF-a (p < .001) decreased significantly in the garlic group as compared with the placebo group. Also, pain intensity, tender joint count, disease activity score (DAS-28), and fatigue were significantly decreased in the intervention group compared with the control group (p < .001; for all). Swollen joint count was significantly decreased in the garlic group (p < .001), but not in the placebo group (p = .123). No significant changes were observed for ESR. Garlic supplementation by improving inflammatory mediators and clinical symptoms can be considered as a potential adjunct treatment in patients with RA. However, further studies with larger duration areneeded.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Effects of curcuminoids on inflammatory and oxidative stress biomarkers and clinical outcomes in critically ill patients.

Effects of curcuminoids on inflammatory and oxidative stress biomarkers and clinical outcomes in critically ill patients: A randomized double-blind placebo-controlled trial. Hoda Zahedi, Mohammad Javad Hosseinzadeh-Attar, Mahdi Shadnoush, Amirhossein Sahebkar, Bahareh Barkhidarian, Omid Sadeghi, Atabak Najafi, Saeed Hosseini, Mostafa Qorbani, Arezoo Ahmadi, Seyed Hossein Ardehali, Abdolreza Norouzy. Article Affiliation:. Hoda...