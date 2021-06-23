Study involving virtual patients is as effective as traditional clinical trials

Seyedeh Parisa Moosavian, Zamzam Paknahad, Zahra Habibagahi, Mohammadreza Maracy. Based on the antiinflammatory properties of garlic, current study was conducted to evaluate the garlic supplement effects on serum levels of some inflammatory biomarkers, clinical symptoms, and fatigue in women with active rheumatoid arthritis. In this randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial study, 70 women with RA were randomly divided into two groups: The intervention group was supplemented with 1,000 mg of garlic, and the control group received placebo for 8 weeks. At baseline and at the end of the study, clinical symptoms, fatigue, serum level of C-reactive protein (CRP), tumor necrosis factor-a (TNF-a), and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) were determined. After intervention, serum levels of CRP (p = .018) and TNF-a (p < .001) decreased significantly in the garlic group as compared with the placebo group. Also, pain intensity, tender joint count, disease activity score (DAS-28), and fatigue were significantly decreased in the intervention group compared with the control group (p < .001; for all). Swollen joint count was significantly decreased in the garlic group (p < .001), but not in the placebo group (p = .123). No significant changes were observed for ESR. Garlic supplementation by improving inflammatory mediators and clinical symptoms can be considered as a potential adjunct treatment in patients with RA. However, further studies with larger duration areneeded.