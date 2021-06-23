Cancel
snøhetta proposes 'lunar', a landmark of the data era for shenzhen's qianhai bay

designboom.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘lunar’, snøhetta’s design for the international competition for the qianhai new city center in shenzhen, is a landmark of the data era. the proposal, which was ranked second place alongside sou fujimoto’s floating tower, embodies the chinese city’s pioneer spirit and acknowledges both its maritime past and its technological future.

www.designboom.com
