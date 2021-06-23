Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Green Bay

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JhzM3_0actihxv00
Chris Rand//Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Green Bay

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Green Bay using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Green Bay from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhJUz_0actihxv00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#50. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from New Bern in 2014-2018: 30 (#62 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Green Bay to New Bern: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 30 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IklBb_0actihxv00
ideatrendz //Wikicommons

#49. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Kahului in 2014-2018: 31 (#44 most common destination from Kahului)
- Migration from Green Bay to Kahului: 7 (#80 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 24 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004EMm_0actihxv00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 32 (#84 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from Green Bay to Des Moines: 6 (#84 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 26 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09PuW2_0actihxv00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#47. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Portland in 2014-2018: 34 (#84 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Green Bay to Portland: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 34 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393sdq_0actihxv00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#46. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 36 (#180 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Green Bay to San Francisco: 28 (#54 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 8 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0upI93_0actihxv00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#45. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Twin Falls in 2014-2018: 37 (#18 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Migration from Green Bay to Twin Falls: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 37 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbMhh_0actihxv00
Tracy Burroughs Brown // Shutterstock

#44. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 38 (#44 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
- Migration from Green Bay to Tuscaloosa: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 38 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kp3nV_0actihxv00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#43. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from New York in 2014-2018: 38 (#289 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Green Bay to New York: 97 (#22 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 59 to New York https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qG23b_0actihxv00
Public Domain

#42. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 39 (#38 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Migration from Green Bay to Kennewick: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 39 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mrl1E_0actihxv00
Pixabay

#41. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 39 (#179 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Green Bay to San Antonio: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 39 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qUjK7_0actihxv00
Michael // Wikimedia Comons

#40. Kankakee, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Kankakee in 2014-2018: 40 (#22 most common destination from Kankakee)
- Migration from Green Bay to Kankakee: 1 (#99 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 39 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34sW0R_0actihxv00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#39. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 42 (#71 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Green Bay to Fayetteville: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 42 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eD89_0actihxv00
tochichi//Wikicommons

#38. Rapid City, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Rapid City in 2014-2018: 44 (#42 most common destination from Rapid City)
- Migration from Green Bay to Rapid City: 5 (#91 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 39 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VPADy_0actihxv00
Canva

#37. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Duluth in 2014-2018: 46 (#32 most common destination from Duluth)
- Migration from Green Bay to Duluth: 81 (#25 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 35 to Duluth https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07FIsd_0actihxv00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Lansing in 2014-2018: 48 (#60 most common destination from Lansing)
- Migration from Green Bay to Lansing: 43 (#34 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 5 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYcoo_0actihxv00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#35. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Detroit in 2014-2018: 49 (#176 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Green Bay to Detroit: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 49 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WR0s4_0actihxv00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#34. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 51 (#89 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Green Bay to Palm Bay: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 51 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8DUA_0actihxv00
Pixabay

#33. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Savannah in 2014-2018: 51 (#79 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Green Bay to Savannah: 2 (#97 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 49 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ln8N3_0actihxv00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#32. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from The Villages in 2014-2018: 53 (#22 most common destination from The Villages)
- Migration from Green Bay to The Villages: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 53 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbIsY_0actihxv00
Ebyabe // Wikicommons

#31. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Homosassa Springs in 2014-2018: 57 (#30 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Migration from Green Bay to Homosassa Springs: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 57 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kk7mA_0actihxv00
gillfoto // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Racine, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Racine in 2014-2018: 60 (#20 most common destination from Racine)
- Migration from Green Bay to Racine: 147 (#14 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 87 to Racine https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xze4P_0actihxv00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#29. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Springfield in 2014-2018: 62 (#45 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Green Bay to Springfield: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 62 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtsPc_0actihxv00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#28. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 63 (#144 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Green Bay to Las Vegas: 29 (#53 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 34 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OLR6J_0actihxv00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#27. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Washington in 2014-2018: 68 (#240 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Green Bay to Washington: 85 (#24 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 17 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46hd0y_0actihxv00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 69 (#209 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Green Bay to Atlanta: 89 (#23 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 20 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35y774_0actihxv00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Denver in 2014-2018: 70 (#168 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Green Bay to Denver: 146 (#15 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 76 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Px1Tg_0actihxv00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#24. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 71 (#124 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Green Bay to Pittsburgh: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 71 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDlO1_0actihxv00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Tampa in 2014-2018: 83 (#154 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Green Bay to Tampa: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 83 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w2Ifu_0actihxv00
Alexbaumgarner // Wikimedia

#22. Rockford, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Rockford in 2014-2018: 85 (#24 most common destination from Rockford)
- Migration from Green Bay to Rockford: 36 (#45 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 49 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UB47a_0actihxv00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#21. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 85 (#218 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Green Bay to Los Angeles: 155 (#13 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 70 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U06ia_0actihxv00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#20. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from La Crosse in 2014-2018: 93 (#12 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Migration from Green Bay to La Crosse: 282 (#9 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 189 to La Crosse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OQJob_0actihxv00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 93 (#180 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Green Bay to Phoenix: 334 (#8 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 241 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zacKv_0actihxv00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Wausau, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Wausau in 2014-2018: 102 (#9 most common destination from Wausau)
- Migration from Green Bay to Wausau: 133 (#17 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 31 to Wausau https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vrs6A_0actihxv00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#17. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 103 (#122 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Green Bay to Virginia Beach: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 103 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Y6d1_0actihxv00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Fond du Lac in 2014-2018: 109 (#9 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Migration from Green Bay to Fond du Lac: 179 (#11 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 70 to Fond du Lac https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vI5FA_0actihxv00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#15. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Boise City in 2014-2018: 110 (#45 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Green Bay to Boise City: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 110 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SuDyM_0actihxv00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#14. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 113 (#62 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Green Bay to Salt Lake City: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 113 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ZjBV_0actihxv00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#13. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 121 (#61 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Green Bay to Louisville/Jefferson County: 16 (#66 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 105 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTmTa_0actihxv00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from San Diego in 2014-2018: 128 (#140 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Green Bay to San Diego: 13 (#72 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 115 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sXB31_0actihxv00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 133 (#45 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Green Bay to Jacksonville: 13 (#72 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 120 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CBFgf_0actihxv00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Dallas in 2014-2018: 135 (#156 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Green Bay to Dallas: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 135 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j7jrD_0actihxv00
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources // Flickr

#9. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Sheboygan in 2014-2018: 140 (#7 most common destination from Sheboygan)
- Migration from Green Bay to Sheboygan: 106 (#20 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 34 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UAF5U_0actihxv00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from San Jose in 2014-2018: 170 (#63 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Green Bay to San Jose: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 170 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mFdSX_0actihxv00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Eau Claire in 2014-2018: 173 (#8 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Migration from Green Bay to Eau Claire: 458 (#7 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 285 to Eau Claire https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZswV_0actihxv00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 413 (#49 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Green Bay to Minneapolis: 724 (#4 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 311 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S60QP_0actihxv00
Creative Commons

#5. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Oshkosh in 2014-2018: 459 (#5 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Migration from Green Bay to Oshkosh: 530 (#6 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 71 to Oshkosh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrGdO_0actihxv00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#4. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Madison in 2014-2018: 588 (#11 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Green Bay to Madison: 921 (#3 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 333 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2Xu4_0actihxv00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,271 (#51 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Green Bay to Chicago: 534 (#5 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 737 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fQpEK_0actihxv00
Max Pixel

#2. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 1,344 (#7 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Green Bay to Milwaukee: 976 (#2 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 368 to Green Bay https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XGxZL_0actihxv00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Green Bay from Appleton in 2014-2018: 1,530 (#2 most common destination from Appleton)
- Migration from Green Bay to Appleton: 1,545 (#1 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 15 to Appleton
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palm Bay#Sandy Springs#San Francisco#U S Census Bureau#Photography#Wikicommons Metros#Green Bay Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Tradewinds#Wikimedia Commons#Green Bay Ideatrendz#Ia Metro Area Migration#Green Bay Tracy#New York Public Domain#Kennewick Richland#Wa#Green Bay Michael#Green Bay Brandonrush#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wausau, WI101 WIXX

Green Bay Booyah drop both ends of doubleheader

WAUSAU, Wis. – The Green Bay Booyah were unable to get a win at Athletic Park as the Wisconsin Woodchucks swept Tuesday’s doubleheader. In the first game, the Booyah started in a tough position, down 4-0 in the second inning as the suspended game from June 8 was restarted. Mykel Page (Southern) pitched well in the outing. The Georgia native gave up four hits while walking two and striking out two. He did not allow a run in his 6.2 innings pitched.
Green Bay, WIFox11online.com

Juneteenth marked in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - The newly-minted Juneteenth federal holiday is being marked with a picnic, parade and other events. Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas -- two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Friday is Kids’ Day in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday is Kids’ Day in Green Bay. Children will be able to enjoy a number of free events and fun across the city. Events include free swimming, free food, free fun at local businesses and a free movie at dusk at Bay Beach Amusement Park.
Green Bay, WImadison

Mallards defeat Booyah in Green Bay

GREEN BAY — Cam Cratic and JT Benson each drove in two runs to lead the Madison Mallards to a 5-3 victory over the Green Bay Booyah in a Northwoods League amateur baseball game Tuesday night. Ryan Lauk allowed six hits and three walks over six innings to earn the...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Rumors: Allen Robinson may end up in Green Bay in 2022

Chicago Bears (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) What an offseason this has been for the Chicago Bears and their fan base. As if drafting a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields wasn’t enough, a division rival appears to be imploding. The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers continue their intense...