Metros sending the most people to Green Bay
Metros sending the most people to Green BayStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Green Bay using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Green Bay from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from New Bern in 2014-2018: 30 (#62 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Green Bay to New Bern: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 30 to Green Bay
#49. Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Kahului in 2014-2018: 31 (#44 most common destination from Kahului)
- Migration from Green Bay to Kahului: 7 (#80 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 24 to Green Bay
#48. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 32 (#84 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from Green Bay to Des Moines: 6 (#84 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 26 to Green Bay
#47. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Portland in 2014-2018: 34 (#84 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Green Bay to Portland: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 34 to Green Bay
#46. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 36 (#180 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Green Bay to San Francisco: 28 (#54 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 8 to Green Bay
#45. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Twin Falls in 2014-2018: 37 (#18 most common destination from Twin Falls)
- Migration from Green Bay to Twin Falls: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 37 to Green Bay
#44. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 38 (#44 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
- Migration from Green Bay to Tuscaloosa: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 38 to Green Bay
#43. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from New York in 2014-2018: 38 (#289 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Green Bay to New York: 97 (#22 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 59 to New York
#42. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 39 (#38 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Migration from Green Bay to Kennewick: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 39 to Green Bay
#41. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 39 (#179 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Green Bay to San Antonio: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 39 to Green Bay
#40. Kankakee, IL Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Kankakee in 2014-2018: 40 (#22 most common destination from Kankakee)
- Migration from Green Bay to Kankakee: 1 (#99 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 39 to Green Bay
#39. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 42 (#71 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Green Bay to Fayetteville: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 42 to Green Bay
#38. Rapid City, SD Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Rapid City in 2014-2018: 44 (#42 most common destination from Rapid City)
- Migration from Green Bay to Rapid City: 5 (#91 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 39 to Green Bay
#37. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Duluth in 2014-2018: 46 (#32 most common destination from Duluth)
- Migration from Green Bay to Duluth: 81 (#25 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 35 to Duluth
#36. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Lansing in 2014-2018: 48 (#60 most common destination from Lansing)
- Migration from Green Bay to Lansing: 43 (#34 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 5 to Green Bay
#35. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Detroit in 2014-2018: 49 (#176 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Green Bay to Detroit: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 49 to Green Bay
#34. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 51 (#89 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Green Bay to Palm Bay: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 51 to Green Bay
#33. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Savannah in 2014-2018: 51 (#79 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Green Bay to Savannah: 2 (#97 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 49 to Green Bay
#32. The Villages, FL Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from The Villages in 2014-2018: 53 (#22 most common destination from The Villages)
- Migration from Green Bay to The Villages: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 53 to Green Bay
#31. Homosassa Springs, FL Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Homosassa Springs in 2014-2018: 57 (#30 most common destination from Homosassa Springs)
- Migration from Green Bay to Homosassa Springs: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 57 to Green Bay
#30. Racine, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Racine in 2014-2018: 60 (#20 most common destination from Racine)
- Migration from Green Bay to Racine: 147 (#14 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 87 to Racine
#29. Springfield, MO Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Springfield in 2014-2018: 62 (#45 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Green Bay to Springfield: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 62 to Green Bay
#28. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 63 (#144 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Green Bay to Las Vegas: 29 (#53 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 34 to Green Bay
#27. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Washington in 2014-2018: 68 (#240 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Green Bay to Washington: 85 (#24 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 17 to Washington
#26. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 69 (#209 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Green Bay to Atlanta: 89 (#23 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 20 to Atlanta
#25. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Denver in 2014-2018: 70 (#168 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Green Bay to Denver: 146 (#15 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 76 to Denver
#24. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 71 (#124 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Green Bay to Pittsburgh: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 71 to Green Bay
#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Tampa in 2014-2018: 83 (#154 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Green Bay to Tampa: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 83 to Green Bay
#22. Rockford, IL Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Rockford in 2014-2018: 85 (#24 most common destination from Rockford)
- Migration from Green Bay to Rockford: 36 (#45 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 49 to Green Bay
#21. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 85 (#218 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Green Bay to Los Angeles: 155 (#13 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 70 to Los Angeles
#20. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from La Crosse in 2014-2018: 93 (#12 most common destination from La Crosse)
- Migration from Green Bay to La Crosse: 282 (#9 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 189 to La Crosse
#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 93 (#180 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Green Bay to Phoenix: 334 (#8 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 241 to Phoenix
#18. Wausau, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Wausau in 2014-2018: 102 (#9 most common destination from Wausau)
- Migration from Green Bay to Wausau: 133 (#17 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 31 to Wausau
#17. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 103 (#122 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Green Bay to Virginia Beach: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 103 to Green Bay
#16. Fond du Lac, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Fond du Lac in 2014-2018: 109 (#9 most common destination from Fond du Lac)
- Migration from Green Bay to Fond du Lac: 179 (#11 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 70 to Fond du Lac
#15. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Boise City in 2014-2018: 110 (#45 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Green Bay to Boise City: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 110 to Green Bay
#14. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 113 (#62 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Green Bay to Salt Lake City: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 113 to Green Bay
#13. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 121 (#61 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Green Bay to Louisville/Jefferson County: 16 (#66 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 105 to Green Bay
#12. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from San Diego in 2014-2018: 128 (#140 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Green Bay to San Diego: 13 (#72 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 115 to Green Bay
#11. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 133 (#45 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Green Bay to Jacksonville: 13 (#72 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 120 to Green Bay
#10. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Dallas in 2014-2018: 135 (#156 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Green Bay to Dallas: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 135 to Green Bay
#9. Sheboygan, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Sheboygan in 2014-2018: 140 (#7 most common destination from Sheboygan)
- Migration from Green Bay to Sheboygan: 106 (#20 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 34 to Green Bay
#8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from San Jose in 2014-2018: 170 (#63 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Green Bay to San Jose: 0 (#125 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 170 to Green Bay
#7. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Eau Claire in 2014-2018: 173 (#8 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Migration from Green Bay to Eau Claire: 458 (#7 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 285 to Eau Claire
#6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 413 (#49 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Green Bay to Minneapolis: 724 (#4 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 311 to Minneapolis
#5. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Oshkosh in 2014-2018: 459 (#5 most common destination from Oshkosh)
- Migration from Green Bay to Oshkosh: 530 (#6 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 71 to Oshkosh
#4. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Madison in 2014-2018: 588 (#11 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Green Bay to Madison: 921 (#3 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 333 to Madison
#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Chicago in 2014-2018: 1,271 (#51 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Green Bay to Chicago: 534 (#5 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 737 to Green Bay
#2. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 1,344 (#7 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Green Bay to Milwaukee: 976 (#2 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 368 to Green Bay
#1. Appleton, WI Metro Area- Migration to Green Bay from Appleton in 2014-2018: 1,530 (#2 most common destination from Appleton)
- Migration from Green Bay to Appleton: 1,545 (#1 most common destination from Green Bay)
- Net migration: 15 to Appleton