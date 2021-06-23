Metros sending the most people to Evansville
Metros sending the most people to Evansville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Evansville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Evansville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 32 (#94 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Evansville to Gulfport: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 32 to Evansville
#49. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Sioux Falls in 2014-2018: 33 (#45 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Migration from Evansville to Sioux Falls: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 33 to Evansville
#48. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 33 (#190 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Evansville to Pittsburgh: 99 (#20 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 66 to Pittsburgh
#47. Roanoke, VA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 36 (#56 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Migration from Evansville to Roanoke: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 36 to Evansville
#46. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 36 (#193 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Evansville to Virginia Beach: 99 (#20 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 63 to Virginia Beach
#45. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 36 (#57 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Evansville to Fort Wayne: 166 (#13 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 130 to Fort Wayne
#44. Ocala, FL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Ocala in 2014-2018: 37 (#57 most common destination from Ocala)
- Migration from Evansville to Ocala: 32 (#50 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 5 to Evansville
#43. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Memphis in 2014-2018: 38 (#141 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Evansville to Memphis: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 38 to Evansville
#42. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Toledo in 2014-2018: 38 (#72 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Evansville to Toledo: 9 (#77 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 29 to Evansville
#41. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Houston in 2014-2018: 38 (#250 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Evansville to Houston: 175 (#9 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 137 to Houston
#40. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Omaha in 2014-2018: 39 (#109 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Evansville to Omaha: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 39 to Evansville
#39. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Shreveport in 2014-2018: 40 (#72 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Migration from Evansville to Shreveport: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 40 to Evansville
#38. Enid, OK Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Enid in 2014-2018: 41 (#16 most common destination from Enid)
- Migration from Evansville to Enid: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 41 to Evansville
#37. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 42 (#71 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Evansville to Gainesville: 24 (#57 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 18 to Evansville
#36. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Carbondale in 2014-2018: 42 (#30 most common destination from Carbondale)
- Migration from Evansville to Carbondale: 61 (#30 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 19 to Carbondale
#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 47 (#201 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Evansville to Tampa: 75 (#25 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 28 to Tampa
#34. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Riverside in 2014-2018: 48 (#189 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Evansville to Riverside: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 48 to Evansville
#33. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Michigan City in 2014-2018: 55 (#13 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Migration from Evansville to Michigan City: 24 (#57 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 31 to Evansville
#32. Bloomington, IL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 56 (#34 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Evansville to Bloomington: 100 (#19 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 44 to Bloomington
#31. Albany, GA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Albany in 2014-2018: 60 (#25 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Evansville to Albany: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 60 to Evansville
#30. Lafayette, LA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 61 (#37 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Evansville to Lafayette: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 61 to Evansville
#29. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Provo in 2014-2018: 61 (#64 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Evansville to Provo: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 61 to Evansville
#28. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 65 (#238 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Evansville to Los Angeles: 44 (#40 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 21 to Evansville
#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 65 (#219 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Evansville to Dallas: 50 (#38 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 15 to Evansville
#26. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from South Bend in 2014-2018: 69 (#47 most common destination from South Bend)
- Migration from Evansville to South Bend: 44 (#40 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 25 to Evansville
#25. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 71 (#78 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Evansville to Birmingham: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 71 to Evansville
#24. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Naples in 2014-2018: 79 (#40 most common destination from Naples)
- Migration from Evansville to Naples: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 79 to Evansville
#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 80 (#194 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Evansville to Phoenix: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 80 to Evansville
#22. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 82 (#176 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Evansville to San Diego: 11 (#74 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 71 to Evansville
#21. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 90 (#105 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Evansville to Jacksonville: 80 (#24 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 10 to Evansville
#20. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Champaign in 2014-2018: 91 (#35 most common destination from Champaign)
- Migration from Evansville to Champaign: 2 (#94 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 89 to Evansville
#19. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 93 (#60 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Evansville to Clarksville: 140 (#14 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 47 to Clarksville
#18. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 94 (#27 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Migration from Evansville to Elizabethtown: 28 (#54 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 66 to Evansville
#17. Columbus, IN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Columbus in 2014-2018: 96 (#7 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Evansville to Columbus: 9 (#77 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 87 to Evansville
#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from New York in 2014-2018: 100 (#228 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Evansville to New York: 50 (#38 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 50 to Evansville
#15. Bloomington, IN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 118 (#16 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Evansville to Bloomington: 485 (#4 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 367 to Bloomington
#14. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 119 (#93 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Evansville to Cincinnati: 42 (#42 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 77 to Evansville
#13. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 121 (#25 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Evansville to Lafayette: 190 (#8 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 69 to Lafayette
#12. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Panama City in 2014-2018: 124 (#22 most common destination from Panama City)
- Migration from Evansville to Panama City: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 124 to Evansville
#11. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Bowling Green in 2014-2018: 128 (#8 most common destination from Bowling Green)
- Migration from Evansville to Bowling Green: 169 (#11 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 41 to Bowling Green
#10. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 160 (#80 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Evansville to Kansas City: 63 (#29 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 97 to Evansville
#9. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Terre Haute in 2014-2018: 166 (#6 most common destination from Terre Haute)
- Migration from Evansville to Terre Haute: 435 (#5 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 269 to Terre Haute
#8. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Lexington in 2014-2018: 192 (#20 most common destination from Lexington)
- Migration from Evansville to Lexington: 72 (#27 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 120 to Evansville
#7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 201 (#134 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Evansville to Atlanta: 112 (#17 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 89 to Evansville
#6. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 224 (#76 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Evansville to St. Louis: 171 (#10 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 53 to Evansville
#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Nashville in 2014-2018: 327 (#42 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Evansville to Nashville: 169 (#11 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 158 to Evansville
#4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 376 (#120 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Evansville to Chicago: 191 (#7 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 185 to Evansville
#3. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 389 (#17 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Evansville to Louisville/Jefferson County: 532 (#3 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 143 to Louisville/Jefferson County
#2. Owensboro, KY Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Owensboro in 2014-2018: 804 (#1 most common destination from Owensboro)
- Migration from Evansville to Owensboro: 725 (#2 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 79 to Evansville
#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Evansville from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,286 (#10 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Evansville to Indianapolis: 858 (#1 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 428 to Evansville