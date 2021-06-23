Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Evansville

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LA6Pp_0actifCT00
Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

Metros sending the most people to Evansville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Evansville using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Evansville from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y8stS_0actifCT00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#50. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 32 (#94 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Evansville to Gulfport: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)

- Net migration: 32 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HLzie_0actifCT00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#49. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Sioux Falls in 2014-2018: 33 (#45 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Migration from Evansville to Sioux Falls: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)

- Net migration: 33 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNG77_0actifCT00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#48. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 33 (#190 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Evansville to Pittsburgh: 99 (#20 most common destination from Evansville)

- Net migration: 66 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10XDRq_0actifCT00
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Roanoke in 2014-2018: 36 (#56 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Migration from Evansville to Roanoke: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 36 to Evansville
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wSA4v_0actifCT00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#46. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 36 (#193 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Evansville to Virginia Beach: 99 (#20 most common destination from Evansville)

- Net migration: 63 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YA6zQ_0actifCT00
Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Fort Wayne, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Fort Wayne in 2014-2018: 36 (#57 most common destination from Fort Wayne)
- Migration from Evansville to Fort Wayne: 166 (#13 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 130 to Fort Wayne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJEpO_0actifCT00
Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Ocala, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Ocala in 2014-2018: 37 (#57 most common destination from Ocala)
- Migration from Evansville to Ocala: 32 (#50 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 5 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpX7M_0actifCT00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#43. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Memphis in 2014-2018: 38 (#141 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Evansville to Memphis: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 38 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sv9AW_0actifCT00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#42. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Toledo in 2014-2018: 38 (#72 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Evansville to Toledo: 9 (#77 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 29 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ejkKQ_0actifCT00
skeeze // Pixabay

#41. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Houston in 2014-2018: 38 (#250 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Evansville to Houston: 175 (#9 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 137 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdLKg_0actifCT00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#40. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Omaha in 2014-2018: 39 (#109 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Evansville to Omaha: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 39 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQqk2_0actifCT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Shreveport in 2014-2018: 40 (#72 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Migration from Evansville to Shreveport: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 40 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dc9wO_0actifCT00
Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Enid, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Enid in 2014-2018: 41 (#16 most common destination from Enid)
- Migration from Evansville to Enid: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 41 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dh3Kx_0actifCT00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#37. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Gainesville in 2014-2018: 42 (#71 most common destination from Gainesville)
- Migration from Evansville to Gainesville: 24 (#57 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 18 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5Jk8_0actifCT00
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Carbondale in 2014-2018: 42 (#30 most common destination from Carbondale)
- Migration from Evansville to Carbondale: 61 (#30 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 19 to Carbondale https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aQ5OZ_0actifCT00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#35. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Tampa in 2014-2018: 47 (#201 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Evansville to Tampa: 75 (#25 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 28 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3anA_0actifCT00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#34. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Riverside in 2014-2018: 48 (#189 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Evansville to Riverside: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 48 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kS5MW_0actifCT00
Matt Morse // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Michigan City-La Porte, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Michigan City in 2014-2018: 55 (#13 most common destination from Michigan City)
- Migration from Evansville to Michigan City: 24 (#57 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 31 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZVX3Z_0actifCT00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bloomington, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 56 (#34 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Evansville to Bloomington: 100 (#19 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 44 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17bDoH_0actifCT00
Ireana Medlin // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Albany, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Albany in 2014-2018: 60 (#25 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Evansville to Albany: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 60 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w4ha0_0actifCT00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#30. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 61 (#37 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Evansville to Lafayette: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 61 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBBxG_0actifCT00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Provo in 2014-2018: 61 (#64 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Evansville to Provo: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 61 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12DGIO_0actifCT00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#28. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 65 (#238 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Evansville to Los Angeles: 44 (#40 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 21 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K6OYd_0actifCT00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 65 (#219 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Evansville to Dallas: 50 (#38 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 15 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kEjw_0actifCT00
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#26. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from South Bend in 2014-2018: 69 (#47 most common destination from South Bend)
- Migration from Evansville to South Bend: 44 (#40 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 25 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6vpM_0actifCT00
M Floyd // Flickr

#25. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 71 (#78 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Evansville to Birmingham: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 71 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTpRT_0actifCT00
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#24. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Naples in 2014-2018: 79 (#40 most common destination from Naples)
- Migration from Evansville to Naples: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 79 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkqKZ_0actifCT00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#23. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 80 (#194 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Evansville to Phoenix: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 80 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgMEw_0actifCT00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#22. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 82 (#176 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Evansville to San Diego: 11 (#74 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 71 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXXGQ_0actifCT00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#21. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 90 (#105 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Evansville to Jacksonville: 80 (#24 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 10 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWkDn_0actifCT00
Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Champaign in 2014-2018: 91 (#35 most common destination from Champaign)
- Migration from Evansville to Champaign: 2 (#94 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 89 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Gh8v_0actifCT00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 93 (#60 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Evansville to Clarksville: 140 (#14 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 47 to Clarksville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IqYaF_0actifCT00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 94 (#27 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Migration from Evansville to Elizabethtown: 28 (#54 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 66 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVv0M_0actifCT00
12019 // Pixabay

#17. Columbus, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Columbus in 2014-2018: 96 (#7 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Evansville to Columbus: 9 (#77 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 87 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04BHEE_0actifCT00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#16. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from New York in 2014-2018: 100 (#228 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Evansville to New York: 50 (#38 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 50 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AaZdo_0actifCT00
Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Bloomington in 2014-2018: 118 (#16 most common destination from Bloomington)
- Migration from Evansville to Bloomington: 485 (#4 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 367 to Bloomington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wcf16_0actifCT00
Canva

#14. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 119 (#93 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Evansville to Cincinnati: 42 (#42 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 77 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32w14O_0actifCT00
Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 121 (#25 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Evansville to Lafayette: 190 (#8 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 69 to Lafayette https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v75qi_0actifCT00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Panama City in 2014-2018: 124 (#22 most common destination from Panama City)
- Migration from Evansville to Panama City: 0 (#125 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 124 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMaRC_0actifCT00
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Bowling Green in 2014-2018: 128 (#8 most common destination from Bowling Green)
- Migration from Evansville to Bowling Green: 169 (#11 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 41 to Bowling Green https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuLY5_0actifCT00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#10. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 160 (#80 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Evansville to Kansas City: 63 (#29 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 97 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YsNeJ_0actifCT00
Yipdw // Wikicommons

#9. Terre Haute, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Terre Haute in 2014-2018: 166 (#6 most common destination from Terre Haute)
- Migration from Evansville to Terre Haute: 435 (#5 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 269 to Terre Haute https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eDIe6_0actifCT00
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Lexington in 2014-2018: 192 (#20 most common destination from Lexington)
- Migration from Evansville to Lexington: 72 (#27 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 120 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2nf5_0actifCT00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 201 (#134 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Evansville to Atlanta: 112 (#17 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 89 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E5xse_0actifCT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 224 (#76 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Evansville to St. Louis: 171 (#10 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 53 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGVtN_0actifCT00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#5. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Nashville in 2014-2018: 327 (#42 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Evansville to Nashville: 169 (#11 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 158 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MdMAX_0actifCT00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 376 (#120 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Evansville to Chicago: 191 (#7 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 185 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GaxMV_0actifCT00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#3. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 389 (#17 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Evansville to Louisville/Jefferson County: 532 (#3 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 143 to Louisville/Jefferson County https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jL5lG_0actifCT00
Chris Light // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Owensboro, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Owensboro in 2014-2018: 804 (#1 most common destination from Owensboro)
- Migration from Evansville to Owensboro: 725 (#2 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 79 to Evansville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WBQOV_0actifCT00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Evansville from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,286 (#10 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Evansville to Indianapolis: 858 (#1 most common destination from Evansville)
- Net migration: 428 to Evansville
