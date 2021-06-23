Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Greensboro

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y9pgT_0actidR100
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

Metros sending the most people to Greensboro

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Greensboro using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Greensboro from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5kt4_0actidR100
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#50. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Augusta in 2014-2018: 104 (#52 most common destination from Augusta)
- Migration from Greensboro to Augusta: 241 (#23 most common destination from Greensboro)

- Net migration: 137 to Augusta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ijoP_0actidR100
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#49. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Columbia in 2014-2018: 107 (#55 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Greensboro to Columbia: 215 (#25 most common destination from Greensboro)

- Net migration: 108 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LdFaK_0actidR100
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Charlottesville in 2014-2018: 113 (#23 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Migration from Greensboro to Charlottesville: 8 (#140 most common destination from Greensboro)

- Net migration: 105 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zQWle_0actidR100
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#47. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 113 (#99 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Greensboro to Pittsburgh: 111 (#35 most common destination from Greensboro)

- Net migration: 2 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bZcyJ_0actidR100
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#46. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Portland in 2014-2018: 114 (#37 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Greensboro to Portland: 63 (#50 most common destination from Greensboro)

- Net migration: 51 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CkIyu_0actidR100
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#45. Trenton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Trenton in 2014-2018: 115 (#22 most common destination from Trenton)
- Migration from Greensboro to Trenton: 6 (#143 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 109 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPqcG_0actidR100
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#44. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Deltona in 2014-2018: 116 (#44 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Greensboro to Deltona: 44 (#70 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 72 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CWwiF_0actidR100
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#43. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from El Paso in 2014-2018: 120 (#67 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Greensboro to El Paso: 64 (#48 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 56 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJElD_0actidR100
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#42. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Detroit in 2014-2018: 124 (#105 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Greensboro to Detroit: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 124 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OEIVa_0actidR100
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#41. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Albany in 2014-2018: 133 (#53 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Greensboro to Albany: 6 (#143 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 127 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HeDaR_0actidR100
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 137 (#39 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Greensboro to Grand Rapids: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 137 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ioIis_0actidR100
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 141 (#38 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Greensboro to Syracuse: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 141 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwmAE_0actidR100
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#38. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Orlando in 2014-2018: 142 (#100 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Greensboro to Orlando: 59 (#54 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 83 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oep1q_0actidR100
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#37. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Richmond in 2014-2018: 144 (#59 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Greensboro to Richmond: 394 (#12 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 250 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7yZW_0actidR100
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#36. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 145 (#76 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Greensboro to Indianapolis: 281 (#21 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 136 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHAq1_0actidR100
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Boston in 2014-2018: 156 (#106 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Greensboro to Boston: 37 (#81 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 119 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40coZr_0actidR100
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Greenville in 2014-2018: 161 (#33 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Greensboro to Greenville: 57 (#56 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 104 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pExMi_0actidR100
Canva

#33. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 172 (#67 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Greensboro to Cincinnati: 22 (#103 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 150 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sar6G_0actidR100
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Miami in 2014-2018: 174 (#126 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Greensboro to Miami: 261 (#22 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 87 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azm0r_0actidR100
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Columbus in 2014-2018: 183 (#61 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Greensboro to Columbus: 156 (#30 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 27 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HwipA_0actidR100
Canva

#30. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 197 (#48 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Greensboro to Cleveland: 41 (#74 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 156 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efnct_0actidR100
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Blacksburg in 2014-2018: 199 (#9 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Migration from Greensboro to Blacksburg: 28 (#93 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 171 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qc5JO_0actidR100
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#28. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Hartford in 2014-2018: 202 (#40 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Greensboro to Hartford: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 202 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NxvFL_0actidR100
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Lynchburg in 2014-2018: 229 (#9 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Migration from Greensboro to Lynchburg: 15 (#118 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 214 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MXt0W_0actidR100
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#26. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 232 (#137 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Greensboro to Los Angeles: 119 (#32 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 113 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxMDq_0actidR100
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#25. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Asheville in 2014-2018: 240 (#16 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Greensboro to Asheville: 372 (#15 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 132 to Asheville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACXYM_0actidR100
Pixabay

#24. Columbia, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Columbia in 2014-2018: 242 (#9 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Greensboro to Columbia: 0 (#184 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 242 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvM5R_0actidR100
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 246 (#20 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Greensboro to Jacksonville: 62 (#51 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 184 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VVL48_0actidR100
SD Dirk // Flickr

#22. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from San Diego in 2014-2018: 255 (#89 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Greensboro to San Diego: 101 (#37 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 154 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G3sB6_0actidR100
skeeze // Pixabay

#21. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Houston in 2014-2018: 263 (#97 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Greensboro to Houston: 51 (#64 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 212 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jdGd_0actidR100
DPPed// Wikimedia

#20. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 267 (#79 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Greensboro to Phoenix: 392 (#13 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 125 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13QdW8_0actidR100
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Chicago in 2014-2018: 292 (#134 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Greensboro to Chicago: 238 (#24 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 54 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3WCL_0actidR100
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Hickory in 2014-2018: 300 (#7 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Greensboro to Hickory: 390 (#14 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 90 to Hickory https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vVAQT_0actidR100
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#17. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 325 (#56 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Greensboro to Minneapolis: 203 (#26 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 122 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kn4Jg_0actidR100
Famartin // Wikicommons

#16. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 339 (#53 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Greensboro to Baltimore: 73 (#41 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 266 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iDH2k_0actidR100
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 339 (#85 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Greensboro to Philadelphia: 170 (#29 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 169 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hxHdD_0actidR100
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#14. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 348 (#51 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Greensboro to Virginia Beach: 190 (#27 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 158 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDfhJ_0actidR100
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Tampa in 2014-2018: 355 (#64 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Greensboro to Tampa: 176 (#28 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 179 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B3P05_0actidR100
David Wilson // Wikicommon

#12. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 392 (#4 most common destination from Rocky Mount)
- Migration from Greensboro to Rocky Mount: 37 (#81 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 355 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CVwex_0actidR100
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 441 (#87 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Greensboro to Atlanta: 742 (#6 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 301 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdUq9_0actidR100
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#10. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Greenville in 2014-2018: 484 (#4 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Greensboro to Greenville: 320 (#18 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 164 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eb4Lq_0actidR100
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#9. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 501 (#14 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Greensboro to Fayetteville: 370 (#16 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 131 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mgb59_0actidR100
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#8. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 501 (#5 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Greensboro to Wilmington: 620 (#8 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 119 to Wilmington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pINbl_0actidR100
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Washington in 2014-2018: 919 (#55 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Greensboro to Washington: 554 (#9 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 365 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wp1gC_0actidR100
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#6. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from New York in 2014-2018: 1,290 (#75 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Greensboro to New York: 720 (#7 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 570 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CX3MJ_0actidR100
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#5. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Raleigh in 2014-2018: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Migration from Greensboro to Raleigh: 2,147 (#3 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 628 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKx79_0actidR100
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#4. Burlington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Burlington in 2014-2018: 1,521 (#1 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Greensboro to Burlington: 1,490 (#4 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 31 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PqPtm_0actidR100
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#3. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Durham in 2014-2018: 2,073 (#2 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Greensboro to Durham: 1,470 (#5 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 603 to Greensboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7CSX_0actidR100
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 3,234 (#4 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Greensboro to Charlotte: 3,495 (#2 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 261 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tdk8V_0actidR100
tweber1// Wikimedia

#1. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Greensboro from Winston in 2014-2018: 5,794 (#1 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Greensboro to Winston: 5,916 (#1 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Net migration: 122 to Winston
Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

