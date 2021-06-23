Dow Jones Today, Stocks Mixed As PMI Data Slips; Tesla Jumps As Bitcoin Rebounds, Microsoft Joins The $2 Trillion Club

Investors hoping to beat the broader market might take a look at funds that own hot stocks that are riskier but could deliver bigger returns. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is one such candidate. The $2.1 billion fund is up nearly 34% this year, more than double the S&P 500's 15% return. And it's beaten the benchmark index over the past three and five years, too.