Dow Jones Today, Stocks Mixed As PMI Data Slips; Tesla Jumps As Bitcoin Rebounds, Microsoft Joins The $2 Trillion Club

By ALAN R. ELLIOTT
Investor's Business Daily
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks opened higher, then turned mixed Wednesday, after May Purchasing Managers Index data missed targets, but suggested an easing of inflation pressure. Tesla jumped to the head of the Nasdaq 100, rising as Bitcoin rebounded sharply from Tuesday's slide. Commodities issues came to life, with Freeport McMoRan and Cleveland Cliffs rallying. And Microsoft rose on the Dow Jones today, aiming to secure its position alongside Apple as a member of the $2 trillion club.

