Metros sending the most people to Jackson

By Rob Powell
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9udT_0actiamq00
Michlaovic // Wikimedia

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Jackson using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Jackson from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wqqWy_0actiamq00
Pixabay

#50. Huntsville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Huntsville in 2014-2018: 68 (#54 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Migration from Jackson to Huntsville: 2 (#141 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 66 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0suY9j_0actiamq00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#49. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from San Diego in 2014-2018: 68 (#195 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Jackson to San Diego: 10 (#115 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 58 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a4q1j_0actiamq00
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#48. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 71 (#33 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Jackson to Lafayette: 71 (#41 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 0 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HETEB_0actiamq00
Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#47. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from College Station in 2014-2018: 73 (#38 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Jackson to College Station: 64 (#45 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 9 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reBIc_0actiamq00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#46. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Washington in 2014-2018: 73 (#238 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Jackson to Washington: 236 (#14 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 163 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pq9Vy_0actiamq00
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Ogden in 2014-2018: 74 (#50 most common destination from Ogden)

- Migration from Jackson to Ogden: 0 (#171 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 74 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Styoc_0actiamq00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 79 (#105 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Jackson to Colorado Springs: 0 (#171 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 79 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wzEZw_0actiamq00
Canva

#43. Monroe, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Monroe in 2014-2018: 80 (#15 most common destination from Monroe)
- Migration from Jackson to Monroe: 30 (#82 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 50 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ow5z6_0actiamq00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 80 (#149 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Jackson to St. Louis: 43 (#63 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 37 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gy20e_0actiamq00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#41. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Charleston in 2014-2018: 84 (#66 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Jackson to Charleston: 30 (#82 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 54 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jP96Q_0actiamq00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#40. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Detroit in 2014-2018: 86 (#132 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Jackson to Detroit: 127 (#27 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 41 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VgMuE_0actiamq00
Quibik // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Battle Creek in 2014-2018: 87 (#12 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Migration from Jackson to Battle Creek: 0 (#171 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 87 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tycmp_0actiamq00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#38. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Orlando in 2014-2018: 87 (#125 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Jackson to Orlando: 110 (#31 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 23 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U27VP_0actiamq00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#37. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Portland in 2014-2018: 88 (#119 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Jackson to Portland: 47 (#57 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 41 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXV3M_0actiamq00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 90 (#125 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Jackson to Charlotte: 57 (#48 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 33 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faIlJ_0actiamq00
Pixabay

#35. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 92 (#99 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Jackson to Sacramento: 32 (#77 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 60 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jS4To_0actiamq00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Jonesboro in 2014-2018: 93 (#11 most common destination from Jonesboro)
- Migration from Jackson to Jonesboro: 0 (#171 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 93 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JV4wm_0actiamq00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#33. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 93 (#101 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Jackson to Jacksonville: 320 (#11 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 227 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wHUpK_0actiamq00
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#32. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Jefferson City in 2014-2018: 99 (#11 most common destination from Jefferson City)
- Migration from Jackson to Jefferson City: 6 (#127 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 93 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063Oaz_0actiamq00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#31. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 103 (#85 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Jackson to Urban Honolulu: 79 (#40 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 24 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ObTaT_0actiamq00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#30. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 111 (#114 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Jackson to Virginia Beach: 5 (#131 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 106 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ONb4i_0actiamq00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Shreveport-Bossier City, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Shreveport in 2014-2018: 115 (#22 most common destination from Shreveport)
- Migration from Jackson to Shreveport: 54 (#49 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 61 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4FdE_0actiamq00
Public Domain

#28. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 121 (#18 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from Jackson to Beaumont: 114 (#29 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 7 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwwkH_0actiamq00
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#27. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Longview in 2014-2018: 124 (#12 most common destination from Longview)
- Migration from Jackson to Longview: 9 (#118 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 115 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qpcR6_0actiamq00
J. Pinta // Wikimedia

#26. Decatur, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Decatur in 2014-2018: 126 (#7 most common destination from Decatur)
- Migration from Jackson to Decatur: 28 (#85 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 98 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppbaw_0actiamq00
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Anniston in 2014-2018: 131 (#13 most common destination from Anniston)
- Migration from Jackson to Anniston: 54 (#49 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 77 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Dfow_0actiamq00
Brian Stansberry // Wikicommons

#24. Cleveland, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 144 (#8 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Jackson to Cleveland: 0 (#171 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 144 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZof6_0actiamq00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#23. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Louisville/Jefferson County in 2014-2018: 146 (#55 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)
- Migration from Jackson to Louisville/Jefferson County: 51 (#52 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 95 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hROKd_0actiamq00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 149 (#53 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Jackson to Pensacola: 151 (#23 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 2 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AavYP_0actiamq00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#21. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 153 (#86 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Jackson to Las Vegas: 25 (#90 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 128 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gasx6_0actiamq00
Pixabay

#20. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 153 (#91 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Jackson to San Antonio: 94 (#35 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 59 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ohqRg_0actiamq00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#19. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 160 (#72 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Jackson to Indianapolis: 67 (#44 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 93 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cv7sw_0actiamq00
Jodybwiki // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Daphne in 2014-2018: 165 (#11 most common destination from Daphne)
- Migration from Jackson to Daphne: 175 (#18 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 10 to Daphne https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzH8T_0actiamq00
skeeze // Pixabay

#17. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Houston in 2014-2018: 179 (#119 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Jackson to Houston: 537 (#7 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 358 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2FCS_0actiamq00
M Floyd // Flickr

#16. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 180 (#34 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Jackson to Birmingham: 383 (#10 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 203 to Birmingham https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QXAUQ_0actiamq00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Miami in 2014-2018: 185 (#121 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Jackson to Miami: 9 (#118 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 176 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mgexb_0actiamq00
Pixabay

#14. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Austin in 2014-2018: 211 (#67 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Jackson to Austin: 192 (#16 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 19 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBm2N_0actiamq00
David Wilson // Flickr

#13. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Cape Girardeau in 2014-2018: 231 (#3 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)
- Migration from Jackson to Cape Girardeau: 0 (#171 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 231 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ii9GT_0actiamq00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 236 (#135 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Jackson to Los Angeles: 47 (#57 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 189 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyjVk_0actiamq00
Altairisfar // Wikicommons

#11. Mobile, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Mobile in 2014-2018: 257 (#16 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from Jackson to Mobile: 29 (#84 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 228 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mTBU_0actiamq00
Prestinian // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Gadsden, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Gadsden in 2014-2018: 260 (#3 most common destination from Gadsden)
- Migration from Jackson to Gadsden: 4 (#135 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 256 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ujunk_0actiamq00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Nashville in 2014-2018: 296 (#45 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Jackson to Nashville: 159 (#20 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 137 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36zWwl_0actiamq00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Dallas in 2014-2018: 418 (#75 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Jackson to Dallas: 897 (#3 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 479 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2J2k_0actiamq00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#7. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 462 (#19 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Jackson to New Orleans: 461 (#8 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 1 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac6oF_0actiamq00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 477 (#81 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Jackson to Atlanta: 721 (#5 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 244 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zgdrg_0actiamq00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#5. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 489 (#9 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Jackson to Baton Rouge: 312 (#12 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 177 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtJ9i_0actiamq00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#4. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Chicago in 2014-2018: 713 (#77 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Jackson to Chicago: 598 (#6 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 115 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zS20N_0actiamq00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#3. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Memphis in 2014-2018: 941 (#6 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Jackson to Memphis: 742 (#4 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 199 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPg5i_0actiamq00
Sturmgewehr88 // Wikimedia

#2. Hattiesburg, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Hattiesburg in 2014-2018: 1,403 (#1 most common destination from Hattiesburg)
- Migration from Jackson to Hattiesburg: 1,149 (#1 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 254 to Jackson https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzHuf_0actiamq00
Woodlot// Wikimedia

#1. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area

- Migration to Jackson from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 2,100 (#1 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Jackson to Gulfport: 1,093 (#2 most common destination from Jackson)
- Net migration: 1,007 to Jackson
