Metros sending the most people to Jackson

Mississippi is renowned for its signature Southern charm and warm hospitality. (It's nicknamed The Hospitality State for a reason.) What's more, in Jackson — the state's capital city — you'll find this to be especially true, which makes it an incredibly special place to celebrate your wedding day with loved ones. And, when it comes to wedding venues in Jackson, there's no shortage of stunning options. Regardless of where you choose to say "I do" — whether it's a posh country club, a working cattle farm, or a historic hotel — you can expect the same welcoming ambiance and attentive service.