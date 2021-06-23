Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, ME

Metros sending the most people to Portland, Maine

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22TRnj_0actiZqz00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

Metros sending the most people to Portland, Maine

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Portland, Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Portland from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7zKM_0actiZqz00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#50. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Asheville in 2014-2018: 66 (#54 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Portland to Asheville: 48 (#71 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 18 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00HEEI_0actiZqz00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#49. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Boise City in 2014-2018: 71 (#58 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Portland to Boise City: 21 (#102 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 50 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jtCZ_0actiZqz00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#48. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Norwich in 2014-2018: 72 (#34 most common destination from Norwich)
- Migration from Portland to Norwich: 77 (#54 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 5 to Norwich https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nfNm7_0actiZqz00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#47. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Deltona in 2014-2018: 72 (#62 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Portland to Deltona: 91 (#44 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 19 to Deltona https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taHBC_0actiZqz00
Canva

#46. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 73 (#121 most common destination from Cincinnati)

- Migration from Portland to Cincinnati: 56 (#65 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 17 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fYoG3_0actiZqz00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#45. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 77 (#146 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

- Migration from Portland to Virginia Beach: 185 (#19 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 108 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBObZ_0actiZqz00
Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#44. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Cheyenne in 2014-2018: 78 (#18 most common destination from Cheyenne)
- Migration from Portland to Cheyenne: 0 (#180 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 78 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0616px_0actiZqz00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#43. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 81 (#114 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Portland to Jacksonville: 186 (#18 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 105 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLbl8_0actiZqz00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#42. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 81 (#118 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Portland to Pittsburgh: 238 (#14 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 157 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DfroD_0actiZqz00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#41. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 83 (#55 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Portland to Harrisburg: 3 (#152 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 80 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x2Df8_0actiZqz00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 83 (#34 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Portland to Lancaster: 4 (#150 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 79 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UPJ0f_0actiZqz00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#39. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Orlando in 2014-2018: 88 (#123 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Portland to Orlando: 99 (#43 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 11 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oYUuD_0actiZqz00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 88 (#70 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Portland to Albuquerque: 153 (#25 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 65 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XFzjX_0actiZqz00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Rochester in 2014-2018: 92 (#60 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Portland to Rochester: 81 (#50 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 11 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jtKvF_0actiZqz00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#36. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Tampa in 2014-2018: 100 (#139 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Portland to Tampa: 251 (#11 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 151 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSTja_0actiZqz00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#35. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 107 (#65 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Portland to Salt Lake City: 26 (#94 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 81 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FVi1N_0actiZqz00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#34. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Portland in 2014-2018: 109 (#105 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Portland to Portland: 162 (#23 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 53 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYAjZ_0actiZqz00
skeeze // Pixabay

#33. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Houston in 2014-2018: 110 (#168 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Portland to Houston: 79 (#53 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 31 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzxuC_0actiZqz00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#32. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 115 (#46 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Portland to Cape Coral: 85 (#48 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 30 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdniG_0actiZqz00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#31. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from New Haven in 2014-2018: 116 (#47 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Portland to New Haven: 70 (#58 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 46 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDUYS_0actiZqz00
Pixabay

#30. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Austin in 2014-2018: 117 (#99 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Portland to Austin: 85 (#48 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 32 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sfnCA_0actiZqz00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#29. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Detroit in 2014-2018: 120 (#106 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Portland to Detroit: 9 (#134 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 111 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnUDU_0actiZqz00
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 124 (#70 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Portland to Urban Honolulu: 80 (#51 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 44 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DL8Oo_0actiZqz00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#27. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 126 (#115 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Portland to San Francisco: 250 (#12 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 124 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukmMU_0actiZqz00
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#26. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 127 (#35 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Portland to Palm Bay: 69 (#59 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 58 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cO6zm_0actiZqz00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 128 (#30 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from Portland to Des Moines: 22 (#100 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 106 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pOd41_0actiZqz00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#24. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 130 (#138 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Portland to Philadelphia: 277 (#8 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 147 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZ9rN_0actiZqz00
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#23. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Bellingham in 2014-2018: 134 (#14 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Migration from Portland to Bellingham: 0 (#180 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 134 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aczUj_0actiZqz00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#22. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from North Port in 2014-2018: 142 (#45 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Portland to North Port: 112 (#39 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 30 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qk23U_0actiZqz00
Public Domain

#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Seattle in 2014-2018: 144 (#121 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Portland to Seattle: 184 (#21 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 40 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pG2w_0actiZqz00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#20. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Albany in 2014-2018: 146 (#46 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Portland to Albany: 153 (#25 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 7 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZllOc_0actiZqz00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Springfield in 2014-2018: 164 (#22 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Portland to Springfield: 198 (#17 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 34 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOK6W_0actiZqz00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Dallas in 2014-2018: 179 (#137 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Portland to Dallas: 108 (#41 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 71 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kwRSn_0actiZqz00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#17. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from San Jose in 2014-2018: 182 (#59 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Portland to San Jose: 26 (#94 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 156 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01dI5n_0actiZqz00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Chicago in 2014-2018: 186 (#170 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Portland to Chicago: 306 (#7 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 120 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qYvB0_0actiZqz00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Miami in 2014-2018: 188 (#120 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Portland to Miami: 265 (#10 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 77 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3keiOn_0actiZqz00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#14. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from San Diego in 2014-2018: 192 (#108 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Portland to San Diego: 450 (#4 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 258 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxXwb_0actiZqz00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#13. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 206 (#35 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Portland to Bridgeport: 89 (#45 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 117 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g0nfg_0actiZqz00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia

#12. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 215 (#7 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Migration from Portland to St. Joseph: 0 (#180 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 215 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0oKN_0actiZqz00
spablab // Flickr

#11. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Providence in 2014-2018: 236 (#37 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Portland to Providence: 427 (#5 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 191 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCifz_0actiZqz00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#10. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Hartford in 2014-2018: 299 (#25 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Portland to Hartford: 276 (#9 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 23 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cYPft_0actiZqz00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Denver in 2014-2018: 307 (#66 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Portland to Denver: 111 (#40 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 196 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UJ97N_0actiZqz00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#8. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Worcester in 2014-2018: 313 (#24 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Portland to Worcester: 246 (#13 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 67 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZaHsf_0actiZqz00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Washington in 2014-2018: 315 (#125 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Portland to Washington: 216 (#15 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 99 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuNZu_0actiZqz00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 401 (#100 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Portland to Los Angeles: 87 (#46 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 314 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WyqFR_0actiZqz00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Manchester in 2014-2018: 432 (#2 most common destination from Manchester)
- Migration from Portland to Manchester: 142 (#27 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 290 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhhO2_0actiZqz00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#4. Bangor, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Bangor in 2014-2018: 938 (#1 most common destination from Bangor)
- Migration from Portland to Bangor: 1,268 (#3 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 330 to Bangor https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n41j2_0actiZqz00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from New York in 2014-2018: 995 (#86 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Portland to New York: 401 (#6 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 594 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCneG_0actiZqz00
John Phelan // Wikicommons

#2. Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Lewiston in 2014-2018: 1,575 (#1 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Migration from Portland to Lewiston: 2,048 (#2 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 473 to Lewiston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsSfv_0actiZqz00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Portland from Boston in 2014-2018: 4,669 (#6 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Portland to Boston: 3,191 (#1 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,478 to Portland
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Government
City
Detroit, ME
City
Manchester, ME
Portland, ME
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Seattle#Cincinnati#The U S Census Bureau#Norwich New London#Deltona Canva#Portland Sherry V Smith#Harrisburg Carlisle#Portland Smallbones#Orlando M Bucka#Portland Alvesgaspar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Pope Francis goes to Rome hospital for planned intestinal surgery

Vatican City — Pope Francis went Sunday to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine, the Vatican said. The brief announcement from the Holy See's press office didn't say exactly when the surgery would be performed but said there would be an announcement when the surgery is complete.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Washington, DCPosted by
NBC News

Rally calls on defending voter rights and DC statehood

WASHINGTON — On a grassy plot of the National Mall, in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol, thousands of voting rights supporters arrived on buses, on foot and even on horseback. The “we the people” at last week's rally on Washington, D.C., statehood and voting rights comprised a coalition of races, genders, generations and geography. From students to clergy to members of Congress, about 2,500 people descended upon the nation’s capital to defend what the late congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis described as “the precious, almost sacred” right to vote. Folded into that sentiment was the demand that the residents of Washington, D.C., must also be recognized as full citizens through statehood.