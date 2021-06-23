Metros sending the most people to Portland, Maine
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
Metros sending the most people to Portland, MaineStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Portland, Maine using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Portland from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#50. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Asheville in 2014-2018: 66 (#54 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Portland to Asheville: 48 (#71 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 18 to Portland
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#49. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Boise City in 2014-2018: 71 (#58 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Portland to Boise City: 21 (#102 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 50 to Portland
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock
#48. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Norwich in 2014-2018: 72 (#34 most common destination from Norwich)
- Migration from Portland to Norwich: 77 (#54 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 5 to Norwich
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia
#47. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Deltona in 2014-2018: 72 (#62 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Portland to Deltona: 91 (#44 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 19 to Deltona
Canva
#46. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 73 (#121 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Portland to Cincinnati: 56 (#65 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 17 to Portland
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#45. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 77 (#146 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Portland to Virginia Beach: 185 (#19 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 108 to Virginia Beach
Michel Rathwell//Flickr
#44. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Cheyenne in 2014-2018: 78 (#18 most common destination from Cheyenne)
- Migration from Portland to Cheyenne: 0 (#180 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 78 to Portland
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'
#43. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 81 (#114 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Portland to Jacksonville: 186 (#18 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 105 to Jacksonville
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#42. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 81 (#118 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Portland to Pittsburgh: 238 (#14 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 157 to Pittsburgh
Rina Pitucci // Flickr
#41. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 83 (#55 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Portland to Harrisburg: 3 (#152 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 80 to Portland
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 83 (#34 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Portland to Lancaster: 4 (#150 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 79 to Portland
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#39. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Orlando in 2014-2018: 88 (#123 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Portland to Orlando: 99 (#43 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 11 to Orlando
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 88 (#70 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Portland to Albuquerque: 153 (#25 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 65 to Albuquerque
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Rochester in 2014-2018: 92 (#60 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Portland to Rochester: 81 (#50 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 11 to Portland
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#36. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Tampa in 2014-2018: 100 (#139 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Portland to Tampa: 251 (#11 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 151 to Tampa
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#35. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 107 (#65 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Portland to Salt Lake City: 26 (#94 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 81 to Portland
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#34. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Portland in 2014-2018: 109 (#105 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Portland to Portland: 162 (#23 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 53 to Portland
skeeze // Pixabay
#33. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Houston in 2014-2018: 110 (#168 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Portland to Houston: 79 (#53 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 31 to Portland
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#32. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 115 (#46 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Portland to Cape Coral: 85 (#48 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 30 to Portland
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#31. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Portland from New Haven in 2014-2018: 116 (#47 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Portland to New Haven: 70 (#58 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 46 to Portland
Pixabay
#30. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Austin in 2014-2018: 117 (#99 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Portland to Austin: 85 (#48 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 32 to Portland
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#29. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Detroit in 2014-2018: 120 (#106 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Portland to Detroit: 9 (#134 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 111 to Portland
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#28. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 124 (#70 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Portland to Urban Honolulu: 80 (#51 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 44 to Portland
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#27. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 126 (#115 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Portland to San Francisco: 250 (#12 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 124 to San Francisco
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#26. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Palm Bay in 2014-2018: 127 (#35 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Migration from Portland to Palm Bay: 69 (#59 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 58 to Portland
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Des Moines in 2014-2018: 128 (#30 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Migration from Portland to Des Moines: 22 (#100 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 106 to Portland
f11photo // Shutterstock
#24. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 130 (#138 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Portland to Philadelphia: 277 (#8 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 147 to Philadelphia
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#23. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Bellingham in 2014-2018: 134 (#14 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Migration from Portland to Bellingham: 0 (#180 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 134 to Portland
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#22. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Portland from North Port in 2014-2018: 142 (#45 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Portland to North Port: 112 (#39 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 30 to Portland
Public Domain
#21. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Seattle in 2014-2018: 144 (#121 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Portland to Seattle: 184 (#21 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 40 to Seattle
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#20. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Albany in 2014-2018: 146 (#46 most common destination from Albany)
- Migration from Portland to Albany: 153 (#25 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 7 to Albany
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Springfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Springfield in 2014-2018: 164 (#22 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Portland to Springfield: 198 (#17 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 34 to Springfield
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Dallas in 2014-2018: 179 (#137 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Portland to Dallas: 108 (#41 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 71 to Portland
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#17. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from San Jose in 2014-2018: 182 (#59 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Portland to San Jose: 26 (#94 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 156 to Portland
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Chicago in 2014-2018: 186 (#170 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Portland to Chicago: 306 (#7 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 120 to Chicago
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Miami in 2014-2018: 188 (#120 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Portland to Miami: 265 (#10 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 77 to Miami
SD Dirk // Flickr
#14. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from San Diego in 2014-2018: 192 (#108 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Portland to San Diego: 450 (#4 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 258 to San Diego
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#13. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 206 (#35 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Portland to Bridgeport: 89 (#45 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 117 to Portland
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia
#12. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Portland from St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 215 (#7 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Migration from Portland to St. Joseph: 0 (#180 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 215 to Portland
spablab // Flickr
#11. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Providence in 2014-2018: 236 (#37 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Portland to Providence: 427 (#5 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 191 to Providence
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#10. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Hartford in 2014-2018: 299 (#25 most common destination from Hartford)
- Migration from Portland to Hartford: 276 (#9 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 23 to Portland
f11photo // Shutterstock
#9. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Denver in 2014-2018: 307 (#66 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Portland to Denver: 111 (#40 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 196 to Portland
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#8. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Worcester in 2014-2018: 313 (#24 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Portland to Worcester: 246 (#13 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 67 to Portland
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Washington in 2014-2018: 315 (#125 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Portland to Washington: 216 (#15 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 99 to Portland
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 401 (#100 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Portland to Los Angeles: 87 (#46 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 314 to Portland
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Manchester in 2014-2018: 432 (#2 most common destination from Manchester)
- Migration from Portland to Manchester: 142 (#27 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 290 to Portland
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#4. Bangor, ME Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Bangor in 2014-2018: 938 (#1 most common destination from Bangor)
- Migration from Portland to Bangor: 1,268 (#3 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 330 to Bangor
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Portland from New York in 2014-2018: 995 (#86 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Portland to New York: 401 (#6 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 594 to Portland
John Phelan // Wikicommons
#2. Lewiston-Auburn, ME Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Lewiston in 2014-2018: 1,575 (#1 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Migration from Portland to Lewiston: 2,048 (#2 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 473 to Lewiston
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Portland from Boston in 2014-2018: 4,669 (#6 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Portland to Boston: 3,191 (#1 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,478 to Portland