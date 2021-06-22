Caroline J. Blackledge

March 15, 1980 - January 5, 2021 - Caroline Jeannice Blackledge was born March 15, 1980 in Portland, Ore., to Michael and Karen Blackledge, the younger of their two daughters.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Caroline's Family invites you to her public Celebration of Life 2 PM - SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2021 Cook Park-Shelter 4, 17005 SW 92nd, Tigard, OR

Caroline Jeannice Blackledge was born March 15, 1980 in Portland, Ore., to Michael and Karen Blackledge, the younger of their two daughters. She passed away peacefully in her home at the age of 40, after her 19-month courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Caroline graduated from Benson High School in Portland. In 2003, she graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from UC San Diego. In 2007, she obtained a Master's of Education Degree from Portland State University; she obtained her Oregon teaching certification with endorsements to teach high school mathematics.

Since 2007, Caroline has worked as a math teacher for the Tigard-Tualatin School District. She began teaching at Tigard H.S. and in 2009 transferred to Tualatin H.S. She was a compassionate educator and teacher advocate. She loved teaching her "Kiddos" and taught whenever possible during her cancer journey, most recently the on-line Fall 2020 Term.

Caroline was known for her fun-loving, compassionate and determined spirit, her quick and mischievous wit, and her infectious laugh. Caroline enjoyed reading, logic puzzles, training in taekwondo (Black Belt), bicycling, hiking, traveling, photography, knitting, and spending time with friends and relatives, especially at annual family camp-outs.

Caroline was valiantly giving. When her childhood pen pal from Boston was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, she was determined to help those with this disease. After being diagnosed with breast cancer, and while undergoing chemotherapy, Caroline still remained very committed to one of her favorite summer activities, spreading awareness and helping to end Multiple Sclerosis by riding one last time in the annual fundraising Bike MS event.

After her diagnosis, she reached out to the Breast Friends Organization, whose mission is to create hope and support through health and wellness workshops, activities and courageous conversations. There, she joined other Young Warrior Women, who were also battling breast cancer. Caroline's family is so grateful to the Breast Friends Program and all the "Caring for Caroline" Tribe Sisters for their encouragement and tremendous support of Caroline and her family.

In addition to her parents, Caroline is survived by her loving husband of 5 1/2 years, Benjamin Grewell. Ben shares, "I'm so thankful for the time we had together, you were the light of my life and if I had to do it all over again, even knowing that we would come to the same point, I would do it in a heartbeat because our time together was so special to me."

Caroline is also survived by her sister, Maria McGinnis (Patrick); sister-in-law, Anna Moore (Anthony); brothers- in-law, Andrew Grewell (Kaitlin), Christian Grewell (Michelle); parents-in-law, Melvin and Sherri Grewell; nieces, McKenzie and Trinity Kress, Lilly Ann McGinnis and Lily Grewell; and nephews, Hunter Moore and Henry Grewell. She is also survived by her loyal German Shepherd, Lola.