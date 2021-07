A 53-year-old Bad Axe man has died following a fatal crash in Huron County. State police from the Caro post responded to the area of North Van Dyke and Barrie roads in Colfax Township Wednesday, June 23 around 11:23 a.m. They found the man, who had been riding a bicycle, dead at the scene. Police say the man was riding east on North Van Dyke when a truck with a utility trailer crossed the intersection. The man struck the trailer and became stuck underneath. Police say he was dragged for some distance before becoming dislodged.