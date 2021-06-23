Metros sending the most people to Houston
Metros sending the most people to HoustonStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Houston using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Houston from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 831 (#10 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Houston to Birmingham: 544 (#54 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 287 to Houston
#49. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Tampa in 2014-2018: 876 (#23 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Houston to Tampa: 918 (#33 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 42 to Tampa
#48. Amarillo, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Amarillo in 2014-2018: 885 (#3 most common destination from Amarillo)
- Migration from Houston to Amarillo: 356 (#79 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 529 to Houston
#47. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 936 (#10 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Houston to Salt Lake City: 363 (#76 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 573 to Houston
#46. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Memphis in 2014-2018: 969 (#5 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Houston to Memphis: 358 (#78 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 611 to Houston
#45. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Columbus in 2014-2018: 977 (#12 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Houston to Columbus: 352 (#80 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 625 to Houston
#44. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,001 (#15 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Houston to Pittsburgh: 591 (#50 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 410 to Houston
#43. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Seattle in 2014-2018: 1,010 (#32 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Houston to Seattle: 1,852 (#16 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 842 to Seattle
#42. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 1,074 (#16 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Houston to Virginia Beach: 527 (#58 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 547 to Houston
#41. Lake Charles, LA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Lake Charles in 2014-2018: 1,126 (#1 most common destination from Lake Charles)
- Migration from Houston to Lake Charles: 498 (#61 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 628 to Houston
#40. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 1,153 (#2 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Houston to Gulfport: 293 (#88 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 860 to Houston
#39. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Brownsville in 2014-2018: 1,184 (#3 most common destination from Brownsville)
- Migration from Houston to Brownsville: 856 (#38 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 328 to Houston
#38. Victoria, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Victoria in 2014-2018: 1,211 (#1 most common destination from Victoria)
- Migration from Houston to Victoria: 554 (#53 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 657 to Houston
#37. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 1,218 (#13 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Houston to Baltimore: 575 (#52 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 643 to Houston
#36. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 1,289 (#9 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Houston to Las Vegas: 777 (#42 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 512 to Houston
#35. Midland, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Midland in 2014-2018: 1,352 (#2 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Houston to Midland: 1,215 (#26 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 137 to Houston
#34. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,356 (#20 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Houston to Boston: 957 (#31 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 399 to Houston
#33. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 1,413 (#14 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Houston to Charlotte: 1,071 (#29 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 342 to Houston
#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Detroit in 2014-2018: 1,433 (#13 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Houston to Detroit: 683 (#46 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 750 to Houston
#31. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Riverside in 2014-2018: 1,452 (#13 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Houston to Riverside: 882 (#34 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 570 to Houston
#30. Lafayette, LA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Lafayette in 2014-2018: 1,516 (#3 most common destination from Lafayette)
- Migration from Houston to Lafayette: 1,156 (#27 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 360 to Houston
#29. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 1,554 (#22 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Houston to Phoenix: 1,902 (#15 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 348 to Phoenix
#28. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,561 (#29 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Houston to Philadelphia: 804 (#40 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 757 to Houston
#27. Waco, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Waco in 2014-2018: 1,566 (#2 most common destination from Waco)
- Migration from Houston to Waco: 1,587 (#20 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 21 to Waco
#26. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 1,579 (#3 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Houston to Oklahoma City: 1,686 (#17 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 107 to Oklahoma City
#25. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 1,603 (#3 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Houston to Tulsa: 833 (#39 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 770 to Houston
#24. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 1,653 (#6 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Houston to Kansas City: 861 (#37 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 792 to Houston
#23. Lubbock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Lubbock in 2014-2018: 1,671 (#2 most common destination from Lubbock)
- Migration from Houston to Lubbock: 2,347 (#12 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 676 to Lubbock
#22. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,684 (#14 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Houston to Orlando: 471 (#65 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 1,213 to Houston
#21. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Houston from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 1,846 (#6 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Houston to St. Louis: 669 (#47 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 1,177 to Houston
#20. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 1,875 (#24 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Houston to San Francisco: 1,597 (#19 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 278 to Houston
#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,926 (#21 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Houston to Atlanta: 2,187 (#13 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 261 to Atlanta
#18. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from San Diego in 2014-2018: 1,943 (#14 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Houston to San Diego: 1,228 (#25 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 715 to Houston
#17. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Killeen in 2014-2018: 2,138 (#3 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Houston to Killeen: 1,263 (#24 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 875 to Houston
#16. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 2,210 (#3 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Houston to Baton Rouge: 1,268 (#23 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 942 to Houston
#15. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from El Paso in 2014-2018: 2,231 (#3 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Houston to El Paso: 1,020 (#30 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 1,211 to Houston
#14. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 2,270 (#1 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Houston to Corpus Christi: 2,436 (#11 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 166 to Corpus Christi
#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Denver in 2014-2018: 2,447 (#8 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Houston to Denver: 3,222 (#6 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 775 to Denver
#12. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from McAllen in 2014-2018: 2,891 (#2 most common destination from McAllen)
- Migration from Houston to McAllen: 2,556 (#8 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 335 to Houston
#11. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 3,065 (#3 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Houston to New Orleans: 1,929 (#14 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 1,136 to Houston
#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Miami in 2014-2018: 3,425 (#11 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Houston to Miami: 1,409 (#21 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 2,016 to Houston
#9. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from College Station in 2014-2018: 4,449 (#1 most common destination from College Station)
- Migration from Houston to College Station: 6,729 (#4 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 2,280 to College Station
#8. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Washington in 2014-2018: 4,518 (#9 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Houston to Washington: 1,639 (#18 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 2,879 to Houston
#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Chicago in 2014-2018: 4,629 (#12 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Houston to Chicago: 2,518 (#10 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 2,111 to Houston
#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 5,082 (#15 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Houston to Los Angeles: 3,030 (#7 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 2,052 to Houston
#5. Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Beaumont in 2014-2018: 5,111 (#1 most common destination from Beaumont)
- Migration from Houston to Beaumont: 4,845 (#5 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 266 to Houston
#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Houston from New York in 2014-2018: 6,251 (#19 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Houston to New York: 2,544 (#9 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 3,707 to Houston
#3. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 8,398 (#3 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Houston to San Antonio: 7,935 (#3 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 463 to Houston
#2. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Austin in 2014-2018: 9,483 (#1 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Houston to Austin: 13,931 (#2 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 4,448 to Austin
#1. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston from Dallas in 2014-2018: 18,059 (#1 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Houston to Dallas: 16,232 (#1 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 1,827 to Houston