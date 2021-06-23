Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Another Pollen Misery: It Might Help Transmit COVID-19

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ISdk3_0acti7T800

WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Pollen is tough enough for allergy sufferers, but a new study suggests it also helps spread the new coronavirus and other airborne germs.

Researchers had noticed a connection between COVID-19 infection rates and pollen concentrations on the National Allergy Map of the United States.

That led them to create a computer model of all the pollen-producing parts of a willow tree. They then simulated outdoor gatherings of 10 or 100 people — some of them shedding COVID-19 particles — and exposed the "crowd" to 10,000 pollen grains from the tree.

"One of the significant challenges is the re-creation of an utterly realistic environment of a mature willow tree," said study author Talib Dbouk, from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus. "This included thousands of tree leaves and pollen grain particles, hundreds of stems and a realistic gathering of a crowd of about 100 individuals at about 20 meters from the tree."

The researchers used the temperature, wind speed and humidity of a typical spring day in the United States and found that the tree's pollen passed through the crowd in less than one minute, which could significantly affect the virus load carried along with the pollen and increase the risk of infection.

The findings were published June 22 in the journal Physics of Fluids.

"To our knowledge, this is the first time we show through modeling and simulation how airborne pollen micrograins are transported in a light breeze, contributing to airborne virus transmission in crowds outdoors," study author Dimitris Drikakis, also from the University of Nicosia, said in a news release from the American Institute of Physics.

The investigators now plan to learn more about the mechanisms behind the interaction between airborne pollen grains and the human respiratory system under different environmental conditions.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on COVID-19.

SOURCE: American Institute of Physics, news release, June 22, 2021

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Misery#Pollen Grains#Respiratory System#Healthday News#The University Of Nicosia#Physics Of Fluids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Petsgentside.co.uk

Pets everywhere are dying from human transmitted COVID

Various research conducted around the world has found that humans who test positive for COVID-19 are able to pass down the virus to their pets. One particular study showed that 13 out of 310 pets from 196 households returned a positive PCR result, while 54 cats and dogs were found to have antibodies. Dr Els Broens from Utrecht University, said:
ScienceMiami Herald

COVID-19 might shrink parts of the brain, scientists say

A new study suggests that COVID-19 might shrink parts of the brain. The study‘s results were mentioned by former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the Sunday news program “Face the Nation” on CBS as another example of why it is so important that unvaccinated people get inoculated. The results also underscore how evidence is mounting that people can still suffer from illness related to COVID-19 many months after infection, a condition known as “long COVID.”
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers investigate how pollen facilitates the spread of COVID-19 virus

Most models explaining how viruses are transmitted focus on viral particles escaping one person to infect a nearby person. A study on the role of microscopic particles in how viruses are transmitted suggests pollen is nothing to sneeze at. In Physics of Fluids, by AIP Publishing, Talib Dbouk and Dimitris...
High Point, NCgreensboro.com

Another COVID-19 side effect — hair loss

HIGH POINT — Hair styling salon owner Kim Ingram has helped several of her clients with yet another repercussion of COVID-19. The women have either lost hair or had their hair thin out after contracting the virus, a lesser known but still startling result of the coronavirus pandemic. Ingram, who...
SciencePosted by
The Independent

Pollen helps Covid spread further and faster, scientists find

Tree pollen may help airborne Covid particles spread further and faster, rendering the two-metre rule less effective even in outdoor settings, scientists have said.Virus particles which are suspended in the air following an infected person’s cough or sneeze can become attached to pollen, which is dispersed in the breeze.When someone inhales those pollen grains with the virus attached to the surface, there is a risk of airborne virus transmission, especially in crowded environments.Specifically, the study found that the presence of pollen significantly affected the virus load carried in the air and increased the risk of infection.Each pollen grain can...
ScienceMedical News Today

Can airborne pollen help spread SARS-CoV-2?

There appears to be a correlation between high concentrations of airborne pollen and high rates of infection with SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. A new computer model suggests that tree pollen could facilitate the transmission of the virus in a crowd of people gathered outdoors. The model...
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

Tree pollen can carry COVID-19 particles at least 65 feet - spreading it to groups in just one minute - and may have contributed to the first wave in spring 2020

Tree pollen has the ability to carry coronavirus particles and may have assisted in the transmission of the virus, especially during the first wave of the pandemic, a new study finds. Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus built a model to simulate how different airborne particles could contribute...
ScienceKMJ

Pollen Helps Spread COVID-19: New Study

Pollen is tough enough for allergy sufferers, but a new study suggests it also helps spread the new coronavirus and other airborne germs. Researchers had noticed a connection between COVID-19 infection rates and pollen concentrations on the National Allergy Map of the United States. That led them to create a...
Public HealthPosted by
Cleveland.com

Infections rise 10% in U.S. as Delta variant spreads; study shows vaccines reduce severity of a ‘breakthrough’ infection: Coronavirus update for July 2, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Federal health officials said coronavirus infections have risen 10% as the Delta variant has spread across the U.S., while a study found COVID-19 vaccines reduce the severity of a “breakthrough” infection. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what...
Workoutsdoctorslounge.com

Masks at the Gym: Uncomfortable But Not Unsafe, Study Finds

FRIDAY, July 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Wearing a mask while you exercise may be uncomfortable, but a new study should reassure gym-goers that it poses no actual health risks. "What we found was, that it is safe to run at peak exercise in both an N95 mask and a...
Duluth, MNGrand Forks Herald

Minnesotan helps develop vials for COVID-19 vaccine

DULUTH -- As the public receives the COVID-19 vaccine, many people are thinking about the shot in their arm or their plans after vaccination. What people may not be thinking about is the vial the vaccine comes in — a crucial part of the global vaccination process, which a Duluth native has helped develop.
SciencePosted by
PennLive.com

COVID-19 might cause ‘significant effects’ on the brain, including memory: scientists

A new study suggests that COVID-19 might shrink parts of the brain. The study’s results were mentioned by former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb on the Sunday news program “Face the Nation” on CBS as another example of why it is so important that unvaccinated people get inoculated. The results also underscore how evidence is mounting that people can still suffer from illness related to COVID-19 many months after infection, a condition known as “long COVID.”
Public HealthCNET

Wear a mask if you're vaccinated? Why the WHO and CDC don't have the same guidance

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Should masks be tossed for those who are vaccinated against COVID? It depends who you ask. In the case of the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are entirely different recommendations for masks for vaccinated individuals for entirely different reasons. The dispute also comes down to legal liability or politics.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You're "Significantly Less Likely to Catch COVID" If You Eat This

The best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and now researchers have also found that eating a certain way can not just reduce the severity of your illness, but possibly stave off the virus altogether. This is no vaccine replacement, but it is eye-opening research. "Research teams at ZOE, Harvard Medical School, and King's College London have found that people who eat a high-quality plant-rich diet are less likely to catch COVID-19 or become severely ill, while those eating the least nutritious foods are more at risk, especially if they live in poorer areas," according to the report. "Based on what we know about nutrients and foods, the higher quality diet might reduce your severity of COVID, but this is the first study ever to show that actually reduces your chances of having COVID," said Dr. Sarah Berry, who joined Professor Tim Spector, Emily Leeming RD from Kings College London and Professor Andrew Chan from Harvard, in a webinar, to discuss the latest findings from Spector's ZOE Report. "And I think that the level of the change in risk as well, considering that we've just had for all of these other dietary related factors as well, it is really quite prominent." Read on for exactly what to eat to improve your health—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.