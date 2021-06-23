Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pa. State Rep.: 'We've gotten nothing out of the governor's office' on election reform

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - The Pennsylvania House passed an election reform bill Tuesday night, a proposal that Gov. Tom Wolf vows to veto. "The Pennsylvania Voting Rights Protection Act - it focuses on protecting voting rights in three ways - increasing access, increasing security and modernization," said Pa. State Rep. Seth Grove, House State Government Committee Chairman, during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Wednesday.

