Pa. State Rep.: 'We've gotten nothing out of the governor's office' on election reform
PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - The Pennsylvania House passed an election reform bill Tuesday night, a proposal that Gov. Tom Wolf vows to veto. "The Pennsylvania Voting Rights Protection Act - it focuses on protecting voting rights in three ways - increasing access, increasing security and modernization," said Pa. State Rep. Seth Grove, House State Government Committee Chairman, during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Wednesday.www.audacy.com