Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The Case For Being Selfish: How Putting Myself First Was The Best Thing I've Ever Done

By Meg Mason
Grazia
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorking incredibly hard. Keeping everything going. Being the most amazing mother/wife/ daughter/friend. Always thinking of others, sacrificing constantly. Most of us, as women, will have been complimented on one or all of those virtues at some point in our lives, and applauded them in female friends. Made to guess though, I’d say no woman has ever been celebrated for selfishness. Probably, we’ve not praised a friend for always putting herself first and – least likely – measured ourselves and our success by how self-centred we are. Because selfishness is not our training, or our MO in ordinary times and even less in a pandemic.

graziadaily.co.uk
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motherhood#Selfish#Provenly#Whatsapp#Pre Covid#Times#W N#Ebook
Related
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Mom explains why she strives to teach her daughter 'not everything matters as much as she thinks'

Melanie Forstall knows how hard those teenage years can be for a young girl. Trying to navigate society and societal norms while your body goes through crazy hormonal and physical changes can be a lot to handle for anyone. And having experienced it herself, the mother-of-two wants to make sure her teen daughter isn't bogged down by the emotional rollercoaster that it is. Forstall shared her thoughts on the matter on her blog, Melanie Forstall - Stories of Life, Love, and Mothering, earlier this year and explained why she shared with her daughter "an expression that's filled with words that she probably shouldn't say."
YogaPittsburgh Post-Gazette

The best job I’ve ever had: Dad

Being a dad is just about the coolest job in the world. They tell me that being a mom is pretty sweet as well, and though I’ve only observed motherhood as a bystander, I’m sure that’s true. Tomorrow, however, is Father’s Day, and I hope you will allow me to revel in it.
Mental HealthPosted by
POPSUGAR

Be Well With Dr. Jess: How Can I Teach Myself to Be More Resilient?

QUESTION: I'm trying to get better at managing everyday pressures and setbacks. How can I teach myself to be more resilient?. DR. JESS: I want to normalize that experience. We are living in a time where people do have so much more they're expected to be able to do. With that, there comes setbacks. With that, there comes disappointment.
Relationship AdviceGrazia

The Motherly Advice I’ll Never Get

It was 12 weeks and four days into my first pregnancy that I really wanted my mum. I wanted her when I saw the double pink line on the pregnancy test, of course. After I’d run downstairs to tell my partner Tom, Mum was the first person I wanted to share the news with – to see and hear her squawk down the phone screen to me in juicy delight. But in truth, I was too deliriously happy that Tom and I had managed to create a new life to feel sad that the person who had created me wasn’t there to celebrate it with us.
Skin Caremakeupandbeautyblog.com

5 Things I’ve Been Loving Lately

1. Trader Joe’s Nourish Shower & Bath Cleansing Oil with Almond Oil. The body care section at Trader Joe’s has been FIRE 🔥 lately. Case in point: Nourish Shower & Bath Cleansing Oil with Almond Oil, which is the TJ’s dupe for the fancy schmancy $25 L’Occitane Almond Shower Oil. It’s a rich, thick hydrating oil that turns into a milky wash when it comes into contact with water, and I think you’ll love it if 1) you have dry skin, or 2) if you wear lots of sunscreen and you despise the elbow grease required to remove it, or 3) a combination of the two.
Family RelationshipsParents Magazine

This Dad is Having a 'Tough Time' as His Daughter Graduates High School-And He's Not Alone

We talk a lot about the experience of parenting, particularly now, as we navigate a pandemic that's exposed so much about what is and isn't sustainable for people who are raising kids. But here's the thing: We tend to talk about specific aspects of parenting more than others. New parenthood-especially new motherhood-often takes center stage in discussions about raising kids (for good reaso -there's a lot wrapped up in becoming a mom, physically, mentally, emotionally).
Relationship Advice957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “Girl I’m dating doesn’t have a relationship with her kids, but she’s cool with mine?!”

What’s up 95.7 The Beat. I have started to date this girl who I knew from years ago. We were acquaintances back in the day. We kinda hung out within the same circle. During that time I was in a relationship. I recently got divorced and I have custody of my 2 daughters. One is 5 and the other is 3 years old. This girl I’ve been talking to is really easy going, fun, caring she’s got me whooped! We just get along really good and we always have a good time. It’s only been 3 months since we’ve been dating. She also has children from he previous relationship. Her ex has full custody of their 3 kids. I am starting to have second thoughts of dating this girl though.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

From FOMO to Social Overwhelm, Therapists Give Their Tips for All Your Complex Feelings About Things Going Back to 'Normal'

To say it’s been a long and hard 19 months would be an understatement. In December 2019, we learned there was a new strain of novel coronavirus wreaking havoc in China. A new strain which scientists would later name COVID-19. In February 2020, the first case of COVID was identified stateside. Travel bans began. In March, life as we knew it came to a screeching halt, and before long, schools were shuttered. Businesses closed. Cities, states, and entire countries were locked down.
Relationship AdviceWeirton Daily Times

Best friend turned cheating boyfriend

Dear Annie: My longtime best friend of 15 years and I entered into a romantic relationship in March of last year. It was a nightmare from almost the very beginning. There were faults and failures on both sides, but ultimately, it ended when it came to light that he had not only been cheating on me but also gotten the other girl pregnant!
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I have the ‘wild child.’ The one that’s loud. That NEVER listens to ‘no.’ I feel guilty. ‘Was I too hard on him today?’: Woman claims ‘wild child’ moms are ‘trying harder than you know’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “To the Mama with the ‘wild child’, I see you. I was once the person that would say, ‘That kid wouldn’t act like that if they were disciplined.’
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I just want you to know, we are the family who adopted your son.’ Adopted boy surprised with biological mom, now part of beautiful open adoption

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “After 7.5 years of infertility and pregnancy losses, my husband and I wanted nothing more than to be parents. We explored the different options of adoption, and we felt like adoption from foster care was the perfect path for us. There are over 100,000 children in our foster care system who are freed for adoption and waiting for a forever family.
ReligionThe Independent

Why I chose to put myself through the abuse of conversion therapy

You’ll have just 45 seconds with him, so make them count!” I hardly slept the night before I met His Holiness, Pope Francis. Here was one man who could change the lives of millions of LGBT+ people around the world, so I needed to say something that would resonate and, perhaps more importantly, cause him to stop and reflect.