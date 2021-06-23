The Case For Being Selfish: How Putting Myself First Was The Best Thing I've Ever Done
Working incredibly hard. Keeping everything going. Being the most amazing mother/wife/ daughter/friend. Always thinking of others, sacrificing constantly. Most of us, as women, will have been complimented on one or all of those virtues at some point in our lives, and applauded them in female friends. Made to guess though, I’d say no woman has ever been celebrated for selfishness. Probably, we’ve not praised a friend for always putting herself first and – least likely – measured ourselves and our success by how self-centred we are. Because selfishness is not our training, or our MO in ordinary times and even less in a pandemic.graziadaily.co.uk