Metros sending the most people to Fort Smith
Metros sending the most people to Fort SmithStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fort Smith using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fort Smith from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 25 (#99 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Baton Rouge: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 25 to Fort Smith
#49. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 27 (#57 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Sierra Vista: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 27 to Fort Smith
#48. Victoria, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Victoria in 2014-2018: 29 (#20 most common destination from Victoria)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Victoria: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 29 to Fort Smith
#47. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Killeen in 2014-2018: 30 (#118 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Killeen: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 30 to Fort Smith
#46. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 30 (#112 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Grand Rapids: 14 (#65 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 16 to Fort Smith
#45. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 31 (#92 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Harrisburg: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 31 to Fort Smith
#44. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Chicago in 2014-2018: 33 (#291 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Chicago: 30 (#35 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 3 to Fort Smith
#43. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Santa Fe in 2014-2018: 34 (#31 most common destination from Santa Fe)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Santa Fe: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 34 to Fort Smith
#42. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 34 (#186 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Pittsburgh: 17 (#51 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 17 to Fort Smith
#41. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Logan in 2014-2018: 35 (#37 most common destination from Logan)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Logan: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 35 to Fort Smith
#40. Topeka, KS Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Topeka in 2014-2018: 35 (#26 most common destination from Topeka)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Topeka: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 35 to Fort Smith
#39. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 38 (#63 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Corpus Christi: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 38 to Fort Smith
#38. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Lawton in 2014-2018: 38 (#51 most common destination from Lawton)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Lawton: 80 (#18 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 42 to Lawton
#37. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Hickory in 2014-2018: 39 (#40 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Hickory: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 39 to Fort Smith
#36. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 39 (#150 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Sacramento: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 39 to Fort Smith
#35. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Watertown in 2014-2018: 39 (#62 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Watertown: 13 (#69 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 26 to Fort Smith
#34. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 40 (#36 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Kennewick: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 40 to Fort Smith
#33. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 40 (#21 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Migration from Fort Smith to St. Joseph: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 40 to Fort Smith
#32. Eugene, OR Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Eugene in 2014-2018: 41 (#54 most common destination from Eugene)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Eugene: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 41 to Fort Smith
#31. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Savannah in 2014-2018: 42 (#86 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Savannah: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 42 to Fort Smith
#30. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Omaha in 2014-2018: 42 (#105 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Omaha: 14 (#65 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 28 to Fort Smith
#29. Wichita, KS Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Wichita in 2014-2018: 42 (#69 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Wichita: 14 (#65 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 28 to Fort Smith
#28. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 43 (#171 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Fort Smith to San Antonio: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 43 to Fort Smith
#27. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Davenport in 2014-2018: 48 (#54 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Davenport: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 48 to Fort Smith
#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Denver in 2014-2018: 52 (#194 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Denver: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 52 to Fort Smith
#25. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 53 (#37 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Wichita Falls: 16 (#55 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 37 to Fort Smith
#24. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 68 (#54 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Ann Arbor: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 68 to Fort Smith
#23. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 72 (#86 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Anchorage: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 72 to Fort Smith
#22. Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Pine Bluff in 2014-2018: 72 (#9 most common destination from Pine Bluff)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Pine Bluff: 248 (#5 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 176 to Pine Bluff
#21. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Greenville in 2014-2018: 81 (#57 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Greenville: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 81 to Fort Smith
#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Portland in 2014-2018: 84 (#123 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Portland: 68 (#22 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 16 to Fort Smith
#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 89 (#189 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Atlanta: 151 (#11 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 62 to Atlanta
#18. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from San Diego in 2014-2018: 91 (#166 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Fort Smith to San Diego: 79 (#20 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 12 to Fort Smith
#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 92 (#182 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Phoenix: 16 (#55 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 76 to Fort Smith
#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Houston in 2014-2018: 102 (#176 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Houston: 196 (#10 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 94 to Houston
#15. Jackson, TN Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Jackson in 2014-2018: 124 (#5 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Jackson: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 124 to Fort Smith
#14. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 127 (#42 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Oxnard: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 127 to Fort Smith
#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Seattle in 2014-2018: 129 (#132 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Seattle: 15 (#61 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 114 to Fort Smith
#12. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Jonesboro in 2014-2018: 149 (#6 most common destination from Jonesboro)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Jonesboro: 98 (#13 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 51 to Fort Smith
#11. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Erie in 2014-2018: 154 (#25 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Erie: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 154 to Fort Smith
#10. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Athens in 2014-2018: 166 (#4 most common destination from Athens)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Athens: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 166 to Fort Smith
#9. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 179 (#75 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Kansas City: 14 (#65 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 165 to Fort Smith
#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Dallas in 2014-2018: 211 (#129 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Dallas: 222 (#6 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 11 to Dallas
#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 212 (#147 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Los Angeles: 89 (#17 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 123 to Fort Smith
#6. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Memphis in 2014-2018: 219 (#46 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Memphis: 210 (#8 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 9 to Fort Smith
#5. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Hot Springs in 2014-2018: 229 (#5 most common destination from Hot Springs)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Hot Springs: 49 (#27 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 180 to Fort Smith
#4. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 406 (#20 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Oklahoma City: 885 (#2 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 479 to Oklahoma City
#3. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 700 (#3 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Fayetteville: 1,206 (#1 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 506 to Fayetteville
#2. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 853 (#6 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Tulsa: 734 (#3 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 119 to Fort Smith
#1. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Fort Smith from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 1,186 (#3 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Little Rock: 615 (#4 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 571 to Fort Smith