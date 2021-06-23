Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Fort Smith

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KGWH_0acti4ox00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

Metros sending the most people to Fort Smith

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Fort Smith using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Fort Smith from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IbRi_0acti4ox00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#50. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Baton Rouge in 2014-2018: 25 (#99 most common destination from Baton Rouge)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Baton Rouge: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 25 to Fort Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tb7o5_0acti4ox00
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#49. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 27 (#57 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Sierra Vista: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 27 to Fort Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UlQjk_0acti4ox00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#48. Victoria, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Victoria in 2014-2018: 29 (#20 most common destination from Victoria)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Victoria: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 29 to Fort Smith
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JULBl_0acti4ox00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#47. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Killeen in 2014-2018: 30 (#118 most common destination from Killeen)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Killeen: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 30 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397M4C_0acti4ox00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 30 (#112 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Grand Rapids: 14 (#65 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 16 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DIdUz_0acti4ox00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#45. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 31 (#92 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Harrisburg: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 31 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FL2oR_0acti4ox00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#44. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Chicago in 2014-2018: 33 (#291 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Chicago: 30 (#35 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 3 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCKg3_0acti4ox00
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#43. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Santa Fe in 2014-2018: 34 (#31 most common destination from Santa Fe)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Santa Fe: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 34 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2312Tz_0acti4ox00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#42. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 34 (#186 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Pittsburgh: 17 (#51 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 17 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMfzw_0acti4ox00
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Logan in 2014-2018: 35 (#37 most common destination from Logan)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Logan: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 35 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C6nuD_0acti4ox00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#40. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Topeka in 2014-2018: 35 (#26 most common destination from Topeka)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Topeka: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 35 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NaE8K_0acti4ox00
Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#39. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 38 (#63 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Corpus Christi: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 38 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuvRV_0acti4ox00
WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#38. Lawton, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Lawton in 2014-2018: 38 (#51 most common destination from Lawton)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Lawton: 80 (#18 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 42 to Lawton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ASz2_0acti4ox00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Hickory in 2014-2018: 39 (#40 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Hickory: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 39 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bQvk8_0acti4ox00
Pixabay

#36. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 39 (#150 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Sacramento: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 39 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PYtgN_0acti4ox00
Public Domain

#35. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Watertown in 2014-2018: 39 (#62 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Watertown: 13 (#69 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 26 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qJk5x_0acti4ox00
Public Domain

#34. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Kennewick in 2014-2018: 40 (#36 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Kennewick: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 40 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KvUiS_0acti4ox00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia

#33. St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from St. Joseph in 2014-2018: 40 (#21 most common destination from St. Joseph)
- Migration from Fort Smith to St. Joseph: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 40 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hY8gs_0acti4ox00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#32. Eugene, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Eugene in 2014-2018: 41 (#54 most common destination from Eugene)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Eugene: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 41 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PW9ht_0acti4ox00
Pixabay

#31. Savannah, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Savannah in 2014-2018: 42 (#86 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Savannah: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 42 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u3BVe_0acti4ox00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#30. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Omaha in 2014-2018: 42 (#105 most common destination from Omaha)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Omaha: 14 (#65 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 28 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgN3q_0acti4ox00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#29. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Wichita in 2014-2018: 42 (#69 most common destination from Wichita)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Wichita: 14 (#65 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 28 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KThkC_0acti4ox00
Pixabay

#28. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 43 (#171 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Fort Smith to San Antonio: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 43 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mPbKu_0acti4ox00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#27. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Davenport in 2014-2018: 48 (#54 most common destination from Davenport)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Davenport: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 48 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5IK4_0acti4ox00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Denver in 2014-2018: 52 (#194 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Denver: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 52 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ouT9D_0acti4ox00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#25. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Wichita Falls in 2014-2018: 53 (#37 most common destination from Wichita Falls)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Wichita Falls: 16 (#55 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 37 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K3Uki_0acti4ox00
AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 68 (#54 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Ann Arbor: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 68 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QkMDu_0acti4ox00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#23. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Anchorage in 2014-2018: 72 (#86 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Anchorage: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 72 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XUpRy_0acti4ox00
Paul Sableman // Wikimedia

#22. Pine Bluff, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Pine Bluff in 2014-2018: 72 (#9 most common destination from Pine Bluff)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Pine Bluff: 248 (#5 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 176 to Pine Bluff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyAo3_0acti4ox00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Greenville in 2014-2018: 81 (#57 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Greenville: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 81 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05UljC_0acti4ox00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Portland in 2014-2018: 84 (#123 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Portland: 68 (#22 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 16 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eK5sX_0acti4ox00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 89 (#189 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Atlanta: 151 (#11 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 62 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gBIw4_0acti4ox00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#18. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from San Diego in 2014-2018: 91 (#166 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Fort Smith to San Diego: 79 (#20 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 12 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WmD8u_0acti4ox00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#17. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 92 (#182 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Phoenix: 16 (#55 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 76 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkMhg_0acti4ox00
skeeze // Pixabay

#16. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Houston in 2014-2018: 102 (#176 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Houston: 196 (#10 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 94 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CzUQY_0acti4ox00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia

#15. Jackson, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Jackson in 2014-2018: 124 (#5 most common destination from Jackson)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Jackson: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 124 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28IGJX_0acti4ox00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 127 (#42 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Oxnard: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 127 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i9VrL_0acti4ox00
Public Domain

#13. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Seattle in 2014-2018: 129 (#132 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Seattle: 15 (#61 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 114 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15vSpo_0acti4ox00
Thomas R Machnitzki // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Jonesboro, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Jonesboro in 2014-2018: 149 (#6 most common destination from Jonesboro)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Jonesboro: 98 (#13 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 51 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kQnga_0acti4ox00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Erie in 2014-2018: 154 (#25 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Erie: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 154 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28a3Xb_0acti4ox00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Athens in 2014-2018: 166 (#4 most common destination from Athens)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Athens: 0 (#132 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 166 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24kmNr_0acti4ox00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#9. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 179 (#75 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Kansas City: 14 (#65 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 165 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M99c0_0acti4ox00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Dallas in 2014-2018: 211 (#129 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Dallas: 222 (#6 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 11 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEYvK_0acti4ox00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 212 (#147 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Los Angeles: 89 (#17 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 123 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ff4uK_0acti4ox00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#6. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Memphis in 2014-2018: 219 (#46 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Memphis: 210 (#8 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 9 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DtRx4_0acti4ox00
Sharon Day // Shutterstock

#5. Hot Springs, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Hot Springs in 2014-2018: 229 (#5 most common destination from Hot Springs)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Hot Springs: 49 (#27 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 180 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iNRZ8_0acti4ox00
Wikimedia

#4. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 406 (#20 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Oklahoma City: 885 (#2 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 479 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKTHS_0acti4ox00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#3. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 700 (#3 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Fayetteville: 1,206 (#1 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 506 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oSIci_0acti4ox00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#2. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 853 (#6 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Tulsa: 734 (#3 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 119 to Fort Smith https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lunzq_0acti4ox00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#1. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Smith from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 1,186 (#3 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Fort Smith to Little Rock: 615 (#4 most common destination from Fort Smith)
- Net migration: 571 to Fort Smith
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#U S Census Bureau#Seattle#Vancouver#Sandy Springs#Fort Smith Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#La Metro Area Migration#Fort Smith Georgeneedham#Wikimedia Commons#Harrisburg Carlisle#Fort Smith Christopher#Il In Wi#Santa Fe#Fort Smith America#Fort Smith Willhuebie#Arden Arcade
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Fort Smith history: July 4-10

The Fourth is celebrated “in pretty good style,” with a parade that features bands and the fire department. “At night, nearly everybody went to the park to see the fireworks,” the Fort Smith Elevator reported. July 4, 1930: Over 2,000 people attend an unveiling and dedication ceremony for the Spirit...
Fort Smith, ARArkansas Online

Youths’ arrests spark Fort Smith police inquiry

FORT SMITH — The Police Department announced Tuesday that it’s conducting an internal investigation of two of its officers after the arrests of two juvenile offenders Monday. Officer Garett Ford and detective Andre Arnoldi arrested two boys after a security officer at Central Mall reported that one of them had...
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Fort Smith residents show LGBTQ pride at rally

They came dressed in all shades of the rainbow. One woman donned a rainbow corset. A drag queen sashayed about in a floor-length rainbow gown. People draped Pride flags across their bodies like capes. Parents stood in support of their children. Siblings stood in support of their brothers and sisters.
Fort Smith, ARKHBS

Rally for Equality on Garrison in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year, the River Valley Equality Center will be gathering to bring awareness to the area's LGBTQ community. The center's director says this year's rally takes on extra significance, not only for those shut-in due to...
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Over Half A Million People Have Entered The Michigan Vaccine Lottery In One Day

In less than 24 hours after the Michigan vaccine lottery was announced, nearly 500,000 people in Michigan have registered to win the cash prizes valued up to $2 million. The lottery-style raffle that gives vaccinated Michiganders a chance to win more than $5 million in cash and a combined total of nearly $500,000 in college scholarships clocked in the entries on the first day that the website was up. The website, www.MIShotToWin.com, lets those who've gotten at least one vaccination dose register for cash prizes for those 18+ and scholarships for those 12+.
Minnesota Statesouthernminn.com

Minnesota ranked 23rd in K-12 enrollment drop

(The Center Square) – Minnesota experienced a 2.36% drop in K-12 enrollment from 2019-2021, according to federal data published by the 74. Total K-12 enrollment nationwide of about 51.1 million pupils during the 2019-20 school year means the public school system lost roughly 1.5 million students. The worst states:. Mississippi...
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Start a fire in Utah? Be ready to pay

After the Brian Head fire torched 13 homes and an expanse of forest the size of Salt Lake City, authorities in southern Utah were intent on holding the cabin owner who sparked it to account. Prosecutors charged him with reckless burning, a class A misdemeanor, but they ran into a...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
UPI News

Atlanta woman wakes to find African serval on her bed

July 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said they are trying to locate a loose African serval after the large cat woke a sleeping woman by jumping onto her bed. Kristine Frank said she was asleep at her home in the Historic Bookhaven neighborhood of Atlanta about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday when she was awakened by an unusual presence in her bed.
Fort Smith, ARArkansas Business

Hickingbotham Investments Buys Harley-Davidson in Fort Smith

Hickingbotham Investments Inc. of Little Rock has acquired the Old Fort Harley-Davidson dealership in Fort Smith. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, and Hickingbotham is renaming the dealership Fort Smith Harley-Davidson. The acquisition gives Hickingbotham three Harley-Davidson dealerships in Arkansas, joining sites in Little Rock and Conway. Michael and...
Fort Smith, ARnwaonline.com

3-year Fort Smith principal resigns

The principal of Fort Smith Southside High School is resigning because she is relocating to another state. The resignation of Lisa Miller, who's been the principal for three years, was approved by the Fort Smith School Board during a regular meeting Monday night. Miller will be moving to Cincinnati, Ohio,...