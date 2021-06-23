Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
DPPed// Wikimedia
Metros sending the most people to PhoenixStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Miami in 2014-2018: 759 (#39 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Phoenix to Miami: 962 (#31 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 203 to Miami
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#49. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 781 (#15 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Phoenix to Urban Honolulu: 816 (#35 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 35 to Urban Honolulu
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Provo in 2014-2018: 819 (#5 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Phoenix to Provo: 2,067 (#16 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,248 to Provo
Famartin // Wikicommons
#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 846 (#22 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Phoenix to Baltimore: 456 (#56 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 390 to Phoenix
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons
#46. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from El Paso in 2014-2018: 852 (#9 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Phoenix to El Paso: 675 (#41 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 177 to Phoenix
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#45. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Tampa in 2014-2018: 869 (#24 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Phoenix to Tampa: 714 (#39 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 155 to Phoenix
Citycommunications // Wikicommons
#44. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 904 (#4 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Phoenix to Fort Collins: 337 (#67 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 567 to Phoenix
Pixabay
#43. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 904 (#13 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Phoenix to San Antonio: 1,641 (#19 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 737 to San Antonio
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Boston in 2014-2018: 908 (#33 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Phoenix to Boston: 665 (#42 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 243 to Phoenix
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#41. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Columbus in 2014-2018: 920 (#14 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Phoenix to Columbus: 387 (#63 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 533 to Phoenix
Canva
#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 961 (#13 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Phoenix to Cleveland: 239 (#87 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 722 to Phoenix
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
#39. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Spokane in 2014-2018: 992 (#2 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Phoenix to Spokane: 898 (#32 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 94 to Phoenix
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 1,002 (#8 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Phoenix to Colorado Springs: 588 (#46 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 414 to Phoenix
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#37. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,078 (#21 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Phoenix to Orlando: 525 (#52 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 553 to Phoenix
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 1,107 (#4 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Phoenix to Oxnard: 245 (#85 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 862 to Phoenix
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#35. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 1,184 (#12 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Phoenix to Kansas City: 1,234 (#25 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 50 to Kansas City
Wikimedia
#34. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 1,249 (#5 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Phoenix to Oklahoma City: 836 (#33 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 413 to Phoenix
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Ogden in 2014-2018: 1,260 (#4 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Phoenix to Ogden: 692 (#40 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 568 to Phoenix
Pixabay
#32. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,266 (#13 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Phoenix to Austin: 1,446 (#23 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 180 to Austin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#31. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,304 (#9 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Phoenix to Indianapolis: 465 (#55 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 839 to Phoenix
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#30. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 1,332 (#5 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Phoenix to Bakersfield: 741 (#37 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 591 to Phoenix
Pixabay
#29. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,397 (#13 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Phoenix to Sacramento: 1,172 (#28 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 225 to Phoenix
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#28. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,543 (#14 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Phoenix to San Jose: 1,214 (#27 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 329 to Phoenix
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#27. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 1,686 (#7 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Phoenix to St. Louis: 549 (#50 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,137 to Phoenix
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr
#26. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 1,711 (#2 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from Phoenix to Sierra Vista: 2,628 (#13 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 917 to Sierra Vista
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,750 (#26 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Phoenix to Atlanta: 1,363 (#24 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 387 to Phoenix
Max Pixel
#24. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 1,888 (#5 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Phoenix to Milwaukee: 468 (#54 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,420 to Phoenix
f11photo // Shutterstock
#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,901 (#24 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Phoenix to Philadelphia: 812 (#36 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,089 to Phoenix
skeeze // Pixabay
#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,902 (#15 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Phoenix to Houston: 1,554 (#22 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 348 to Phoenix
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 1,981 (#3 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Phoenix to Salt Lake City: 1,224 (#26 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 757 to Phoenix
Ken Lund // Flickr
#20. Yuma, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Yuma in 2014-2018: 2,075 (#1 most common destination from Yuma)
- Migration from Phoenix to Yuma: 1,648 (#18 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 427 to Phoenix
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Washington in 2014-2018: 2,126 (#29 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Phoenix to Washington: 1,639 (#20 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 487 to Phoenix
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons
#18. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Lake Havasu City in 2014-2018: 2,141 (#1 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Migration from Phoenix to Lake Havasu City: 2,146 (#15 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 5 to Lake Havasu City
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#17. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Detroit in 2014-2018: 2,265 (#9 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Phoenix to Detroit: 1,093 (#29 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,172 to Phoenix
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 2,441 (#1 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Phoenix to Albuquerque: 1,044 (#30 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,397 to Phoenix
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,463 (#18 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Phoenix to Dallas: 3,188 (#7 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 725 to Dallas
Martha.baden // Wikimedia
#14. Prescott, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Prescott in 2014-2018: 2,770 (#1 most common destination from Prescott)
- Migration from Phoenix to Prescott: 5,508 (#3 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 2,738 to Prescott
randy andy // Shutterstock
#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 2,785 (#4 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Phoenix to Las Vegas: 2,742 (#11 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 43 to Phoenix
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,898 (#17 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Phoenix to San Francisco: 1,794 (#17 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,104 to Phoenix
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#11. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 3,648 (#3 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Phoenix to Minneapolis: 1,583 (#21 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 2,065 to Phoenix
f11photo // Shutterstock
#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Denver in 2014-2018: 4,073 (#5 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Phoenix to Denver: 2,997 (#9 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,076 to Phoenix
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons
#9. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Flagstaff in 2014-2018: 4,079 (#1 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Migration from Phoenix to Flagstaff: 6,004 (#2 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,925 to Flagstaff
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from New York in 2014-2018: 4,391 (#27 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Phoenix to New York: 2,690 (#12 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,701 to Phoenix
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#7. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Riverside in 2014-2018: 4,877 (#4 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Phoenix to Riverside: 3,235 (#6 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,642 to Phoenix
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#6. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Portland in 2014-2018: 4,919 (#3 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Phoenix to Portland: 3,134 (#8 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,785 to Phoenix
Public Domain
#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Seattle in 2014-2018: 5,145 (#5 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Phoenix to Seattle: 4,569 (#5 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 576 to Phoenix
SD Dirk // Flickr
#4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from San Diego in 2014-2018: 5,638 (#4 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Phoenix to San Diego: 2,976 (#10 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 2,662 to Phoenix
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Chicago in 2014-2018: 7,675 (#2 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Phoenix to Chicago: 2,587 (#14 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 5,088 to Phoenix
Zereshk // Wikimedia
#2. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Tucson in 2014-2018: 11,571 (#1 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Phoenix to Tucson: 10,696 (#1 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 875 to Phoenix
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 13,605 (#5 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Phoenix to Los Angeles: 5,037 (#4 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 8,568 to Phoenix