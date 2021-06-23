Metros sending the most people to Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police shootings are again on the rise in the Valley, with at least 32 shootings happening in the first 6 months of 2021. ABC15 has been keeping track of local police shootings, which were reported to the media, since 2016. Comparing the rate so far in 2021, only 2018 saw more shootings. The average since 2016 has been 51 shootings a year, according to ABC15's data.