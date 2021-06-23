Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Phoenix

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHABk_0acti0I300
DPPed// Wikimedia

Metros sending the most people to Phoenix

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Aljs_0acti0I300
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Miami in 2014-2018: 759 (#39 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Phoenix to Miami: 962 (#31 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 203 to Miami
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PtH35_0acti0I300
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#49. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 781 (#15 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Phoenix to Urban Honolulu: 816 (#35 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 35 to Urban Honolulu
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OWn2i_0acti0I300
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Provo in 2014-2018: 819 (#5 most common destination from Provo)
- Migration from Phoenix to Provo: 2,067 (#16 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,248 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zYITV_0acti0I300
Famartin // Wikicommons

#47. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 846 (#22 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Phoenix to Baltimore: 456 (#56 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 390 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lq6Li_0acti0I300
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#46. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from El Paso in 2014-2018: 852 (#9 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Phoenix to El Paso: 675 (#41 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 177 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGiFV_0acti0I300
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#45. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Tampa in 2014-2018: 869 (#24 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Phoenix to Tampa: 714 (#39 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 155 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSBK7_0acti0I300
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#44. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Fort Collins in 2014-2018: 904 (#4 most common destination from Fort Collins)
- Migration from Phoenix to Fort Collins: 337 (#67 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 567 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQd3q_0acti0I300
Pixabay

#43. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 904 (#13 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Phoenix to San Antonio: 1,641 (#19 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 737 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wEnus_0acti0I300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Boston in 2014-2018: 908 (#33 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Phoenix to Boston: 665 (#42 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 243 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9ESh_0acti0I300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#41. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Columbus in 2014-2018: 920 (#14 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Phoenix to Columbus: 387 (#63 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 533 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35V9iX_0acti0I300
Canva

#40. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 961 (#13 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Phoenix to Cleveland: 239 (#87 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 722 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SffpQ_0acti0I300
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#39. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Spokane in 2014-2018: 992 (#2 most common destination from Spokane)
- Migration from Phoenix to Spokane: 898 (#32 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 94 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlOUd_0acti0I300
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Colorado Springs in 2014-2018: 1,002 (#8 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Migration from Phoenix to Colorado Springs: 588 (#46 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 414 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kaVAH_0acti0I300
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#37. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Orlando in 2014-2018: 1,078 (#21 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Phoenix to Orlando: 525 (#52 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 553 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqjMJ_0acti0I300
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 1,107 (#4 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Phoenix to Oxnard: 245 (#85 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 862 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JAud3_0acti0I300
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#35. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 1,184 (#12 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Phoenix to Kansas City: 1,234 (#25 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 50 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YOalJ_0acti0I300
Wikimedia

#34. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 1,249 (#5 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Phoenix to Oklahoma City: 836 (#33 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 413 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h4fCR_0acti0I300
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Ogden in 2014-2018: 1,260 (#4 most common destination from Ogden)
- Migration from Phoenix to Ogden: 692 (#40 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 568 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KBlUQ_0acti0I300
Pixabay

#32. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Austin in 2014-2018: 1,266 (#13 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Phoenix to Austin: 1,446 (#23 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 180 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDtIZ_0acti0I300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 1,304 (#9 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Phoenix to Indianapolis: 465 (#55 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 839 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfFmw_0acti0I300
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#30. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Bakersfield in 2014-2018: 1,332 (#5 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Migration from Phoenix to Bakersfield: 741 (#37 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 591 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q53lA_0acti0I300
Pixabay

#29. Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Sacramento in 2014-2018: 1,397 (#13 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Migration from Phoenix to Sacramento: 1,172 (#28 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 225 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0prJDi_0acti0I300
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#28. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from San Jose in 2014-2018: 1,543 (#14 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Phoenix to San Jose: 1,214 (#27 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 329 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G34sq_0acti0I300
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 1,686 (#7 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Phoenix to St. Louis: 549 (#50 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,137 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hx0dL_0acti0I300
GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#26. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 1,711 (#2 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from Phoenix to Sierra Vista: 2,628 (#13 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 917 to Sierra Vista https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QR6xN_0acti0I300
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,750 (#26 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Phoenix to Atlanta: 1,363 (#24 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 387 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vFc7A_0acti0I300
Max Pixel

#24. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 1,888 (#5 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Phoenix to Milwaukee: 468 (#54 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,420 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1BBy_0acti0I300
f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 1,901 (#24 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Phoenix to Philadelphia: 812 (#36 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,089 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgW9Q_0acti0I300
skeeze // Pixabay

#22. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Houston in 2014-2018: 1,902 (#15 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Phoenix to Houston: 1,554 (#22 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 348 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CYBu_0acti0I300
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#21. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Salt Lake City in 2014-2018: 1,981 (#3 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Migration from Phoenix to Salt Lake City: 1,224 (#26 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 757 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pl6ah_0acti0I300
Ken Lund // Flickr

#20. Yuma, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Yuma in 2014-2018: 2,075 (#1 most common destination from Yuma)
- Migration from Phoenix to Yuma: 1,648 (#18 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 427 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xbdRz_0acti0I300
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#19. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Washington in 2014-2018: 2,126 (#29 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Phoenix to Washington: 1,639 (#20 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 487 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kY3PL_0acti0I300
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#18. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Lake Havasu City in 2014-2018: 2,141 (#1 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
- Migration from Phoenix to Lake Havasu City: 2,146 (#15 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 5 to Lake Havasu City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5hel_0acti0I300
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#17. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Detroit in 2014-2018: 2,265 (#9 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Phoenix to Detroit: 1,093 (#29 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,172 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HqzOt_0acti0I300
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Albuquerque in 2014-2018: 2,441 (#1 most common destination from Albuquerque)
- Migration from Phoenix to Albuquerque: 1,044 (#30 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,397 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjAcj_0acti0I300
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Dallas in 2014-2018: 2,463 (#18 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Phoenix to Dallas: 3,188 (#7 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 725 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BYp7i_0acti0I300
Martha.baden // Wikimedia

#14. Prescott, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Prescott in 2014-2018: 2,770 (#1 most common destination from Prescott)
- Migration from Phoenix to Prescott: 5,508 (#3 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 2,738 to Prescott https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ndlyE_0acti0I300
randy andy // Shutterstock

#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 2,785 (#4 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Phoenix to Las Vegas: 2,742 (#11 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 43 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6Nsp_0acti0I300
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#12. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 2,898 (#17 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Phoenix to San Francisco: 1,794 (#17 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,104 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIJFA_0acti0I300
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#11. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 3,648 (#3 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Phoenix to Minneapolis: 1,583 (#21 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 2,065 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOeoF_0acti0I300
f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Denver in 2014-2018: 4,073 (#5 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Phoenix to Denver: 2,997 (#9 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,076 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTNxJ_0acti0I300
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#9. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Flagstaff in 2014-2018: 4,079 (#1 most common destination from Flagstaff)
- Migration from Phoenix to Flagstaff: 6,004 (#2 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,925 to Flagstaff https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0freOa_0acti0I300
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#8. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from New York in 2014-2018: 4,391 (#27 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Phoenix to New York: 2,690 (#12 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,701 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDVhh_0acti0I300
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#7. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Riverside in 2014-2018: 4,877 (#4 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Phoenix to Riverside: 3,235 (#6 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,642 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0p91_0acti0I300
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#6. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Portland in 2014-2018: 4,919 (#3 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Phoenix to Portland: 3,134 (#8 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 1,785 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46vU05_0acti0I300
Public Domain

#5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Seattle in 2014-2018: 5,145 (#5 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Phoenix to Seattle: 4,569 (#5 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 576 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qsuC3_0acti0I300
SD Dirk // Flickr

#4. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from San Diego in 2014-2018: 5,638 (#4 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Phoenix to San Diego: 2,976 (#10 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 2,662 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sdy50_0acti0I300
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#3. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Chicago in 2014-2018: 7,675 (#2 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Phoenix to Chicago: 2,587 (#14 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 5,088 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KaYgp_0acti0I300
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#2. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Tucson in 2014-2018: 11,571 (#1 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Phoenix to Tucson: 10,696 (#1 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 875 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boMh2_0acti0I300
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#1. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 13,605 (#5 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Phoenix to Los Angeles: 5,037 (#4 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 8,568 to Phoenix
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Albuquerque#Seattle#San Francisco#Phoenix Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Kolossos#Wikimedia Commons#Miami Edmund Garman#Urban Honolulu#Provo Famartin#Md Metro Area Migration#Phoenix Epccedu#Alvesgaspar#Phoenix Pixabay#Ma Nh#Phoenix Sean Pavone#Phoenix Canva#Spokane Spokane Valley#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Peoria, AZUS News and World Report

Police ID Man Killed in Drive-By Shootings in Metro Phoenix

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who was killed last week during a 90-minute string of drive-by shootings in metropolitan Phoenix last week. Peoria police on Tuesday said 67-year-old David Liebler was shot in the neck and found dead inside a pickup truck that had gone off the road and into a canal near a freeway.
Environmentkjzz.org

Metro Phoenix Rain Welcomed In Effort To Stop Arizona Wildfires

Rainfall, precipitation, moisture that’s been mostly missing for the past two monsoons fell Wednesday in metro Phoenix where the low temperature was 78 degrees. Wet weather helps efforts to stop wildfires burning in Arizona, said Tiffany Davila, public affairs officer for the state’s Forestry and Fire Management Department. “But once...
Arizona Statecdcgamingreports.com

Arizona: Gila River Indian Community plans fourth metro Phoenix casino

A new casino will open on Gila River Indian Community land south of Chandler, the tribe recently announced. This will be the tribe’s fourth casino, allowed based on Arizona Native American tribes’ newly negotiated tribal compact with the state. Before, the Gila River Indian Community was allowed three casinos, which it operates at Wild Horse Pass and Lone Butte in Chandler and Vee Quiva in Laveen.
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Ash Jurberg

The 5 Most Popular Restaurants In Phoenix

The culinary scene in Phoenix continues to improve in recent years and is fast becoming a 'foodie' city. While the hospitality industry has been hard hit by COVID-19 and lockdowns, it is bouncing back, and restauranters are hopeful of a busy summer period.
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

10 places to watch Metro Phoenix fireworks on July 4th

Independence Day is just around the corner, and what better way is there to celebrate the red, white and blue than with a dazzling firework show? Here is a list of Metro Phoenix fireworks events that will have a great view of the Fourth of July weekend celebrations. : 25...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

Police shootings across the Phoenix metro area are on the rise again

PHOENIX — Police shootings are again on the rise in the Valley, with at least 32 shootings happening in the first 6 months of 2021. ABC15 has been keeping track of local police shootings, which were reported to the media, since 2016. Comparing the rate so far in 2021, only 2018 saw more shootings. The average since 2016 has been 51 shootings a year, according to ABC15's data.