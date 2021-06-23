Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Hartford

By Rob Powell
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jsEZl_0acthzdy00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

Metros sending the most people to Hartford

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Hartford using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Hartford from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LwtWL_0acthzdy00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#50. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from North Port in 2014-2018: 99 (#59 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Hartford to North Port: 470 (#16 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 371 to North Port
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtgD4_0acthzdy00
Public Domain

#49. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Watertown in 2014-2018: 101 (#34 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Hartford to Watertown: 5 (#181 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 96 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzeAE_0acthzdy00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#48. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from San Jose in 2014-2018: 102 (#87 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Hartford to San Jose: 109 (#66 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 7 to San Jose https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqU2v_0acthzdy00
Ryan Stavely // Flickr

#47. Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Staunton in 2014-2018: 107 (#15 most common destination from Staunton)
- Migration from Hartford to Staunton: 0 (#210 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 107 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrDQM_0acthzdy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#46. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Columbus in 2014-2018: 114 (#80 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Hartford to Columbus: 197 (#42 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 83 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGA0p_0acthzdy00
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Rochester, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Rochester in 2014-2018: 115 (#47 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Hartford to Rochester: 279 (#27 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 164 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3jkn_0acthzdy00
Wikimedia

#44. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 117 (#62 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Hartford to Oklahoma City: 7 (#176 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 110 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aI5am_0acthzdy00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#43. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 120 (#94 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Hartford to Pittsburgh: 238 (#38 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 118 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SU6Tb_0acthzdy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#42. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Manchester in 2014-2018: 123 (#19 most common destination from Manchester)
- Migration from Hartford to Manchester: 98 (#75 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 25 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o7bL4_0acthzdy00
Pedro Szekely // flickr

#41. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 124 (#58 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Hartford to New Orleans: 63 (#92 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 61 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFxra_0acthzdy00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 126 (#102 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Hartford to Virginia Beach: 261 (#29 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 135 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09x3mk_0acthzdy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#39. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 128 (#108 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Hartford to St. Louis: 72 (#87 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 56 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g99gW_0acthzdy00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Dallas in 2014-2018: 129 (#159 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Hartford to Dallas: 329 (#22 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 200 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CIPDH_0acthzdy00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#37. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 133 (#37 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Hartford to Harrisburg: 23 (#131 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 110 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UiV2p_0acthzdy00
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 137 (#40 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Hartford to Oxnard: 0 (#210 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 137 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSQaO_0acthzdy00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#35. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 141 (#140 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Hartford to Phoenix: 174 (#50 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 33 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2INFQP_0acthzdy00
Public Domain

#34. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Seattle in 2014-2018: 141 (#123 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Hartford to Seattle: 259 (#30 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 118 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijdG2_0acthzdy00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 161 (#83 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Hartford to Minneapolis: 175 (#49 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 14 to Minneapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cicfX_0acthzdy00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#32. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 162 (#31 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Hartford to Cape Coral: 314 (#24 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 152 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iVyEV_0acthzdy00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#31. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 163 (#98 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Hartford to San Francisco: 375 (#19 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 212 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PneRi_0acthzdy00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Allentown in 2014-2018: 165 (#34 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Hartford to Allentown: 85 (#79 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 80 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6nxV_0acthzdy00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Tampa in 2014-2018: 192 (#92 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Hartford to Tampa: 835 (#11 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 643 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QouUx_0acthzdy00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Denver in 2014-2018: 198 (#83 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Hartford to Denver: 240 (#37 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 42 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lfkzR_0acthzdy00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#27. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Portland in 2014-2018: 202 (#69 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Hartford to Portland: 28 (#124 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 174 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ngClK_0acthzdy00
Pixabay

#26. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Austin in 2014-2018: 203 (#69 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Hartford to Austin: 65 (#89 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 138 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QkDf2_0acthzdy00
Canva

#25. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 204 (#45 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Hartford to Cleveland: 197 (#42 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 7 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pxnt5_0acthzdy00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#24. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from San Diego in 2014-2018: 211 (#101 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Hartford to San Diego: 142 (#57 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 69 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bDqgk_0acthzdy00
skeeze // Pixabay

#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Houston in 2014-2018: 212 (#112 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Hartford to Houston: 138 (#58 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 74 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wSPl4_0acthzdy00
ktr101 // Wikimedia

#22. Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Barnstable Town in 2014-2018: 215 (#7 most common destination from Barnstable Town)
- Migration from Hartford to Barnstable Town: 191 (#46 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 24 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FjGoN_0acthzdy00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 219 (#68 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Hartford to Charlotte: 761 (#13 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 542 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gMUor_0acthzdy00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#20. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Richmond in 2014-2018: 220 (#42 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Hartford to Richmond: 249 (#33 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 29 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lkCfJ_0acthzdy00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Chicago in 2014-2018: 231 (#150 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Hartford to Chicago: 416 (#17 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 185 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkWWb_0acthzdy00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 261 (#17 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Hartford to Syracuse: 65 (#89 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 196 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VAOC_0acthzdy00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#17. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 274 (#62 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Hartford to Baltimore: 241 (#35 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 33 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QLwYU_0acthzdy00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#16. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Portland in 2014-2018: 276 (#9 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Hartford to Portland: 299 (#25 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 23 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIDAW_0acthzdy00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Scranton in 2014-2018: 294 (#11 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Hartford to Scranton: 2 (#189 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 292 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eCAoG_0acthzdy00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#14. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Orlando in 2014-2018: 323 (#54 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Hartford to Orlando: 715 (#14 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 392 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09a4Pn_0acthzdy00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Washington in 2014-2018: 349 (#116 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Hartford to Washington: 715 (#14 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 366 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11aDlR_0acthzdy00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 446 (#93 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Hartford to Los Angeles: 392 (#18 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 54 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxvSV_0acthzdy00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 494 (#76 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Hartford to Atlanta: 1,559 (#7 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 1,065 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43izPz_0acthzdy00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Miami in 2014-2018: 503 (#58 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Hartford to Miami: 977 (#10 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 474 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ogW19_0acthzdy00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 543 (#59 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Hartford to Philadelphia: 780 (#12 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 237 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAKzN_0acthzdy00
spablab // Flickr

#8. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Providence in 2014-2018: 641 (#12 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Hartford to Providence: 1,176 (#9 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 535 to Providence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mIazn_0acthzdy00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,919 (#15 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Hartford to Boston: 2,666 (#2 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 747 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JU3v1_0acthzdy00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Springfield, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Springfield in 2014-2018: 2,208 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Hartford to Springfield: 1,489 (#8 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 719 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AO3b_0acthzdy00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#5. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Worcester in 2014-2018: 2,224 (#4 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Hartford to Worcester: 2,006 (#6 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 218 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37M0HI_0acthzdy00
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock

#4. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Norwich in 2014-2018: 3,035 (#1 most common destination from Norwich)
- Migration from Hartford to Norwich: 2,561 (#3 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 474 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tRi9D_0acthzdy00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from New York in 2014-2018: 4,135 (#28 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Hartford to New York: 2,284 (#4 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 1,851 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NxJfi_0acthzdy00
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia

#2. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 4,388 (#3 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Hartford to Bridgeport: 2,094 (#5 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 2,294 to Hartford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Tuh0_0acthzdy00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#1. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Hartford from New Haven in 2014-2018: 6,984 (#1 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Hartford to New Haven: 6,570 (#1 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 414 to Hartford
