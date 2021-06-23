Metros sending the most people to Hartford
John Phelan // Wikimedia
Metros sending the most people to HartfordStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Hartford using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Hartford from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock
#50. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from North Port in 2014-2018: 99 (#59 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Hartford to North Port: 470 (#16 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 371 to North Port
Public Domain
#49. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Watertown in 2014-2018: 101 (#34 most common destination from Watertown)
- Migration from Hartford to Watertown: 5 (#181 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 96 to Hartford
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#48. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from San Jose in 2014-2018: 102 (#87 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Hartford to San Jose: 109 (#66 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 7 to San Jose
Ryan Stavely // Flickr
#47. Staunton-Waynesboro, VA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Staunton in 2014-2018: 107 (#15 most common destination from Staunton)
- Migration from Hartford to Staunton: 0 (#210 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 107 to Hartford
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#46. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Columbus in 2014-2018: 114 (#80 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Hartford to Columbus: 197 (#42 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 83 to Columbus
Theresa Marconi // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Rochester, NY Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Rochester in 2014-2018: 115 (#47 most common destination from Rochester)
- Migration from Hartford to Rochester: 279 (#27 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 164 to Rochester
Wikimedia
#44. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Oklahoma City in 2014-2018: 117 (#62 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Migration from Hartford to Oklahoma City: 7 (#176 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 110 to Hartford
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#43. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 120 (#94 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Hartford to Pittsburgh: 238 (#38 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 118 to Pittsburgh
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#42. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Manchester in 2014-2018: 123 (#19 most common destination from Manchester)
- Migration from Hartford to Manchester: 98 (#75 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 25 to Hartford
Pedro Szekely // flickr
#41. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 124 (#58 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Hartford to New Orleans: 63 (#92 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 61 to Hartford
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#40. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 126 (#102 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Hartford to Virginia Beach: 261 (#29 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 135 to Virginia Beach
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#39. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 128 (#108 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Hartford to St. Louis: 72 (#87 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 56 to Hartford
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Dallas in 2014-2018: 129 (#159 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Hartford to Dallas: 329 (#22 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 200 to Dallas
Rina Pitucci // Flickr
#37. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 133 (#37 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Migration from Hartford to Harrisburg: 23 (#131 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 110 to Hartford
CameronK23 // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 137 (#40 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Hartford to Oxnard: 0 (#210 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 137 to Hartford
DPPed// Wikimedia
#35. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 141 (#140 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Hartford to Phoenix: 174 (#50 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 33 to Phoenix
Public Domain
#34. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Seattle in 2014-2018: 141 (#123 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Hartford to Seattle: 259 (#30 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 118 to Seattle
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#33. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 161 (#83 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Hartford to Minneapolis: 175 (#49 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 14 to Minneapolis
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons
#32. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 162 (#31 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Hartford to Cape Coral: 314 (#24 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 152 to Cape Coral
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#31. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 163 (#98 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Hartford to San Francisco: 375 (#19 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 212 to San Francisco
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Allentown in 2014-2018: 165 (#34 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Hartford to Allentown: 85 (#79 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 80 to Hartford
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#29. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Tampa in 2014-2018: 192 (#92 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Hartford to Tampa: 835 (#11 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 643 to Tampa
f11photo // Shutterstock
#28. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Denver in 2014-2018: 198 (#83 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Hartford to Denver: 240 (#37 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 42 to Denver
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#27. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Portland in 2014-2018: 202 (#69 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Hartford to Portland: 28 (#124 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 174 to Hartford
Pixabay
#26. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Austin in 2014-2018: 203 (#69 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Hartford to Austin: 65 (#89 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 138 to Hartford
Canva
#25. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 204 (#45 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Hartford to Cleveland: 197 (#42 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 7 to Hartford
SD Dirk // Flickr
#24. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from San Diego in 2014-2018: 211 (#101 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Hartford to San Diego: 142 (#57 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 69 to Hartford
skeeze // Pixabay
#23. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Houston in 2014-2018: 212 (#112 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Hartford to Houston: 138 (#58 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 74 to Hartford
ktr101 // Wikimedia
#22. Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Barnstable Town in 2014-2018: 215 (#7 most common destination from Barnstable Town)
- Migration from Hartford to Barnstable Town: 191 (#46 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 24 to Hartford
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 219 (#68 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Hartford to Charlotte: 761 (#13 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 542 to Charlotte
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#20. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Richmond in 2014-2018: 220 (#42 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Hartford to Richmond: 249 (#33 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 29 to Richmond
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#19. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Chicago in 2014-2018: 231 (#150 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Hartford to Chicago: 416 (#17 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 185 to Chicago
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 261 (#17 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Hartford to Syracuse: 65 (#89 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 196 to Hartford
Famartin // Wikicommons
#17. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 274 (#62 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Hartford to Baltimore: 241 (#35 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 33 to Hartford
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#16. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Portland in 2014-2018: 276 (#9 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Hartford to Portland: 299 (#25 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 23 to Portland
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Scranton in 2014-2018: 294 (#11 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Hartford to Scranton: 2 (#189 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 292 to Hartford
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#14. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Orlando in 2014-2018: 323 (#54 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Hartford to Orlando: 715 (#14 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 392 to Orlando
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#13. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Washington in 2014-2018: 349 (#116 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Hartford to Washington: 715 (#14 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 366 to Washington
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#12. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 446 (#93 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Hartford to Los Angeles: 392 (#18 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 54 to Hartford
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 494 (#76 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Hartford to Atlanta: 1,559 (#7 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 1,065 to Atlanta
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Miami in 2014-2018: 503 (#58 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Hartford to Miami: 977 (#10 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 474 to Miami
f11photo // Shutterstock
#9. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 543 (#59 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Hartford to Philadelphia: 780 (#12 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 237 to Philadelphia
spablab // Flickr
#8. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Providence in 2014-2018: 641 (#12 most common destination from Providence)
- Migration from Hartford to Providence: 1,176 (#9 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 535 to Providence
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,919 (#15 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Hartford to Boston: 2,666 (#2 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 747 to Boston
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Springfield, MA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Springfield in 2014-2018: 2,208 (#2 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Hartford to Springfield: 1,489 (#8 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 719 to Hartford
John Phelan // Wikimedia
#5. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Worcester in 2014-2018: 2,224 (#4 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Hartford to Worcester: 2,006 (#6 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 218 to Hartford
Michael Dubenetsky // Shutterstock
#4. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Norwich in 2014-2018: 3,035 (#1 most common destination from Norwich)
- Migration from Hartford to Norwich: 2,561 (#3 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 474 to Hartford
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from New York in 2014-2018: 4,135 (#28 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Hartford to New York: 2,284 (#4 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 1,851 to Hartford
JonathanVictor // Wikimedia
#2. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from Bridgeport in 2014-2018: 4,388 (#3 most common destination from Bridgeport)
- Migration from Hartford to Bridgeport: 2,094 (#5 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 2,294 to Hartford
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#1. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Hartford from New Haven in 2014-2018: 6,984 (#1 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Hartford to New Haven: 6,570 (#1 most common destination from Hartford)
- Net migration: 414 to Hartford