Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Metros sending the most people to Harrisburg

By Rob Powell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NL5J2_0acthwzn00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

Metros sending the most people to Harrisburg

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Harrisburg using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Harrisburg from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eekj7_0acthwzn00
waitscm // Flickr

#50. Binghamton, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Binghamton in 2014-2018: 80 (#21 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Binghamton: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irYQX_0acthwzn00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#49. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Sioux City in 2014-2018: 80 (#20 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Sioux City: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rarn1_0acthwzn00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#48. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from El Paso in 2014-2018: 80 (#88 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Harrisburg to El Paso: 53 (#70 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 27 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TSr0A_0acthwzn00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#47. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Tucson in 2014-2018: 81 (#84 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Tucson: 9 (#154 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 72 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aifwv_0acthwzn00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#46. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Durham in 2014-2018: 92 (#54 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Durham: 57 (#67 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 35 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDnTW_0acthwzn00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Riverside in 2014-2018: 94 (#140 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Riverside: 182 (#24 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 88 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0uqv_0acthwzn00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#44. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 113 (#21 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Salisbury: 115 (#45 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 2 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmaKF_0acthwzn00
Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Syracuse, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 124 (#43 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Syracuse: 13 (#139 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 111 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uKY7J_0acthwzn00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#42. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Chicago in 2014-2018: 124 (#199 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Chicago: 23 (#109 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 101 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35eVQE_0acthwzn00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 129 (#60 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Pensacola: 19 (#118 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 110 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Duy5u_0acthwzn00
Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#40. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Akron in 2014-2018: 132 (#31 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Akron: 47 (#77 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 85 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdFaD_0acthwzn00
Public Domain

#39. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Seattle in 2014-2018: 134 (#128 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Seattle: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 134 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HVqVn_0acthwzn00
skeeze // Pixabay

#38. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Houston in 2014-2018: 135 (#149 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Houston: 122 (#42 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 13 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fjBrp_0acthwzn00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 136 (#52 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Buffalo: 153 (#31 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 17 to Buffalo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkjlq_0acthwzn00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#36. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Memphis in 2014-2018: 141 (#62 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Memphis: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 141 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A7cW1_0acthwzn00
Vpuliva // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 141 (#15 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Hagerstown: 34 (#89 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 107 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02H2eb_0acthwzn00
BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Altoona, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Altoona in 2014-2018: 141 (#6 most common destination from Altoona)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Altoona: 83 (#55 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 58 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V41PU_0acthwzn00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Erie in 2014-2018: 142 (#27 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Erie: 369 (#12 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 227 to Erie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWJuc_0acthwzn00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Detroit in 2014-2018: 145 (#94 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Detroit: 83 (#55 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 62 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z2uXO_0acthwzn00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 152 (#147 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Atlanta: 338 (#14 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 186 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKyjS_0acthwzn00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#30. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Williamsport in 2014-2018: 163 (#5 most common destination from Williamsport)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Williamsport: 244 (#18 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 81 to Williamsport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6kWI_0acthwzn00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#29. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 169 (#91 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Virginia Beach: 193 (#22 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 24 to Virginia Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35N7R8_0acthwzn00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#28. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from New Haven in 2014-2018: 207 (#28 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Harrisburg to New Haven: 14 (#134 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 193 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uPVg_0acthwzn00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#27. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Boston in 2014-2018: 228 (#88 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Boston: 194 (#21 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 34 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Av1kv_0acthwzn00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Denver in 2014-2018: 232 (#76 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Denver: 157 (#29 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 75 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzHrQ_0acthwzn00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#25. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 238 (#134 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Los Angeles: 181 (#25 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 57 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RuaO9_0acthwzn00
Ron Cogswell // Flickr

#24. Johnstown, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Johnstown in 2014-2018: 255 (#4 most common destination from Johnstown)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Johnstown: 52 (#72 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 203 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1djP4T_0acthwzn00
Pixabay

#23. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 260 (#67 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Harrisburg to San Antonio: 41 (#83 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 219 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZDMw_0acthwzn00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#22. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from North Port in 2014-2018: 275 (#21 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Harrisburg to North Port: 173 (#27 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 102 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWWMp_0acthwzn00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from San Diego in 2014-2018: 286 (#81 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Harrisburg to San Diego: 281 (#16 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 5 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgZVh_0acthwzn00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#20. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from East Stroudsburg in 2014-2018: 290 (#5 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Migration from Harrisburg to East Stroudsburg: 109 (#46 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 181 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0MBH_0acthwzn00
AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons'

#19. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 321 (#42 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Jacksonville: 283 (#15 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 38 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOKs4_0acthwzn00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#18. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Orlando in 2014-2018: 332 (#53 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Orlando: 140 (#34 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 192 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uqW2d_0acthwzn00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Madison in 2014-2018: 340 (#19 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Madison: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 340 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YPzI4_0acthwzn00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Tampa in 2014-2018: 418 (#57 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Tampa: 128 (#39 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 290 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KNBSN_0acthwzn00
Wikicommons

#15. State College, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from State College in 2014-2018: 496 (#5 most common destination from State College)
- Migration from Harrisburg to State College: 579 (#8 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 83 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QDdFH_0acthwzn00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Bloomsburg in 2014-2018: 516 (#2 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Bloomsburg: 154 (#30 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 362 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQ0RL_0acthwzn00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Scranton in 2014-2018: 529 (#5 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Scranton: 414 (#10 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 115 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321aP8_0acthwzn00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Allentown in 2014-2018: 570 (#8 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Allentown: 227 (#20 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 343 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qRKk_0acthwzn00
Pixabay

#11. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Gettysburg in 2014-2018: 626 (#2 most common destination from Gettysburg)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Gettysburg: 180 (#26 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 446 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AT2hx_0acthwzn00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Washington in 2014-2018: 774 (#64 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Washington: 577 (#9 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 197 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKoRH_0acthwzn00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#9. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 832 (#24 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Baltimore: 399 (#11 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 433 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arSdL_0acthwzn00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Reading in 2014-2018: 980 (#4 most common destination from Reading)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Reading: 347 (#13 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 633 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zPzCc_0acthwzn00
Pixabay

#7. Lebanon, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Lebanon in 2014-2018: 1,012 (#1 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Lebanon: 1,289 (#5 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 277 to Lebanon https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ue8eW_0acthwzn00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#6. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,118 (#12 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Pittsburgh: 1,386 (#4 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 268 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQgTA_0acthwzn00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from New York in 2014-2018: 1,667 (#63 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Harrisburg to New York: 650 (#7 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 1,017 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Qvl2_0acthwzn00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 1,674 (#2 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Lancaster: 1,813 (#3 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 139 to Lancaster https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KS9Zs_0acthwzn00
jmd41280 // Flickr

#3. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Chambersburg in 2014-2018: 2,041 (#1 most common destination from Chambersburg)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Chambersburg: 1,153 (#6 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 888 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWHVw_0acthwzn00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#2. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from York in 2014-2018: 2,493 (#1 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Harrisburg to York: 2,316 (#2 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 177 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R1Cxl_0acthwzn00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 3,999 (#7 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Philadelphia: 2,448 (#1 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 1,551 to Harrisburg
Community Policy
Stacker

Stacker

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Metro#Atlanta#Ct#Photography#Flickr Metros#Harrisburg Stacker#The U S Census Bureau#Harrisburg Epccedu#Wikimedia Commons#Harrisburg Atlpedia#Md De#Syracuse#Harrisburg Christopher#Il In Wi#Harrisburg Public Domain#Wa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Memphis, TNWREG

Where people in Memphis are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Memphis are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Memphis between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration. 1 / 50Billwhittaker...
Minnesota StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Minnesota ranked 23rd in K-12 enrollment drop

(The Center Square) – Minnesota experienced a 2.36% drop in K-12 enrollment from 2019-2021, according to federal data published by the 74. Total K-12 enrollment nationwide of about 51.1 million pupils during the 2019-20 school year means the public school system lost roughly 1.5 million students. The worst states:. Mississippi...