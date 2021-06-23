Metros sending the most people to Harrisburg
Metros sending the most people to HarrisburgStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Harrisburg using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Harrisburg from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Binghamton, NY Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Binghamton in 2014-2018: 80 (#21 most common destination from Binghamton)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Binghamton: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg
#49. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Sioux City in 2014-2018: 80 (#20 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Sioux City: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 80 to Harrisburg
#48. El Paso, TX Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from El Paso in 2014-2018: 80 (#88 most common destination from El Paso)
- Migration from Harrisburg to El Paso: 53 (#70 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 27 to Harrisburg
#47. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Tucson in 2014-2018: 81 (#84 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Tucson: 9 (#154 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 72 to Harrisburg
#46. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Durham in 2014-2018: 92 (#54 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Durham: 57 (#67 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 35 to Harrisburg
#45. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Riverside in 2014-2018: 94 (#140 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Riverside: 182 (#24 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 88 to Riverside
#44. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Salisbury in 2014-2018: 113 (#21 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Salisbury: 115 (#45 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 2 to Salisbury
#43. Syracuse, NY Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Syracuse in 2014-2018: 124 (#43 most common destination from Syracuse)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Syracuse: 13 (#139 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 111 to Harrisburg
#42. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Chicago in 2014-2018: 124 (#199 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Chicago: 23 (#109 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 101 to Harrisburg
#41. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 129 (#60 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Pensacola: 19 (#118 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 110 to Harrisburg
#40. Akron, OH Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Akron in 2014-2018: 132 (#31 most common destination from Akron)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Akron: 47 (#77 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 85 to Harrisburg
#39. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Seattle in 2014-2018: 134 (#128 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Seattle: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 134 to Harrisburg
#38. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Houston in 2014-2018: 135 (#149 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Houston: 122 (#42 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 13 to Harrisburg
#37. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 136 (#52 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Buffalo: 153 (#31 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 17 to Buffalo
#36. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Memphis in 2014-2018: 141 (#62 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Memphis: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 141 to Harrisburg
#35. Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Hagerstown in 2014-2018: 141 (#15 most common destination from Hagerstown)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Hagerstown: 34 (#89 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 107 to Harrisburg
#34. Altoona, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Altoona in 2014-2018: 141 (#6 most common destination from Altoona)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Altoona: 83 (#55 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 58 to Harrisburg
#33. Erie, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Erie in 2014-2018: 142 (#27 most common destination from Erie)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Erie: 369 (#12 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 227 to Erie
#32. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Detroit in 2014-2018: 145 (#94 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Detroit: 83 (#55 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 62 to Harrisburg
#31. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 152 (#147 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Atlanta: 338 (#14 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 186 to Atlanta
#30. Williamsport, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Williamsport in 2014-2018: 163 (#5 most common destination from Williamsport)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Williamsport: 244 (#18 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 81 to Williamsport
#29. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 169 (#91 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Virginia Beach: 193 (#22 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 24 to Virginia Beach
#28. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from New Haven in 2014-2018: 207 (#28 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Harrisburg to New Haven: 14 (#134 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 193 to Harrisburg
#27. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Boston in 2014-2018: 228 (#88 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Boston: 194 (#21 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 34 to Harrisburg
#26. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Denver in 2014-2018: 232 (#76 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Denver: 157 (#29 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 75 to Harrisburg
#25. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 238 (#134 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Los Angeles: 181 (#25 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 57 to Harrisburg
#24. Johnstown, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Johnstown in 2014-2018: 255 (#4 most common destination from Johnstown)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Johnstown: 52 (#72 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 203 to Harrisburg
#23. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 260 (#67 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Harrisburg to San Antonio: 41 (#83 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 219 to Harrisburg
#22. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from North Port in 2014-2018: 275 (#21 most common destination from North Port)
- Migration from Harrisburg to North Port: 173 (#27 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 102 to Harrisburg
#21. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from San Diego in 2014-2018: 286 (#81 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Harrisburg to San Diego: 281 (#16 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 5 to Harrisburg
#20. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from East Stroudsburg in 2014-2018: 290 (#5 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Migration from Harrisburg to East Stroudsburg: 109 (#46 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 181 to Harrisburg
#19. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 321 (#42 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Jacksonville: 283 (#15 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 38 to Harrisburg
#18. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Orlando in 2014-2018: 332 (#53 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Orlando: 140 (#34 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 192 to Harrisburg
#17. Madison, WI Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Madison in 2014-2018: 340 (#19 most common destination from Madison)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Madison: 0 (#202 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 340 to Harrisburg
#16. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Tampa in 2014-2018: 418 (#57 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Tampa: 128 (#39 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 290 to Harrisburg
#15. State College, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from State College in 2014-2018: 496 (#5 most common destination from State College)
- Migration from Harrisburg to State College: 579 (#8 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 83 to State College
#14. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Bloomsburg in 2014-2018: 516 (#2 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Bloomsburg: 154 (#30 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 362 to Harrisburg
#13. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre--Hazleton, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Scranton in 2014-2018: 529 (#5 most common destination from Scranton)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Scranton: 414 (#10 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 115 to Harrisburg
#12. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Allentown in 2014-2018: 570 (#8 most common destination from Allentown)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Allentown: 227 (#20 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 343 to Harrisburg
#11. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Gettysburg in 2014-2018: 626 (#2 most common destination from Gettysburg)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Gettysburg: 180 (#26 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 446 to Harrisburg
#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Washington in 2014-2018: 774 (#64 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Washington: 577 (#9 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 197 to Harrisburg
#9. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 832 (#24 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Baltimore: 399 (#11 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 433 to Harrisburg
#8. Reading, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Reading in 2014-2018: 980 (#4 most common destination from Reading)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Reading: 347 (#13 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 633 to Harrisburg
#7. Lebanon, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Lebanon in 2014-2018: 1,012 (#1 most common destination from Lebanon)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Lebanon: 1,289 (#5 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 277 to Lebanon
#6. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 1,118 (#12 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Pittsburgh: 1,386 (#4 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 268 to Pittsburgh
#5. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from New York in 2014-2018: 1,667 (#63 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Harrisburg to New York: 650 (#7 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 1,017 to Harrisburg
#4. Lancaster, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Lancaster in 2014-2018: 1,674 (#2 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Lancaster: 1,813 (#3 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 139 to Lancaster
#3. Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Chambersburg in 2014-2018: 2,041 (#1 most common destination from Chambersburg)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Chambersburg: 1,153 (#6 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 888 to Harrisburg
#2. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from York in 2014-2018: 2,493 (#1 most common destination from York)
- Migration from Harrisburg to York: 2,316 (#2 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 177 to Harrisburg
#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Harrisburg from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 3,999 (#7 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Harrisburg to Philadelphia: 2,448 (#1 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 1,551 to Harrisburg