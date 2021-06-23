Metros sending the most people to Huntsville
Metros sending the most people to Huntsville
#50. Gettysburg, PA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Gettysburg in 2014-2018: 86 (#10 most common destination from Gettysburg)
- Migration from Huntsville to Gettysburg: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 86 to Huntsville
#49. Ocean City, NJ Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Ocean City in 2014-2018: 87 (#11 most common destination from Ocean City)
- Migration from Huntsville to Ocean City: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 87 to Huntsville
#48. Lawton, OK Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Lawton in 2014-2018: 87 (#30 most common destination from Lawton)
- Migration from Huntsville to Lawton: 24 (#99 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 63 to Huntsville
#47. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Lexington in 2014-2018: 87 (#43 most common destination from Lexington)
- Migration from Huntsville to Lexington: 49 (#68 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 38 to Huntsville
#46. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Orlando in 2014-2018: 87 (#125 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Huntsville to Orlando: 186 (#19 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 99 to Orlando
#45. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Detroit in 2014-2018: 89 (#129 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Huntsville to Detroit: 114 (#31 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 25 to Detroit
#44. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 91 (#70 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Huntsville to New Orleans: 18 (#107 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 73 to Huntsville
#43. Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Gulfport in 2014-2018: 91 (#43 most common destination from Gulfport)
- Migration from Huntsville to Gulfport: 81 (#44 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 10 to Huntsville
#42. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 93 (#180 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Huntsville to Phoenix: 10 (#130 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 83 to Huntsville
#41. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Memphis in 2014-2018: 94 (#83 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Huntsville to Memphis: 168 (#24 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 74 to Memphis
#40. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from San Diego in 2014-2018: 95 (#161 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Huntsville to San Diego: 11 (#127 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 84 to Huntsville
#39. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Austin in 2014-2018: 96 (#108 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Huntsville to Austin: 33 (#88 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 63 to Huntsville
#38. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 97 (#18 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from Huntsville to Sierra Vista: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 97 to Huntsville
#37. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 102 (#118 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Huntsville to Minneapolis: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 102 to Huntsville
#36. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 104 (#115 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Huntsville to Charlotte: 44 (#74 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 60 to Huntsville
#35. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Oxnard in 2014-2018: 108 (#46 most common destination from Oxnard)
- Migration from Huntsville to Oxnard: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 108 to Huntsville
#34. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 109 (#48 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Huntsville to Grand Rapids: 4 (#149 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 105 to Huntsville
#33. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Little Rock in 2014-2018: 114 (#47 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Migration from Huntsville to Little Rock: 282 (#12 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 168 to Little Rock
#32. Gadsden, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Gadsden in 2014-2018: 122 (#8 most common destination from Gadsden)
- Migration from Huntsville to Gadsden: 28 (#95 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 94 to Huntsville
#31. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Houston in 2014-2018: 122 (#159 most common destination from Houston)
- Migration from Huntsville to Houston: 409 (#10 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 287 to Houston
#30. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Charleston in 2014-2018: 130 (#48 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Huntsville to Charleston: 14 (#118 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 116 to Huntsville
#29. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from St. Louis in 2014-2018: 153 (#94 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Migration from Huntsville to St. Louis: 76 (#47 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 77 to Huntsville
#28. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Seattle in 2014-2018: 154 (#115 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Huntsville to Seattle: 42 (#76 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 112 to Huntsville
#27. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 160 (#72 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Huntsville to Jacksonville: 76 (#47 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 84 to Huntsville
#26. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Dallas in 2014-2018: 173 (#141 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Huntsville to Dallas: 185 (#20 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 12 to Dallas
#25. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Corpus Christi in 2014-2018: 186 (#17 most common destination from Corpus Christi)
- Migration from Huntsville to Corpus Christi: 0 (#180 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 186 to Huntsville
#24. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Riverside in 2014-2018: 201 (#95 most common destination from Riverside)
- Migration from Huntsville to Riverside: 76 (#47 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 125 to Huntsville
#23. Dothan, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Dothan in 2014-2018: 205 (#3 most common destination from Dothan)
- Migration from Huntsville to Dothan: 84 (#42 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 121 to Huntsville
#22. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Clarksville in 2014-2018: 213 (#29 most common destination from Clarksville)
- Migration from Huntsville to Clarksville: 36 (#85 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 177 to Huntsville
#21. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 215 (#8 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Migration from Huntsville to Elizabethtown: 122 (#28 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 93 to Huntsville
#20. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Portland in 2014-2018: 219 (#64 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Huntsville to Portland: 35 (#86 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 184 to Huntsville
#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from New York in 2014-2018: 225 (#172 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Huntsville to New York: 98 (#34 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 127 to Huntsville
#18. Savannah, GA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Savannah in 2014-2018: 239 (#21 most common destination from Savannah)
- Migration from Huntsville to Savannah: 202 (#16 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 37 to Huntsville
#17. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 255 (#126 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Huntsville to Los Angeles: 49 (#68 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 206 to Huntsville
#16. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Chicago in 2014-2018: 265 (#138 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Huntsville to Chicago: 85 (#41 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 180 to Huntsville
#15. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Daphne in 2014-2018: 304 (#5 most common destination from Daphne)
- Migration from Huntsville to Daphne: 288 (#11 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 16 to Huntsville
#14. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Pensacola in 2014-2018: 307 (#26 most common destination from Pensacola)
- Migration from Huntsville to Pensacola: 94 (#36 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 213 to Huntsville
#13. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Nashville in 2014-2018: 342 (#40 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Huntsville to Nashville: 608 (#7 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 266 to Nashville
#12. Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Chattanooga in 2014-2018: 351 (#7 most common destination from Chattanooga)
- Migration from Huntsville to Chattanooga: 128 (#26 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 223 to Huntsville
#11. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Washington in 2014-2018: 362 (#111 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Huntsville to Washington: 255 (#13 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 107 to Huntsville
#10. Tuscaloosa, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Tuscaloosa in 2014-2018: 436 (#4 most common destination from Tuscaloosa)
- Migration from Huntsville to Tuscaloosa: 926 (#3 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 490 to Tuscaloosa
#9. Mobile, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Mobile in 2014-2018: 449 (#7 most common destination from Mobile)
- Migration from Huntsville to Mobile: 632 (#6 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 183 to Mobile
#8. Auburn-Opelika, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Auburn in 2014-2018: 493 (#5 most common destination from Auburn)
- Migration from Huntsville to Auburn: 634 (#5 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 141 to Auburn
#7. Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Anniston in 2014-2018: 506 (#3 most common destination from Anniston)
- Migration from Huntsville to Anniston: 175 (#21 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 331 to Huntsville
#6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Miami in 2014-2018: 510 (#56 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Huntsville to Miami: 51 (#65 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 459 to Huntsville
#5. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Florence in 2014-2018: 735 (#1 most common destination from Florence)
- Migration from Huntsville to Florence: 582 (#8 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 153 to Huntsville
#4. Montgomery, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Montgomery in 2014-2018: 1,058 (#3 most common destination from Montgomery)
- Migration from Huntsville to Montgomery: 430 (#9 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 628 to Huntsville
#3. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,133 (#38 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Huntsville to Atlanta: 722 (#4 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 411 to Huntsville
#2. Decatur, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Decatur in 2014-2018: 1,311 (#1 most common destination from Decatur)
- Migration from Huntsville to Decatur: 1,380 (#2 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 69 to Decatur
#1. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Huntsville from Birmingham in 2014-2018: 2,399 (#3 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Migration from Huntsville to Birmingham: 1,695 (#1 most common destination from Huntsville)
- Net migration: 704 to Huntsville