February 16, 1944 to June 18, 2021 - Louise Mae Augustus a longtime resident of Woodburn, Oregon passed peacefully away

Louise Mae Augustus a longtime resident of Woodburn, Oregon passed peacefully away on June 18, 2021 in her home of 47 years surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was born in St. Paul, Oregon on February 16, 1944 to Bernard and Marie (Niederberger) Brentano. She was the youngest of five children, Margaret, Richard, Duane and Bernita.

She was happily married to Dean for 57 years, and they shared a life of special moments, hard work, and lots of love. Together they raised five children Jay, Janelle, Josh, Clifford, and Tad. They have 13 grandchildren.

When her children began high school, she decided to go back to school herself, receiving an associate degree in Early Education and began her career as a Special Education teacher in the Canby School district. It was always a joy for her to share her love of reading. She had a true gift of patience and service.

Mom touched many lives in our community but none as much as her children, grandchildren, son in law, daughters in law, and loving husband Dean.

Forever in our hearts...

Recitation of the Rosary will be held 9:30 A.M. Tuesday June 29th and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. both at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, St. Paul, Oregon.