John (Jack) Twenge

Jack was born in Herman, MN. His parents were Luella and Ole Twenge. The family moved to Newberg, OR and Jack attended twelve years in the Newberg public school system, graduating in 1948. While attending Newberg High School (NHS) Jack played varsity football and basketball. In 1948 the NHS basketball team went to the state tournament and Jack was in the starting five. He also attended Linfield College and served in the Oregon National Guard.

Jack was employed by Portland General Electric for thirty-eight years retiring from the control center when he was sixty. While at PGE, Jack was part of the team that transitioned the control center to a computerized system. During his retirement years Jack and his wife lived at Claremont in the Bethany neighborhood of Portland, OR where he was able to play golf five days a week. Jack also enjoyed bowling on the PGE team and salmon fishing with his father and brother on the Alsea River where his brother had a home.

Jack was an avid fan of the Oregon State University sports program and shared a fifty yard line box suite with close friends. Traveling played a big part in his retirement years with four cruises and a trip to Europe which included spending time in Spain and North Africa. His travels were also comprised of many March vacations in Palm Desert and trips to Branson, MO, Arizona, Georgia, Alabama, and North Carolina.

Jack and his wife eventually moved to their hometown, Newberg, OR, where they renewed long time friendships, joined in the Wednesday pizza group, enjoyed Friday dining with friends, participated in the Newberg Dance Club, and where Jack played Wednesday morning golf with the seniors.

Jack's life would not be complete without mentioning His and his wife Ellen's dearest and best friends; Deborah and Lowell Patten with whom they enjoyed their homes in Lake Oswego and Mt. Hood, cruises, Black Butte, Lake Quinault, the Oregon beaches, many New Year Eve celebrations, sharing box seats at OSU football games, and their love of Oregon State University. There was always a laugh a minute!

Jack is survived by his wife Ellen, three children, four grandchildren, three great grandchildren, four stepchildren, two sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the Chehalem Winery and Tasting Room in downtown Newberg. A fitting location as the building had formerly been the Repair Shop and Garage owned by Jack's father, Ole Twenge.