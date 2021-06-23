Metros sending the most people to Raleigh
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
Metros sending the most people to RaleighStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Raleigh using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Raleigh from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#50. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 267 (#50 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Raleigh to Kansas City: 56 (#112 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 211 to Raleigh
SD Dirk // Flickr
#49. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from San Diego in 2014-2018: 278 (#83 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Raleigh to San Diego: 276 (#43 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 2 to Raleigh
f11photo // Shutterstock
#48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Denver in 2014-2018: 282 (#67 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Raleigh to Denver: 377 (#32 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 95 to Denver
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#47. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Columbus in 2014-2018: 308 (#44 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Raleigh to Columbus: 261 (#45 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 47 to Raleigh
Public Domain
#46. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Seattle in 2014-2018: 311 (#79 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Raleigh to Seattle: 392 (#31 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 81 to Seattle
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#45. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 327 (#42 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Raleigh to Indianapolis: 120 (#61 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 207 to Raleigh
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Greenville in 2014-2018: 340 (#14 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Greenville: 302 (#40 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 38 to Raleigh
Pixabay
#43. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Austin in 2014-2018: 345 (#44 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Raleigh to Austin: 87 (#75 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 258 to Raleigh
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons
#42. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from New Haven in 2014-2018: 347 (#18 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Raleigh to New Haven: 20 (#161 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 327 to Raleigh
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 358 (#16 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Raleigh to Buffalo: 71 (#96 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 287 to Raleigh
f11photo // Shutterstock
#40. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Nashville in 2014-2018: 364 (#36 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Nashville: 639 (#20 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 275 to Nashville
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#39. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Orlando in 2014-2018: 364 (#48 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Raleigh to Orlando: 1,015 (#13 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 651 to Orlando
Canva
#38. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 376 (#34 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Raleigh to Cincinnati: 116 (#62 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 260 to Raleigh
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay
#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Detroit in 2014-2018: 384 (#53 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Raleigh to Detroit: 196 (#49 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 188 to Raleigh
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Dallas in 2014-2018: 407 (#77 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Raleigh to Dallas: 315 (#39 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 92 to Raleigh
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons
#35. New Bern, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from New Bern in 2014-2018: 412 (#6 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Raleigh to New Bern: 281 (#42 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 131 to Raleigh
DPPed// Wikimedia
#34. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 424 (#60 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Raleigh to Phoenix: 370 (#33 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 54 to Raleigh
ESB Professional // Shutterstock
#33. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 435 (#39 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Raleigh to Pittsburgh: 183 (#52 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 252 to Raleigh
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons
#32. Columbia, SC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Columbia in 2014-2018: 443 (#16 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Raleigh to Columbia: 343 (#36 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 100 to Raleigh
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Hickory in 2014-2018: 443 (#3 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Raleigh to Hickory: 426 (#28 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 17 to Raleigh
Ken Lund // Flickr
#30. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Charleston in 2014-2018: 464 (#17 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Raleigh to Charleston: 226 (#46 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 238 to Raleigh
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#29. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 478 (#46 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Raleigh to Minneapolis: 203 (#47 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 275 to Raleigh
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#28. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Richmond in 2014-2018: 527 (#15 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Raleigh to Richmond: 369 (#34 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 158 to Raleigh
Canva
#27. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 538 (#22 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Raleigh to Cleveland: 76 (#86 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 462 to Raleigh
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina
#26. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 539 (#1 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Migration from Raleigh to Goldsboro: 1,236 (#10 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 697 to Goldsboro
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
#25. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 552 (#7 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Raleigh to Myrtle Beach: 730 (#16 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 178 to Myrtle Beach
Famartin // Wikicommons
#24. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 560 (#37 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Raleigh to Baltimore: 664 (#19 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 104 to Baltimore
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#23. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from San Jose in 2014-2018: 566 (#29 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Raleigh to San Jose: 421 (#29 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 145 to Raleigh
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia
#22. Burlington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Burlington in 2014-2018: 575 (#3 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Raleigh to Burlington: 364 (#35 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 211 to Raleigh
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#21. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 654 (#44 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Raleigh to San Francisco: 430 (#27 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 224 to Raleigh
f11photo // Shutterstock
#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 701 (#46 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Raleigh to Philadelphia: 734 (#15 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 33 to Philadelphia
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 728 (#27 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Raleigh to Virginia Beach: 477 (#25 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 251 to Raleigh
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Tampa in 2014-2018: 792 (#27 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Raleigh to Tampa: 703 (#17 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 89 to Raleigh
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#17. Asheville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Asheville in 2014-2018: 818 (#3 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Asheville: 622 (#21 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 196 to Raleigh
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 843 (#63 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Raleigh to Los Angeles: 515 (#23 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 328 to Raleigh
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Chicago in 2014-2018: 852 (#68 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Raleigh to Chicago: 410 (#30 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 442 to Raleigh
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 921 (#3 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Jacksonville: 674 (#18 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 247 to Raleigh
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#13. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,083 (#28 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Raleigh to Boston: 522 (#22 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 561 to Raleigh
David Wilson // Wikicommon
#12. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 1,148 (#1 most common destination from Rocky Mount)
- Migration from Raleigh to Rocky Mount: 1,393 (#8 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 245 to Rocky Mount
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,178 (#29 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Raleigh to Miami: 942 (#14 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 236 to Raleigh
tweber1// Wikimedia
#10. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Winston in 2014-2018: 1,242 (#3 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Raleigh to Winston: 1,360 (#9 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 118 to Winston
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#9. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,351 (#1 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Fayetteville: 1,137 (#12 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 214 to Raleigh
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,359 (#32 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Raleigh to Atlanta: 1,590 (#5 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 231 to Atlanta
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia
#7. Wilmington, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 1,532 (#2 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Raleigh to Wilmington: 1,823 (#4 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 291 to Wilmington
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia
#6. Greenville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Greenville in 2014-2018: 2,129 (#1 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Greenville: 2,013 (#3 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 116 to Raleigh
Beyonce245// Wikimedia
#5. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 2,147 (#3 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Raleigh to Greensboro: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 628 to Raleigh
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Washington in 2014-2018: 2,685 (#26 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Raleigh to Washington: 1,146 (#11 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 1,539 to Raleigh
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from New York in 2014-2018: 4,121 (#29 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Raleigh to New York: 1,579 (#6 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 2,542 to Raleigh
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 4,570 (#1 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Raleigh to Charlotte: 3,365 (#2 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 1,205 to Raleigh
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#1. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh from Durham in 2014-2018: 9,197 (#1 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Raleigh to Durham: 6,522 (#1 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 2,675 to Raleigh