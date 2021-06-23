Cancel
Metros sending the most people to Raleigh

By Rob Powell
Stacker
Stacker
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Qq3H_0acthdTE00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

Metros sending the most people to Raleigh

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Raleigh using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Raleigh from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuaJu_0acthdTE00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#50. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Kansas City in 2014-2018: 267 (#50 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Migration from Raleigh to Kansas City: 56 (#112 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 211 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S2Sis_0acthdTE00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#49. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from San Diego in 2014-2018: 278 (#83 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Raleigh to San Diego: 276 (#43 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 2 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5dvK_0acthdTE00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#48. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Denver in 2014-2018: 282 (#67 most common destination from Denver)
- Migration from Raleigh to Denver: 377 (#32 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 95 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2hyP_0acthdTE00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#47. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Columbus in 2014-2018: 308 (#44 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Raleigh to Columbus: 261 (#45 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 47 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23gKLs_0acthdTE00
Public Domain

#46. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Seattle in 2014-2018: 311 (#79 most common destination from Seattle)

- Migration from Raleigh to Seattle: 392 (#31 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 81 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Y3qH_0acthdTE00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 327 (#42 most common destination from Indianapolis)

- Migration from Raleigh to Indianapolis: 120 (#61 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 207 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QCFCm_0acthdTE00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Greenville in 2014-2018: 340 (#14 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Greenville: 302 (#40 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 38 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3peaGJ_0acthdTE00
Pixabay

#43. Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Austin in 2014-2018: 345 (#44 most common destination from Austin)
- Migration from Raleigh to Austin: 87 (#75 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 258 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nbl4Y_0acthdTE00
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#42. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from New Haven in 2014-2018: 347 (#18 most common destination from New Haven)
- Migration from Raleigh to New Haven: 20 (#161 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 327 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyJxB_0acthdTE00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Buffalo in 2014-2018: 358 (#16 most common destination from Buffalo)
- Migration from Raleigh to Buffalo: 71 (#96 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 287 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYF75_0acthdTE00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#40. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Nashville in 2014-2018: 364 (#36 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Nashville: 639 (#20 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 275 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fb7W9_0acthdTE00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#39. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Orlando in 2014-2018: 364 (#48 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Raleigh to Orlando: 1,015 (#13 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 651 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uCng_0acthdTE00
Canva

#38. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Cincinnati in 2014-2018: 376 (#34 most common destination from Cincinnati)
- Migration from Raleigh to Cincinnati: 116 (#62 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 260 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kp3QC_0acthdTE00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#37. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Detroit in 2014-2018: 384 (#53 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Raleigh to Detroit: 196 (#49 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 188 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NXhGE_0acthdTE00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Dallas in 2014-2018: 407 (#77 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Raleigh to Dallas: 315 (#39 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 92 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UcGNR_0acthdTE00
Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#35. New Bern, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from New Bern in 2014-2018: 412 (#6 most common destination from New Bern)
- Migration from Raleigh to New Bern: 281 (#42 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 131 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLw2k_0acthdTE00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#34. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 424 (#60 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Raleigh to Phoenix: 370 (#33 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 54 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDtEz_0acthdTE00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#33. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 435 (#39 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Raleigh to Pittsburgh: 183 (#52 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 252 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0As8Dh_0acthdTE00
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#32. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Columbia in 2014-2018: 443 (#16 most common destination from Columbia)
- Migration from Raleigh to Columbia: 343 (#36 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 100 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26vzgh_0acthdTE00
Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Hickory in 2014-2018: 443 (#3 most common destination from Hickory)
- Migration from Raleigh to Hickory: 426 (#28 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 17 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmboR_0acthdTE00
Ken Lund // Flickr

#30. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Charleston in 2014-2018: 464 (#17 most common destination from Charleston)
- Migration from Raleigh to Charleston: 226 (#46 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 238 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t8nH3_0acthdTE00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#29. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Minneapolis in 2014-2018: 478 (#46 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Migration from Raleigh to Minneapolis: 203 (#47 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 275 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pIHEH_0acthdTE00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#28. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Richmond in 2014-2018: 527 (#15 most common destination from Richmond)
- Migration from Raleigh to Richmond: 369 (#34 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 158 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsHJC_0acthdTE00
Canva

#27. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 538 (#22 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Raleigh to Cleveland: 76 (#86 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 462 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWX7k_0acthdTE00
Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#26. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 539 (#1 most common destination from Goldsboro)
- Migration from Raleigh to Goldsboro: 1,236 (#10 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 697 to Goldsboro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NbTPd_0acthdTE00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#25. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 552 (#7 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)
- Migration from Raleigh to Myrtle Beach: 730 (#16 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 178 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TkZhR_0acthdTE00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#24. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Baltimore in 2014-2018: 560 (#37 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Migration from Raleigh to Baltimore: 664 (#19 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 104 to Baltimore https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtHWy_0acthdTE00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#23. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from San Jose in 2014-2018: 566 (#29 most common destination from San Jose)
- Migration from Raleigh to San Jose: 421 (#29 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 145 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nd3z8_0acthdTE00
Ildar Sagdejev // Wikimedia

#22. Burlington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Burlington in 2014-2018: 575 (#3 most common destination from Burlington)
- Migration from Raleigh to Burlington: 364 (#35 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 211 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XJeaf_0acthdTE00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#21. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from San Francisco in 2014-2018: 654 (#44 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Migration from Raleigh to San Francisco: 430 (#27 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 224 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POhEB_0acthdTE00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#20. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 701 (#46 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Migration from Raleigh to Philadelphia: 734 (#15 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 33 to Philadelphia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u7jds_0acthdTE00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 728 (#27 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Migration from Raleigh to Virginia Beach: 477 (#25 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 251 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ric3I_0acthdTE00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#18. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Tampa in 2014-2018: 792 (#27 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Raleigh to Tampa: 703 (#17 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 89 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F0iRU_0acthdTE00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#17. Asheville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Asheville in 2014-2018: 818 (#3 most common destination from Asheville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Asheville: 622 (#21 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 196 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkURR_0acthdTE00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#16. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 843 (#63 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Raleigh to Los Angeles: 515 (#23 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 328 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WnEPO_0acthdTE00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Chicago in 2014-2018: 852 (#68 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Raleigh to Chicago: 410 (#30 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 442 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izaFj_0acthdTE00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 921 (#3 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Jacksonville: 674 (#18 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 247 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PUUL2_0acthdTE00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#13. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Boston in 2014-2018: 1,083 (#28 most common destination from Boston)
- Migration from Raleigh to Boston: 522 (#22 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 561 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QG5rr_0acthdTE00
David Wilson // Wikicommon

#12. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 1,148 (#1 most common destination from Rocky Mount)
- Migration from Raleigh to Rocky Mount: 1,393 (#8 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 245 to Rocky Mount https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MqYGY_0acthdTE00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Miami in 2014-2018: 1,178 (#29 most common destination from Miami)
- Migration from Raleigh to Miami: 942 (#14 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 236 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4tqZ_0acthdTE00
tweber1// Wikimedia

#10. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Winston in 2014-2018: 1,242 (#3 most common destination from Winston)
- Migration from Raleigh to Winston: 1,360 (#9 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 118 to Winston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XwCEL_0acthdTE00
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#9. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 1,351 (#1 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Fayetteville: 1,137 (#12 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 214 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HSEJ_0acthdTE00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 1,359 (#32 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Raleigh to Atlanta: 1,590 (#5 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 231 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Imu8F_0acthdTE00
Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#7. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Wilmington in 2014-2018: 1,532 (#2 most common destination from Wilmington)
- Migration from Raleigh to Wilmington: 1,823 (#4 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 291 to Wilmington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Okop_0acthdTE00
Cypress Landing // Wikimedia

#6. Greenville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Greenville in 2014-2018: 2,129 (#1 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Raleigh to Greenville: 2,013 (#3 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 116 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zskDe_0acthdTE00
Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#5. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Greensboro in 2014-2018: 2,147 (#3 most common destination from Greensboro)
- Migration from Raleigh to Greensboro: 1,519 (#7 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 628 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzM5N_0acthdTE00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#4. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Washington in 2014-2018: 2,685 (#26 most common destination from Washington)
- Migration from Raleigh to Washington: 1,146 (#11 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 1,539 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duiEU_0acthdTE00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from New York in 2014-2018: 4,121 (#29 most common destination from New York)
- Migration from Raleigh to New York: 1,579 (#6 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 2,542 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fh9VM_0acthdTE00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 4,570 (#1 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Raleigh to Charlotte: 3,365 (#2 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 1,205 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kIbGc_0acthdTE00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#1. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh from Durham in 2014-2018: 9,197 (#1 most common destination from Durham)
- Migration from Raleigh to Durham: 6,522 (#1 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 2,675 to Raleigh
