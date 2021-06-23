Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Robinson named new president of NJAWBO

By Editor’s Desk
roi-nj.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBertha Robinson, owner of Star One Professional Services in Somerset, has been elected the new president of the New Jersey Association of Women Business Owners, the group announced this week. “I have served actively on the NJAWBO board for several years, and am grateful and honored to be elected president...

www.roi-nj.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vp#R I Consulting#Cedar Grove#Wsi Marketing Edge#Fair Lawn#Woodpecker Press#Red Wagon Consulting#Metroeast#Northeast#Minuteman Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
wkms.org

Christian County Chamber Names New President

Taylor Wood Hayes, the former publisher of the Kentucky New Era, will become the new president and CEO of the Christian County Chamber of Commerce on Friday, July 2. The chamber board announced Hayes’ selection in a news release Thursday. “It was important for the next chamber president and CEO...
Times Union

ResourceOne Names Holly Weinzapfel as new Vice President

TULSA, Okla. (PRWEB) July 01, 2021. ResourceOne, a Moore company, today announced the appointment of Holly Weinzapfel to vice president. In her new role, her responsibilities will be expanded to include account management of enterprise accounts, strategic planning and business development. ResourceOne provides direct mail, digital and media solutions, analytics and strategic consulting for nonprofits and organizations to increase brand awareness and donor relations.
New York City, NYphilanthropynewyork.org

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Names Ruth Brenner New Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Names Ruth Brenner New Senior Vice President, Finance & Operations. (New York, NY) – The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation today announces that Ruth Brenner will join the Foundation as its new Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations; Treasurer; and Secretary. In her new role, Brenner will be Sloan’s chief financial, administrative, and compliance officer, providing leadership of the Foundation’s business and financial policies and strategies, working to ensure prudent stewardship of the Foundation’s endowment and expenditures, and collaborating with Grants Management, Human Resources, IT, and the Foundation’s other administrative departments to develop policies and practices that effectively advance Sloan’s mission. Brenner will formally join the Foundation in September.
Rutherford, NJparamuspost.com

Felician University Names New President

RUTHERFORD, NJ – June 28 – Chris Swenson, chair of the university’s Board of Trustees is proud to announce the appointment of James W. Crawford, III as the sixth president of Felician University. Working closely with the Board of Trustees, he will continue to advance the positive course he has established while serving as Interim President. Crawford is a retired Admiral and the 43rd Judge Advocate General (JAG) of the United States Navy.
Collegesnjbmagazine.com

Reynolds Named New President of Independent Colleges and Universities of NJ

Stephen R. Reynolds has been named by the members of the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in New Jersey (AICUNJ) and the Independent College Fund of New Jersey (ICFNJ) to serve as the new president of the Independent Colleges and Universities of New Jersey (ICUNJ). Helen J. Streubert, current...
Collegesroi-nj.com

Newly merged independent colleges organization, ICUNJ, names new president

The Association of Independent Colleges and Universities in New Jersey and the Independent College Fund of New Jersey have become one merged organization, and named a new president to lead it, they announced Monday. The organization will now be a single nonprofit known as the Independent Colleges and Universities of...
Kent, OHCanton Repository

Coleman Professional Services names new president and CEO

KENT – Coleman Professional Services will soon have a new president and chief executive officer. Hattie Tracy, who is the senior vice president of clinical operations, will take over Aug. 7, as Nelson Burns is retiring after nearly 36 years as the head of the mental health and substance abuse agency.
AdvocacyPosted by
Hopewell Valley News

Longtime director of New Jersey Conservation Foundation announces retirement

Michele S. Byers, the longtime head of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, has announced she will retire from her role as executive director at the end of the year. Byers, only the third executive director in the nonprofit organization’s 61-year history, has served in the top leadership role since 1999. She began at the New Jersey Conservation Foundation in 1982 as an intern in the Pine Barrens, according to a press release.
PoliticsLaw.com

Benesch Associate Elected VP At-Large of DSBA

Kate Harmon, a litigation associate at Benesch, was elected to serve as vice president at-large of the Delaware State Bar Association executive committee. Harmon’s previous roles within the organization include member-at-large, assistant treasurer, treasure, New Castle County vice president and co-chair of the women and the law section. After she completes her term as vice president at-large, she will go on to serve as president elect for the 2022-23 term and then as president in 2023.
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce Names New President

(KNSI) – A new President has been selected to run the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber’s Board of Directors has picked Julie Lunning as the new president of the Chamber of Commerce. Lunning replaces long-time president Teresa Bohnen who is retiring on August 31. Lunning will assume...
Kalispell, MTFlathead Beacon

Montana West Economic Development Names New President

Christy Cummings Dawson will take over as Montana West Economic Development’s (MWED) president and CEO this July following two years as the company’s government contracting advisor. Dawson will replace Jerry Meerkatz, who served as president and CEO for the last five years. During her last two years assisting small businesses...
Inside Indiana Business

KSM Location Advisors Names New President

INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis-based KSM Location Advisors, a national site selection firm, has appointed Mark Mitchell as its new president. KSM says Mitchell brings more than 25 years of experience with a focus on negotiating tax incentives for state and local governments. Mitchell will partner with KSM Chief Executive Officer Katie...
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

Imperial Distributors names new president among leadership promotions

Imperial Distributors, a distributor and merchandiser of non-food supermarket items, announced on Wednesday a spate of leadership changes, including the promotion of Joe Kirby to president. Kirby joined the Worcester company in 2003, most recently serving as executive vice president. He replaces Herb Daitch, who retired. At the same time,...
Hiram, OHbusinessjournaldaily.com

Hiram College Names Haney New President

HIRAM, Ohio – David P. Haney has been named president of Hiram College, effective immediately. Haney, who served as the interim president since fall, is an accomplished higher education leader with expertise in strategic planning, according to a press release. Dean Scarborough, chair of the college’s board of trustees, said...
Businessirei.com

Westmount Realty Capital names new president

Cliff Booth, founder, president and CEO of Westmount Realty Capital, is assuming a new role as chairman with the firm, and Brant Brown, long-time CFO and COO of Westmount, will serve as the company’s new president. Brown joined Westmount in 2015 and has led the financial analysis and governance for...
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Delta Dental of Illinois names new vice president

Delta Dental of Illinois announced the hiring of Rheaana Guess as vice president, people and diversity officer. In this newly created role, Guess will oversee human resources at Delta Dental of Illinois and its subsidiary companies. This includes the development and growth of team members, recruitment, succession planning and employment counsel. Guess will also be responsible for diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives including trainings and programming, employee affinity groups and mentoring programs to continue fostering an inclusive culture that will attract, hire and retain a diverse workforce.
Charleston, WVMetro News

Justice names new general counsel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has announced J. Berkeley Bentley will serve as his general counsel. The governor’s previous general counsel, Brian Abraham, was promoted to chief of staff earlier this year. Bentley has served as the governor’s deputy general counsel and senior counsel for policy legislation since April...