Jersey City, NJ

Leasing begins for second tower of Vantage Collection in Jersey City (SLIDESHOW)

By Eric Strauss
roi-nj.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeasing has begun for the second tower at a luxury rental development in Jersey City, according to Fisher Development Associates. The Vantage Collection’s second building includes 452 upscale units at 1 Park View Ave. in the Liberty Harbor North neighborhood, the developer said in a news release. The 45-story building includes studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, including views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline. Rents begin in the low $2,000s per month, the developer said.

www.roi-nj.com
