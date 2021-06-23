Leasing begins for second tower of Vantage Collection in Jersey City (SLIDESHOW)
Leasing has begun for the second tower at a luxury rental development in Jersey City, according to Fisher Development Associates. The Vantage Collection’s second building includes 452 upscale units at 1 Park View Ave. in the Liberty Harbor North neighborhood, the developer said in a news release. The 45-story building includes studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, including views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline. Rents begin in the low $2,000s per month, the developer said.www.roi-nj.com