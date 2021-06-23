Bracken: ‘What does this budget do to revitalize our economy?’

Join Repro Rights, Health & Justice organizations along with other progressive partners for a rally at the statehouse. Every Ohioan, regardless of where we are from, what we look like, or where we live, deserves the opportunity to live in healthy, safe communities that support us and allow us to thrive. Ohio’s unaccountable extremist politicians have crafted the state budget with the intent to help the wealthiest Ohioans while harming the rest of us, especially Ohioans who are Black, brown, transgender, and gender non-conforming, those who live in rural areas, have low incomes and are in need of abortion care. A state budget reflects what the state values--and Ohio conservatives have made it clear that they do not value Ohioans with this proposed budget. By using the budget to attack our rights, and our access to health care, the republican majority has decided to use the budget to prioritize and uplift programs that benefit themselves and harm our communities. These corrupt politicians are not representative of us or our communities’ needs. They don’t reflect Ohio. They know when we come together, we’re powerful. Together, we have the power to demand that leaders do right by all Ohioans.