Davina McCall appeared to have second thoughts about her tweet criticising the recently unveiled statue of Princess Diana.The artwork, which is located in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, was revealed in a private ceremony on Thursday (1 July) hosted by Prince William and Prince Harry.The statue was created by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, who has an established relationship with the royal family.While the tribute was celebrated by the late princess’s sons, not everyone was as enthusiastic. Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Let’s be honest – it’s not a great statue of Diana.”In a since...