Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Stress Has Many U.S. Teachers Leaving Profession: Survey

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYAqr_0acthJ0o00

WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Teaching has always been a stressful job, and now a new survey suggests the pandemic could be driving even more teachers from the time-honored profession.

"Teacher stress was a concern prior to the pandemic and may have only become worse," said study author Elizabeth Steiner, a policy researcher at RAND Corp. "This raises the concern that more teachers may decide to quit this year than in past years if nothing is done to address challenging working conditions and support teacher well-being."

Her team found that nearly 1 in 4 public school teachers may leave their job by the end of the 2020-21 school year, compared with 1 in 6 who were likely to leave prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Black teachers were particularly likely to consider leaving, the survey conducted in January and February 2021 revealed.

It also found that teaching respondents were nearly two times more likely to say they had frequent job-related stress and nearly three times more likely to report symptoms of depression, compared with working adults in the general population.

The findings suggest potential immediate and long-term threats to the teacher supply in the United States, according to the researchers.

"This raises the concern that more teachers may decide to quit this year than in past years if nothing is done to address challenging working conditions and support teacher well-being," Steiner said in a RAND news release.

Sources of job stress cited by teachers included: mismatch between actual and preferred mode of instruction; lack of administrator and technical support; frequent technical issues with remote learning; and lack of implementation of COVID-19 safety measures.

The survey also found that about one-third of teachers had to care for and provide learning support to their own children while teaching.

"Given that some pandemic-era stressors, such as remote teaching, might be here to stay, we think district and school leaders can support teachers' well-being by understanding current working conditions and their need for a more supportive and flexible work environment," said report co-author Ashley Woo, an assistant policy researcher at RAND.

Schools and districts should consider monitoring the mental health and well-being of teachers, while also designing and implementing mental health and wellness supports, the researchers said.

Helping teachers get child care for their own children could go a long way toward easing stress and improving teacher retention, the investigators added, as would developing clear policies for remote teaching and adopting technology standards for remote teaching equipment.

More information

The U.S. National Institute of Mental Health has more on stress.

SOURCE: RAND Corp., news release, June 15, 2021

Community Policy
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
695K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Stress#U S#Healthday News#Rand Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
EducationeSchool Online

Job-related stress threatens the teacher supply

Nearly one in four teachers may leave their job by the end of the current (2020-’21) school year, compared with one in six who were likely to leave prior to the pandemic, according to a new RAND Corporation survey. Teachers who identified as Black or African American were particularly likely to consider leaving.
Relationship Advicedallassun.com

Blaming pandemic for stress leaves couples happier: Study

Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): A new study has found that when couples blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for their stress, they were happier in their relationships. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Social Psychological and Personality Science'. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year, locking down...
Public Healthupenn.edu

A post-pandemic wave of teachers leaving the workforce, and other trends

Expanding on his groundbreaking research on the teaching workforce, Penn Graduate School of Education’s Richard Ingersoll has published a new report looking at who is at work in America’s classrooms. His latest report, The Demographic Transformation of the Teaching Force in the United States, was recently published in Education Sciences....
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Teacher Shortage Leaves Schools Scrambling to Fill Classrooms

Schools across America are scrambling to prepare to reopen their classrooms this fall. But COVID concerns are not the only challenge they are facing. Many school officials said they are not sure they will have enough teachers. In San Jose's Windmill Springs Elementary, kids are happy to get back at...
Mental HealthPosted by
NBC News

Back to not-so-normal: Psychologists eye pandemic stress as U.S. reopens

Marie-Christine Nizzi, a postdoctoral researcher at Dartmouth College and the Brain Institute at Chapman University, studies trauma and resilience, which includes how the brain handles stress — and, sometimes, doesn't handle it. It's the latter that is particularly timely. With many Americans inching toward normalcy, psychologists like her are keeping...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Many Americans are relaxing their pandemic precautions, survey finds

Many Americans have started to relax their personal pandemic precautions at least some of the time and participate in some everyday activities again, according to a survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Chicago. Overall, 39% are satisfied with the speed in which...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You're "Significantly Less Likely to Catch COVID" If You Eat This

The best way to prevent getting COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and now researchers have also found that eating a certain way can not just reduce the severity of your illness, but possibly stave off the virus altogether. This is no vaccine replacement, but it is eye-opening research. "Research teams at ZOE, Harvard Medical School, and King's College London have found that people who eat a high-quality plant-rich diet are less likely to catch COVID-19 or become severely ill, while those eating the least nutritious foods are more at risk, especially if they live in poorer areas," according to the report. "Based on what we know about nutrients and foods, the higher quality diet might reduce your severity of COVID, but this is the first study ever to show that actually reduces your chances of having COVID," said Dr. Sarah Berry, who joined Professor Tim Spector, Emily Leeming RD from Kings College London and Professor Andrew Chan from Harvard, in a webinar, to discuss the latest findings from Spector's ZOE Report. "And I think that the level of the change in risk as well, considering that we've just had for all of these other dietary related factors as well, it is really quite prominent." Read on for exactly what to eat to improve your health—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Women's HealthWCPO

Survey Finds that Many Men Duck Doctor Services

A new survey is out, just in time for Men’s Health Month. It shows that, not too surprisingly, many men skip doctor visits and basic health care services unless their wives or significant others badger them into it. It’s a fascinating look at the health issues facing men. In fact, the findings from the 2021 Aflac Men’s Health Issues Survey suggests men’s optimism about their health may not necessarily be realistic.
Health ServicesWebMD

Survey Highlights Unequal U.S. Health Care System

June 21, 2021 -- Keeva Blackwood, Deidra Fryer, and Tricia Stewart Moody have a few things in common. They all live in Maryland, all of them are Black mothers, and they all believe the medical community in this country discriminates against African Americans. They say they or their loved ones have experienced discrimination in a health care setting first-hand.
PoliticsLaw.com

Lawyers Across Canada Surveyed for National Mental Health Study of Canada’s Legal Profession

Lawyers in Canada are currently taking part in the most comprehensive study on the mental health of the legal profession ever done in the country. The National Well-Being Study aims to help regulators better understand the psychological health and well-being risk factors specific to the practice of law in Canada, and help guide the analysis and development of support programs and practices in the profession.
Health Servicessouthernminn.com

Medical moonshot would help fix inequality in health care

COVID-19 has put the American health care system’s deeply entrenched inequities into high relief. The social, economic and political structures that predated the pandemic’s public health crisis and resulting recession have meant that Black and Latino people are more likely than white people to be exposed to, hospitalized for and die from COVID-19.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Drop Seen in Physician Work Hours During COVID-19 Pandemic

WEDNESDAY, June 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Physicians’ working hours and full-time status declined significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online June 23 in JAMA Network Open. Xiaochu Hu, Ph.D., and Michael J. Dill, both from the Association of American Medical Colleges in Washington, D.C., analyzed...