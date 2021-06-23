Metros sending the most people to Flint
Metros sending the most people to FlintStacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Flint using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Flint from the metro between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.
#50. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Tulsa in 2014-2018: 36 (#91 most common destination from Tulsa)
- Migration from Flint to Tulsa: 34 (#52 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 2 to Flint
#49. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Orlando in 2014-2018: 37 (#181 most common destination from Orlando)
- Migration from Flint to Orlando: 70 (#33 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 33 to Orlando
#48. Mansfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Mansfield in 2014-2018: 40 (#16 most common destination from Mansfield)
- Migration from Flint to Mansfield: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 40 to Flint
#47. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Deltona in 2014-2018: 42 (#88 most common destination from Deltona)
- Migration from Flint to Deltona: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 42 to Flint
#46. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Boise City in 2014-2018: 43 (#85 most common destination from Boise City)
- Migration from Flint to Boise City: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 43 to Flint
#45. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Urban Honolulu in 2014-2018: 43 (#148 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)
- Migration from Flint to Urban Honolulu: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 43 to Flint
#44. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Cape Coral in 2014-2018: 44 (#89 most common destination from Cape Coral)
- Migration from Flint to Cape Coral: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 44 to Flint
#43. San Diego-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to Flint from San Diego in 2014-2018: 45 (#219 most common destination from San Diego)
- Migration from Flint to San Diego: 27 (#62 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 18 to Flint
#42. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Elizabethtown in 2014-2018: 47 (#48 most common destination from Elizabethtown)
- Migration from Flint to Elizabethtown: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 47 to Flint
#41. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Sierra Vista in 2014-2018: 48 (#40 most common destination from Sierra Vista)
- Migration from Flint to Sierra Vista: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 48 to Flint
#40. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area- Migration to Flint from San Antonio in 2014-2018: 49 (#165 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Migration from Flint to San Antonio: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 49 to Flint
#39. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Toledo in 2014-2018: 49 (#60 most common destination from Toledo)
- Migration from Flint to Toledo: 30 (#56 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 19 to Flint
#38. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 53 (#157 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Migration from Flint to Pittsburgh: 122 (#20 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 69 to Pittsburgh
#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Charlotte in 2014-2018: 53 (#151 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Migration from Flint to Charlotte: 164 (#18 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 111 to Charlotte
#36. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Tampa in 2014-2018: 53 (#189 most common destination from Tampa)
- Migration from Flint to Tampa: 228 (#11 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 175 to Tampa
#35. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Portland in 2014-2018: 54 (#150 most common destination from Portland)
- Migration from Flint to Portland: 33 (#54 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 21 to Flint
#34. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Cleveland in 2014-2018: 54 (#128 most common destination from Cleveland)
- Migration from Flint to Cleveland: 56 (#43 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 2 to Cleveland
#33. Midland, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Midland in 2014-2018: 55 (#13 most common destination from Midland)
- Migration from Flint to Midland: 96 (#28 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 41 to Midland
#32. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Milwaukee in 2014-2018: 56 (#103 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Migration from Flint to Milwaukee: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 56 to Flint
#31. Dayton, OH Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Dayton in 2014-2018: 56 (#78 most common destination from Dayton)
- Migration from Flint to Dayton: 5 (#106 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 51 to Flint
#30. Bay City, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Bay City in 2014-2018: 56 (#12 most common destination from Bay City)
- Migration from Flint to Bay City: 144 (#19 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 88 to Bay City
#29. Tucson, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Tucson in 2014-2018: 58 (#107 most common destination from Tucson)
- Migration from Flint to Tucson: 50 (#44 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 8 to Flint
#28. Springfield, OH Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Springfield in 2014-2018: 59 (#11 most common destination from Springfield)
- Migration from Flint to Springfield: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 59 to Flint
#27. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Nashville in 2014-2018: 60 (#139 most common destination from Nashville)
- Migration from Flint to Nashville: 206 (#12 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 146 to Nashville
#26. Battle Creek, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Battle Creek in 2014-2018: 61 (#18 most common destination from Battle Creek)
- Migration from Flint to Battle Creek: 105 (#26 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 44 to Battle Creek
#25. Rockford, IL Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Rockford in 2014-2018: 63 (#34 most common destination from Rockford)
- Migration from Flint to Rockford: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 63 to Flint
#24. Panama City, FL Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Panama City in 2014-2018: 64 (#49 most common destination from Panama City)
- Migration from Flint to Panama City: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 64 to Flint
#23. New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area- Migration to Flint from New Orleans in 2014-2018: 69 (#84 most common destination from New Orleans)
- Migration from Flint to New Orleans: 311 (#8 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 242 to New Orleans
#22. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Indianapolis in 2014-2018: 73 (#118 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Migration from Flint to Indianapolis: 23 (#67 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 50 to Flint
#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Atlanta in 2014-2018: 74 (#207 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Migration from Flint to Atlanta: 585 (#6 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 511 to Atlanta
#20. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Los Angeles in 2014-2018: 82 (#220 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Migration from Flint to Los Angeles: 91 (#31 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 9 to Los Angeles
#19. Muskegon, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Muskegon in 2014-2018: 89 (#12 most common destination from Muskegon)
- Migration from Flint to Muskegon: 64 (#37 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 25 to Flint
#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Seattle in 2014-2018: 94 (#163 most common destination from Seattle)
- Migration from Flint to Seattle: 69 (#35 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 25 to Flint
#17. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Las Vegas in 2014-2018: 94 (#111 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Migration from Flint to Las Vegas: 205 (#13 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 111 to Las Vegas
#16. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Memphis in 2014-2018: 96 (#81 most common destination from Memphis)
- Migration from Flint to Memphis: 17 (#77 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 79 to Flint
#15. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Dallas in 2014-2018: 97 (#186 most common destination from Dallas)
- Migration from Flint to Dallas: 199 (#15 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 102 to Dallas
#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Chicago in 2014-2018: 103 (#215 most common destination from Chicago)
- Migration from Flint to Chicago: 272 (#9 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 169 to Chicago
#13. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Carbondale in 2014-2018: 116 (#11 most common destination from Carbondale)
- Migration from Flint to Carbondale: 11 (#92 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 105 to Flint
#12. Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Greenville in 2014-2018: 122 (#40 most common destination from Greenville)
- Migration from Flint to Greenville: 108 (#23 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 14 to Flint
#11. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Ann Arbor in 2014-2018: 134 (#33 most common destination from Ann Arbor)
- Migration from Flint to Ann Arbor: 632 (#4 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 498 to Ann Arbor
#10. Kalamazoo-Portage, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Kalamazoo in 2014-2018: 145 (#18 most common destination from Kalamazoo)
- Migration from Flint to Kalamazoo: 374 (#7 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 229 to Kalamazoo
#9. Niles-Benton Harbor, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Niles in 2014-2018: 165 (#12 most common destination from Niles)
- Migration from Flint to Niles: 68 (#36 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 97 to Flint
#8. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Worcester in 2014-2018: 168 (#35 most common destination from Worcester)
- Migration from Flint to Worcester: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 168 to Flint
#7. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Columbus in 2014-2018: 171 (#63 most common destination from Columbus)
- Migration from Flint to Columbus: 13 (#87 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 158 to Flint
#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Phoenix in 2014-2018: 223 (#93 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Migration from Flint to Phoenix: 250 (#10 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 27 to Phoenix
#5. Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Grand Rapids in 2014-2018: 306 (#15 most common destination from Grand Rapids)
- Migration from Flint to Grand Rapids: 1,000 (#3 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 694 to Grand Rapids
#4. Knoxville, TN Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Knoxville in 2014-2018: 346 (#15 most common destination from Knoxville)
- Migration from Flint to Knoxville: 0 (#132 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 346 to Flint
#3. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Lansing in 2014-2018: 522 (#6 most common destination from Lansing)
- Migration from Flint to Lansing: 1,415 (#2 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 893 to Lansing
#2. Saginaw, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Saginaw in 2014-2018: 535 (#5 most common destination from Saginaw)
- Migration from Flint to Saginaw: 597 (#5 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 62 to Saginaw
#1. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area- Migration to Flint from Detroit in 2014-2018: 5,416 (#4 most common destination from Detroit)
- Migration from Flint to Detroit: 5,623 (#1 most common destination from Flint)
- Net migration: 207 to Detroit