Blake Lively Is All of Us Watching Backstreet Boys Learn NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” Dance

What is more frustrating than a delayed flight? Not much especially if you have a connecting flight, want to get to that vacation destination, or are ready to be in your own bed. But while their flight was delayed some lucky passengers got an impromptu concert. And it was recorded on video. In the clip, a teen sings a Backstreet Boys hit to the delayed plane passengers. During a delayed flight to Dallas, a 14-year-old decided to entertain restless passengers with her rendition of the Backstreet Boys hit, “I Want It That Way.” Sydni Ellis recorded the teen’s uplifting performance and posted it to Twitter on June 14th. Ellis said the Southwest flight was delayed 2.5 hours due to a computer systems issue. “At one point, a passenger named Trinity got up to offer some amazing … entertainment! All the passengers were clapping and cheering for her,” Ellis said. Even though Trinity forgot the words to the song halfway through, the passengers continued to encourage the teen and cheer her on. Watch the video as the teen sings the Backstreet Boys hit below: