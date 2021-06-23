Captain Martin

My earliest contact, that I can recall, with a sailing vessel, occurred in East Boothbay when I first arrived in Maine. Phyllis Washington and I taught together at Montclair High School in Montclair, New Jersey. On our last day of school, while putting things away for the next year, Phyllis arrived at my classroom door and said, “Hi Mitch, are you doing anything this summer?” Phyllis and I, though in the same science department, didn't often cross paths. We had differing approaches to teaching.