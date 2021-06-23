Salad luncheon a huge success
Myrna’s Salad Luncheon brought folks out in droves to enjoy a large variety of salads and fellowship Monday, June 21. Proceeds from the luncheon, more than $6,000, benefit Pride of Atmore’s downtown revitalization project. While numerous people contribute time and salads to the luncheon, Myrna Monroe is the “official hostess.” Shown are some of the Pride members and other folks who put the luncheon together, from left, Karen Brown, Kathy Swift, Gracie Mosley, Dale Ash, Cindy Colville, Dawn Skipper, Myrna Monroe, Sandy Helton, Bub Gideons, Mandie Thompson, Susan Tuthill, Foster Kizer, Emilee Waters, and Susan Hayes.atmorenews.com