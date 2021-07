Lititz Borough - UPDATE to the hit and run crash involving one of our police vehicles. The investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle is most likely a brown, tan, beige or similarly colored 2007-2012 Hyundai Veracruz (Similar to the vehicle in the photograph). This vehicle will likely have damage to the passenger side to include damage to the passenger side mirror. Anyone with information related to this vehicle and/or the driver is asked to contact the LBPD at (717)626-6393 or submit a tip through the link below.