GIs fighting with Luger pistols seems like an idea out of some alternate reality novel, but it could have happened. And we almost could have bought John Wayne Gun Company rifles at our local store, too. That’s the fascination of prototype guns: they show us what could have been. Some of these guns were ahead of their time, while some just seemed like a good idea at the time—whether they turned out that way or not. Here are seven hunting and military prototype guns that you may never have heard of.