Wide-Eyed Wonder & Squared Visions

Are you a panoramic kind of a photographer or are you a square shooter?. It really surprised me when looking through images to go with this story. Things didn’t quite turn out as I’d imagined them to be, or perhaps I should say I was a little perplexed at my own “internet enticed” switch in my choice of aspect ratio for shooting. I was expecting to find at least 40% of my filed images to be shot in portrait format – yes, upright, although it turned out to be closer to 10%. In recent years I had become aware that my tendency had moved with the times, or at least it had previously – as times they are a-changing way too fast.